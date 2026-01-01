Jug Mountain Ranch Golf Course - Jug Junior Par-3
About
Holes 6
Par 18
Length 735 yds
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Course Details
Rentals & Services
Golf Carts
GPS
Pull Carts
Caddies
Golf Clubs
Practice & Instruction
Driving Range
Golf School Academy
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green
Policies
Walking Allowed
Food & Beverage
Bar
Restaurant
Available Facilities
Clubhouse
Year Built 2024
Golf Season May - October
Architect(s) Donald Knott (2024)
Annual
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