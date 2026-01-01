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Jug Mountain Ranch Golf Course - Jug Junior Par-3

13834 Farm to Market Rd, McCall, Idaho 83638, Valley County
(208) 634-5072
Course Website
Jug Mountain Ranch GC: Practice area
A view of the practice putting green at Jug Mountain Ranch Golf Course. Jug Mountain Ranch GC

About

Holes 6
Par 18
Length 735 yds
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Tees
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Rentals & Services

Golf Carts
GPS
Pull Carts
Caddies
Golf Clubs

Practice & Instruction

Driving Range
Golf School Academy
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green

Policies

Walking Allowed

Food & Beverage

Bar
Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse
Year Built 2024
Golf Season May - October
Architect(s) Donald Knott (2024)
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