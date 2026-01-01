San Pablo Country Life & Golf
About
Holes 18
Par 71
Length 6286 yds
Rating 69.7
Slope 119
Type Private
Style Parkland
Course Details
Rentals & Services
Pull Carts
Golf Clubs
Practice & Instruction
Driving Range
Teaching Pro
Putting Green
Policies
Walking Allowed
Food & Beverage
Bar
Restaurant
Available Facilities
Spa
Available Activities
Swimming
Available Sports
Fitness
Tennis
Year Built 2025
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
Be the first to leave a review
Nearby Courses
Yerba Buena, Tucuman
Public
Yerba Buena, Tucuman
Public
4.0 out of 5 stars
1