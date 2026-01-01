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San Pablo Country Life & Golf

Av. Solano Vera, Provincial Route 339, km 5, 4129 San Pablo, Tucuman, Argentina
+54 (381) 661-9074
Course Website
San Pablo Country Life & Golf
A view of a hole at San Pablo Country Life & Golf. San Pablo Country Life & Golf
San Pablo Country Life & Golf
A view of a green at San Pablo Country Life & Golf. San Pablo Country Life & Golf
San Pablo Country Life & Golf
A view of a fairway at San Pablo Country Life & Golf. San Pablo Country Life & Golf

About

Holes 18
Par 71
Length 6286 yds
Rating 69.7
Slope 119
Type Private
Style Parkland
Course Layout
Tees
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Rentals & Services

Pull Carts
Golf Clubs

Practice & Instruction

Driving Range
Teaching Pro
Putting Green

Policies

Walking Allowed

Food & Beverage

Bar
Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness
Tennis
Year Built 2025
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