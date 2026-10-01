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Golf Valderrey

Diseminado Diseminados, 18, 49026, Zamora, Spain
+34 605 55 72 32
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Golf Valderrey - Book a Tee Time
Golf Valderrey
View of a green from Golf Valderrey Golf Valderrey

About

Holes 9
Par 72
Length 5953 meters
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Style Parkland
Tees
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Rentals & Services

Golf Carts
Pull Carts
Caddies
Golf Clubs

Practice & Instruction

Driving Range
Bunker
Golf School Academy
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted
Metal Spikes
Fivesomes Allowed
Single Allowed
Walking Allowed
Dress code Standard Golf Attire
Year Built 2007
Greens Bent grass
Golf Season Year round
Annual
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