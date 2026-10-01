Golf Valderrey

About
Holes 9
Par 72
Length 5953 meters
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Style Parkland
Course Details
Rentals & Services
Golf Carts
Pull Carts
Caddies
Golf Clubs
Practice & Instruction
Driving Range
Bunker
Golf School Academy
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted
Metal Spikes
Fivesomes Allowed
Single Allowed
Walking Allowed
Dress code Standard Golf Attire
Year Built 2007
Greens Bent grass
Golf Season Year round
Annual
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