Golf Advisor Round Trip
26:23
Join us as we experience one of the great southeastern golf getaways in this full episode of Golf Advisor Round Trip: Sea Island. Host Matt Ginella is joined by Davis Love III, whose firm rebuilt the Plantation Course, one of three 18-hole courses there. There's plenty more new at this expansive coastal property. See what this acclaimed resort has been up to.
Golf Advisor Round Trip is our official golf travel show. Join us as we explore the world's greatest golf courses and resorts. So far, we've been to Australia, Hawaii, Pinehurst, Mexico, upstate New York, and many more great golf destinations. The show premiers on Golf Channel. Below you can watch past episodes in their entirety.
22:04
22:03
22:03
Matt Ginella ventures to the Cradle of American Golf in the North Carolina Sandhills to experience the infamous U.S. Open venue Pinehurst No. 2. He also visits with the architect of The Cradle, Gil Hanse, and tours the home of Donald Ross among other off-course highlights. And no trip is complete without a spin around the new Cradle short course. Watch the full episode of Golf Advisor Round Trip: Pinehurst.
22:03
22:46
Ewan Porter travels down under to visit some of the best golfing destinations in Australia. Porter visits Moonah Links to play a round with 2018 Australian Senior Amateur Champion Sue Wooster. Along the way, Porter spends time meeting koala bears at the Moonlit Sanctuary and diving alongside sharks in a Melbourne aquarium. A visit to King Island leads to a tour of Cape Wickham and an Australian cheese tasting. The round trip ends with an excursion to Tanzania that includes golfing at Barnbougle and mountain biking in Derby. (2019).
22:36
Matt Ginella travels to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to visit the “seaside golf capital of the world.” During a visit to Pine Lakes Country Club, Ginella spends time with Brandon Canesi, the founder of the Hole High Foundation. Along the way, he tees it up with junior golfer Jackson Cole and hits the water at Shark Wake Park with Greg Norman Jr. Between rounds, Ginella goes fishing at Paradise Reef and enjoys some delicious tacos from Bubba’s Love Shak. The round trip ends with a visit to Pawley’s Plantation Golf and Country Club to talk music and golf with Mark Bryan. (Original air date 2018)
22:36
Matt Ginella ventures across the pond to explore the culture of golf in Ireland. After discussing the updated Adare Manor Golf Club with Andy McMahon, Ginella heads to town to listen to some traditional Irish music at Aunty Lena’s. The tour of Ireland continues with a visit to Waterville Golf Links and Ardglass Golf Club. Amidst teeing it up along the coast, Ginella makes time to try Bushmills Whiskey and visit Lahinch Golf Club, home of the 2019 Irish Open. The round trip ends with a visit to Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland to play a round with John Bamber. (Originally aired 2018)
22:30
Georgia's Reynolds Lake Oconee is a hotbed of golf for both residents of the community and visitors to the Ritz-Carlton hotel and villas. In this full episode of Round Trip, Matt Ginella tees it up with resident football coaches Bruce Arians and Dan Mullen, takes dead aim at sporting clays and gets fit at The Kingdom.
8:56