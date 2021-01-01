Golf Advisor Round Trip

Golf Advisor Round Trip: Whistler
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Whistler
Video
26:23
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Whistler
Join us as we experience one of the great southeastern golf getaways in this full episode of Golf Advisor Round Trip: Sea Island. Host Matt Ginella is joined by Davis Love III, whose firm rebuilt the Plantation Course, one of three 18-hole courses there. There's plenty more new at this expansive coastal property. See what this acclaimed resort has been up to.

Golf Advisor Round Trip is our official golf travel show. Join us as we explore the world's greatest golf courses and resorts. So far, we've been to Australia, Hawaii, Pinehurst, Mexico, upstate New York, and many more great golf destinations. The show premiers on Golf Channel. Below you can watch past episodes in their entirety.

Golf Advisor Round Trip: Central Oregon
Video
22:03
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Central Oregon
Travel with Matt Ginella to Central Oregon in an all-new Golf Advisor Round Trip: Central Oregon. He visits such acclaimed courses as Pronghorn, Sunriver and Tetherow and goes off-course and whitewater rafting.
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Palm Beaches
Video
22:04
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Palm Beaches
Host Kira K. Dixon visits Florida's Palm Beaches to play golf on some local gems, including the famed Champion Course at PGA National and the oceanside Palm Beach Par 3. Other adventures include learning about local wildlife, wake‑boarding, and Polo, as Kira discovers the Palm Beaches.
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Prince Edward Island
Video
22:02
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Prince Edward Island
Watch the full episode of Golf Advisor Round Trip: Prince Edward Island. Featuring Big Break PEI winner Blair O'Neal and the island's finest golf courses and seafood. (originally aired 2020)
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Sea Island
Video
22:03
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Sea Island
Join us as we experience one of the great southeastern golf getaways in this full episode of Golf Advisor Round Trip: Sea Island. Host Matt Ginella is joined by Davis Love III, whose firm rebuilt the Plantation Course, one of three 18-hole courses there. There's plenty more new at this expansive coastal property. See what this acclaimed resort has been up to. (Originally aired 2020)
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Pinehurst
Video
22:03
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Pinehurst
Matt Ginella ventures to the Cradle of American Golf in the North Carolina Sandhills to experience the infamous U.S. Open venue Pinehurst No. 2. He also visits with the architect of The Cradle, Gil Hanse, and tours the home of Donald Ross among other off-course highlights. And no trip is complete without a spin around the new Cradle short course. Watch the full episode of Golf Advisor Round Trip: Pinehurst.
Golf Advisor Round Trip: The Bahamas
Video
22:02
Golf Advisor Round Trip: The Bahamas
Join Matt Ginella as he heads to The Bahamas and experiences the ultimate island golf getaway. His itinerary includes The Ocean Club, designed by Tom Weiskopf, as well as scuba diving and much more.
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Maui
Video
22:03
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Maui
Matt Ginella visits the Hawaiian Island of Maui and plays with musician Lukas Nelson and Olympic Gold medalist Sebastien Toutant. They play Footgolf at Ka'anapali, and cruise the fairways on Golfboards. Ginella also checks in with Mark Rolfing at Kapalua. (Originally aired 2019)
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Turning Stone
Video
22:00
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Turning Stone
Matt Ginella heads to the Empire State's top golf resort: Turning Stone Resort, and tees it up with Syracuse basketball coaching legend Jim Boeheim. (Originally aired 2019)
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Baha Mar
Video
22:00
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Baha Mar
Our Editor-at-Large Matt Ginella heads to Bahamas to experience Royal Blue Golf Club, and goes off course with jetsurfing and lionfish encounters.
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Melbourne
Video
22:00
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Melbourne
Melbourne is one of the world's greatest golf destinations. Host Ewan Porter takes you on a tour of some of the finest sandbelt links in this full episode of Golf Advisor Round Trip: Melbourne. (2019)
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Tourism Australia
Video
22:46
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Tourism Australia
Ewan Porter travels down under to visit some of the best golfing destinations in Australia. Porter visits Moonah Links to play a round with 2018 Australian Senior Amateur Champion Sue Wooster. Along the way, Porter spends time meeting koala bears at the Moonlit Sanctuary and diving alongside sharks in a Melbourne aquarium. A visit to King Island leads to a tour of Cape Wickham and an Australian cheese tasting. The round trip ends with an excursion to Tanzania that includes golfing at Barnbougle and mountain biking in Derby. (2019).
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Sandestin
Video
23:20
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Sandestin
Matt Ginella heads to Florida's gulf coast and tries his golf game and his fishing line in this episode of Golf Advisor Round Trip. (2019)
Mark Bryan and Matt Ginella in Golf Advisor Round Trip Myrtle Beach
Video
22:36
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Myrtle Beach
Matt Ginella travels to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to visit the “seaside golf capital of the world.” During a visit to Pine Lakes Country Club, Ginella spends time with Brandon Canesi, the founder of the Hole High Foundation. Along the way, he tees it up with junior golfer Jackson Cole and hits the water at Shark Wake Park with Greg Norman Jr. Between rounds, Ginella goes fishing at Paradise Reef and enjoys some delicious tacos from Bubba’s Love Shak. The round trip ends with a visit to Pawley’s Plantation Golf and Country Club to talk music and golf with Mark Bryan. (Original air date 2018)
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Scottsdale
Video
22:36
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Scottsdale
Matt Ginella visits Scottsdale and tees it up with NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald and US Open champ Geoff Ogilvy. He also goes way off course into the desert. (Originally aired 2018)
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Ireland
Video
22:36
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Ireland
Matt Ginella ventures across the pond to explore the culture of golf in Ireland. After discussing the updated Adare Manor Golf Club with Andy McMahon, Ginella heads to town to listen to some traditional Irish music at Aunty Lena’s. The tour of Ireland continues with a visit to Waterville Golf Links and Ardglass Golf Club. Amidst teeing it up along the coast, Ginella makes time to try Bushmills Whiskey and visit Lahinch Golf Club, home of the 2019 Irish Open. The round trip ends with a visit to Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland to play a round with John Bamber. (Originally aired 2018)
Video
22:30
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Reynolds Lake Oconee
Georgia's Reynolds Lake Oconee is a hotbed of golf for both residents of the community and visitors to the Ritz-Carlton hotel and villas. In this full episode of Round Trip, Matt Ginella tees it up with resident football coaches Bruce Arians and Dan Mullen, takes dead aim at sporting clays and gets fit at The Kingdom.
Travel features
Round Trip Feature: Dallas
Video
3:00
Round Trip Feature: Dallas
Mat Ginella visits Dallas.
Round Trip Feature: Palm Beaches
Video
8:56
Round Trip Feature: Palm Beaches
Matt Ginella tries polo in addition to playing great golf in south Florida's hotbed of Palm Beaches. (Originally aired 2017)
Round Trip Feature: Kohler, Wisconsin
Video
3:46
Round Trip Feature: Kohler, Wisconsin
Matt Ginella heads to Wisconsin's shores of Lake Michigan to experience Midwest luxury at Destination Kohler, home to Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. (Part I of II)
Round Trip Feature: South Walton, Florida
Video
8:11
Round Trip Feature: South Walton, Florida
Matt Ginella explores golf, nature and cuisine along this Florida Panhandle area.
Round Trip Feature: Palm Beach
Video
8:56
Round Trip Feature: Palm Beach
Matt Ginella discovers all of the gems in Palm Beach. Plays a round with John Webster at The Breakers course. He gets a lesson on the sport of polo at the International Polo Club from Jeff Hall and finishing the day on the golf course with Rick Hayuk. (Originally aired 2017)
Round Trip Feature: Wailea
Video
8:35
Round Trip Feature: Wailea
Matt Ginella explores water sports, mixology and Wailea golf at the Fairmont Kea Lani on Maui, as well as golf on excellent Robert Trent Jones. Jr.-designed courses.
Round Trip Feature: Myrtle Beach
Video
6:30
Round Trip Feature: Myrtle Beach
Matt Ginella invades America's golf buddies trip capital with The Cruds in this edition of Golf Advisor Round Trip.
Round Trip Extra: Reynolds Lake Oconee's Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds
Videogolfpass
2:05
Round Trip Extra: Reynolds Lake Oconee's Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds
In this extra scene from Golf Advisor Round Trip, Matt Ginella gets a sneak peek at Reynolds Lake Oconee's new sporting club, home to a five-stand sporting clay station.
Read More
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me