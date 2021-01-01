Video

Youth on Course shaping future of junior golf
Youth on Course shaping future of junior golf
Video
7:17
Youth on Course shaping future of junior golf
Lauren Thompson is joined by Youth on Course CEO Adam Heieck explaining their new partnership with GolfNow to create affordable access for junior golfers. 
Full Episodes
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Central Oregon
Video
22:03
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Central Oregon
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Whistler
Video
26:23
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Whistler
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Palm Beaches
Video
22:04
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Palm Beaches
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Prince Edward Island
Video
22:02
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Prince Edward Island
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Sea Island
Video
22:03
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Sea Island
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Pinehurst
Video
22:03
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Pinehurst
Golf Advisor Round Trip: The Bahamas
Video
22:02
Golf Advisor Round Trip: The Bahamas
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Maui
Video
22:03
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Maui
Latest videos
The best holes at Tiburon Golf Club's Gold Course
Video
4:43
The best holes at Tiburon Golf Club's Gold Course
The most notable courses to close in 2020
Video
6:05
The most notable courses to close in 2020
Ryder Cup 1999: Leonard's putt at Brookline
Video
3:03
Ryder Cup 1999: Leonard's putt at Brookline
How Champions GC got its two courses ready for 2020 U.S. Women's Open
Articles
2:49
How Champions GC got its two courses ready for 2020 U.S. Women's Open
Sneak Peek: Hualalai's Golf Hale debuts in March, 2020
Video
1:38
Sneak Peek: Hualalai's Golf Hale debuts in March, 2020
Product spotlight: GolfErasers
Video
0:40
Product spotlight: GolfErasers
Zero Friction's Pro and Pro SM Rangefinders
Video
1:28
Zero Friction's Pro and Pro SM Rangefinders
Malaska on using a mobile launch monitor at the range
Video
5:54
Malaska on using a mobile launch monitor at the range
Round Trip Feature: Omni Barton Creek in Austin
Video
4:48
Round Trip Feature: Omni Barton Creek in Austin
Hanse talks renovation at Omni La Costa Resort
Video
7:34
Hanse talks renovation at Omni La Costa Resort
Popular
GolfNow Industry Weekly Report for October 27
GolfNow Industry Weekly Report for October 27
favorite_border
golfpass
Ultimate Itinerary: San Antonio
favorite_border
Tour the 16th hole at Eagle Crest Golf Club in Ypsilanti, Michigan
Tour the 16th hole at Eagle Crest Golf Club in Ypsilanti, Michigan
favorite_border
GolfNow Industry Weekly Report: October 20
GolfNow Industry Weekly Report: October 20
favorite_border
Trap Wizard: A personal, lightweight bunker rake
Trap Wizard: A personal, lightweight bunker rake
favorite_border
GolfNow Industry Weekly Report for September 29
GolfNow Industry Weekly Report for September 29
favorite_border
Highlights: Tiger-JT edge Rory-Rose in Payne's Valley Cup
Highlights: Tiger-JT edge Rory-Rose in Payne's Valley Cup
favorite_border
Tiger Woods on Payne's Valley design
Tiger Woods on Payne's Valley design
favorite_border
GolfNow Industry Weekly Report for September 22
GolfNow Industry Weekly Report for September 22
favorite_border
Hole 18: Winged Foot's West Course
Hole 18: Winged Foot's West Course
favorite_border
Courses & Travel Segments from Golf Channel's Morning Drive
The great tradition of Winged Foot Golf Club
The great tradition of Winged Foot Golf Club
favorite_border
Lowry 'forever grateful' to have name on claret jug
Lowry 'forever grateful' to have name on claret jug
favorite_border
Golf Central: Update on states' golf and events restrictions
Golf Central: Update on states' golf and events restrictions
favorite_border
Sawgrass architect Pete Dye 'made you confront your weakness'
Sawgrass architect Pete Dye 'made you confront your weakness'
favorite_border
The ultimate Pete Dye hole at TPC Sawgrass
The ultimate Pete Dye hole at TPC Sawgrass
favorite_border
Arnie's impact on Latrobe and his lopsided golf ball
Arnie's impact on Latrobe and his lopsided golf ball
favorite_border
Scientific study proves golf is good for your health
Scientific study proves golf is good for your health
favorite_border
Top 5 best stadium golf venues
Top 5 best stadium golf venues
favorite_border
What's new at Torrey Pines South after 2019 renovation?
What's new at Torrey Pines South after 2019 renovation?
favorite_border
What's ahead for Golf Ireland in 2020
What's ahead for Golf Ireland in 2020
favorite_border
Video course snapshots
Hole-by-hole tour of Elgin Country Club
Hole-by-hole tour of Elgin Country Club
favorite_border
The latest on Oregon's Pronghorn Resort for 2020
The latest on Oregon's Pronghorn Resort for 2020
favorite_border
Dustin Johnson on challenges of Seminole Golf Club
Dustin Johnson on challenges of Seminole Golf Club
favorite_border
Preview host of the TaylorMade Driving Relief event, Seminole Golf Club
Preview host of the TaylorMade Driving Relief event, Seminole Golf Club
favorite_border
Spotlight on Sawgrass Country Club
Spotlight on Sawgrass Country Club
favorite_border
Seminole Legacy Golf Club
Seminole Legacy Golf Club
favorite_border
Why the Champion at PGA National ranks as one of the toughest courses on Tour
Why the Champion at PGA National ranks as one of the toughest courses on Tour
favorite_border
Shackelford on Club du Golf Chapultepec
Shackelford on Club du Golf Chapultepec
favorite_border
Tour Big Sky Golf Club
Tour Big Sky Golf Club
favorite_border
Damron on Torrey Pines South: 'Straight Forward but very difficult'
Damron on Torrey Pines South: 'Straight Forward but very difficult'
favorite_border
More videos
Ultimate Itinerary: The public courses of the U.S. Open
Videogolfpass
6:57
Ultimate Itinerary: The public courses of the U.S. Open
Six publicly accessible golf courses coast-to-coast have hosted the U.S. Open since 1999. Sr. Managing Editor Brandon Tucker has your guide to where you can give your game a major challenge.
Rancho San Lucas grand opening
Video
1:24
Rancho San Lucas grand opening
Some golf course grand openings are lavish affairs, like the party at Rancho San Lucas in Los Cabos, Mexico.
GolfNow Industry Weekly Report for September 8
Video
1:51
GolfNow Industry Weekly Report for September 8
Labor Day weekend set an online rounds sold record for tee times in America and the safety sentiment in golf is also high. View these latest items and more in the latest GolfNow Industry Weekly Report.
GolfNow Industry Weekly Report for September 1
Video
2:12
GolfNow Industry Weekly Report for September 1
Gary Williams shares the latest in golf course news, including top markets for online rounds booked. This week's update includes a U.S. golf retail sales record and the announcement of the Payne's Cup at Big Cedar Lodge.
GolfNow Weekly Industry Report for August 25
Video
2:00
GolfNow Weekly Industry Report for August 25
The Great Plains and Northeast regions are up 75% in online rounds booked year-over-year. View the latest GolfNow Industry Report with Gary Williams for August 25th.
Ultimate Itinerary: New Orleans
Videogolfpass
4:53
Ultimate Itinerary: New Orleans
The Big Easy is a sneaky-strong place for a golf trip that also includes some of the food, nightlife and culture that makes it one of America's great cities.
How golfers can track their shots like the pros
Video
5:34
How golfers can track their shots like the pros
Interested in getting advanced game analytics with your golf game? Try shot tracking. Sr. Managing Editor Brandon Tucker walks you through your options, from Arccos to Garmin and Shot Scope.
Saddlebrook
Featured
Saddlebrook Resort
Renewed Golf Gets Rave Reviews! Come Play at Saddlebrook's two Arnold Palmer signature 18-hole golf courses and enjoy deluxe accommodations, award-winning dining, and much more!
Breaking Bad Habits
Video
0:15
Breaking Bad Habits
Martin Hall helps your game with his new instructional series, Breaking Bad Habits.
GolfNow Weekly Industry Report For August 18
Video
2:05
GolfNow Weekly Industry Report For August 18
Golf's popularity surge continues, with the professional tours continuing to adapt to their 'new normal.'
Architect Steve Smyers on new Pfau IU design
Video
6:46
Architect Steve Smyers on new Pfau IU design
Golf Advisor Sr. Managing Editor Brandon Tucker interviews the architect of the new Pfau Golf Course at Indiana University, Steve Smyers. Smyers discusses what's new at IU, how to design for a new generation of collegiate athletes and his ties to the Hoosier State.
Next Page
Load More
Ultimate Itineraries
GolfPass Members enjoy expertly-led itineraries to the greatest golf destinations.
Ultimate Itinerary: Myrtle Beach
Videogolfpass
6:12
Ultimate Itinerary: Myrtle Beach
Ultimate Itinerary: Colorado
Videogolfpass
4:36
Ultimate Itinerary: Colorado
Ultimate Itinerary: Dublin, Ireland
Videogolfpass
4:03
Ultimate Itinerary: Dublin, Ireland
Ultimate Itinerary: Palm Beaches
Videogolfpass
22:03
Ultimate Itinerary: Palm Beaches
Ultimate Itinerary: Las Vegas
Videogolfpass
3:29
Ultimate Itinerary: Las Vegas
Ultimate Itinerary: 3 days in Austin
Videogolfpass
22:03
Ultimate Itinerary: 3 days in Austin
Ultimate Itinerary: 3 days in San Francisco
Videogolfpass
3:16
Ultimate Itinerary: 3 days in San Francisco
Ultimate Itinerary: 3 days in Scottsdale
Videogolfpass
1:27
Ultimate Itinerary: 3 days in Scottsdale
Ultimate Itinerary: 3 days in Pebble Beach
Video
2:28
Ultimate Itinerary: 3 days in Pebble Beach
Ultimate Itinerary: 3 days in Orlando
Videogolfpass
3:20
Ultimate Itinerary: 3 days in Orlando
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me