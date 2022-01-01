Golf at Sandals Resorts
Come experience the very pinnacle of luxury Caribbean all-inclusive vacations at Sandals Resorts. These luxury beach resorts, set along the most gorgeous tropical settings and exquisite beaches in Saint Lucia, Jamaica, Antigua, The Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados and Curaçao, feature unlimited gourmet dining, unique bars serving premium liquors and wines, and every land and water sport, including complimentary green fees at our golf resorts and PADI® certified scuba diving at most resorts. If you are planning a wedding, Sandals is the leader in Caribbean destination weddings and honeymoon packages.
FEATURED PACKAGES
SANDALS – BAHAMAS
BAHAMAS | Enjoy accommodations at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort, unlimited golf at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course, and an “all-inclusive” experience that includes: dining at any of the resort’s gourmet restaurants, unlimited premium liquors, and various water and land sports activities.
SANDALS – JAMAICA
JAMAICA | Enjoy accommodations at any Sandals Jamaica resort (Montego Bay, Royal Caribbean, Negril, Royal Plantation, Ochi, South Coast, or Dunn’s River), unlimited golf at Sandals Golf Club – Ocho Rios, and an “all-inclusive” experience that includes: dining at any of the resort’s gourmet restaurants, unlimited premium liquors, and various water and land sports activities.
SANDALS – ST. LUCIA
ST. LUCIA | Enjoy accommodations at any Sandals St. Lucia resort (Halcyon, Grande St. Lucia, or Regency Le Toc), unlimited golf at Sandals Regency Le Toc or Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club, and an “all-inclusive” experience that includes: dining at any of the resort’s gourmet restaurants, unlimited premium liquors, and various water and land sports activities.