GolfPass' best military golf articles

Yes, you can play military base golf courses: Here's what you need to know
Military-operated golf courses around the world provide a unique experience with great value. Here is what you need to know.
6 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
The best military golf courses operated by the United States Department of Defense
The United States Department of Defense operates nearly 160 golf facilities around the world. From Hawaii to Washington D.C., here are some of the best worth playing in the U.S.
4 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
The most popular military golf courses you can play
There are nearly 200 golf courses operated by the Department of Defense's armed forces, and many of them deliver an unique and exemplary golf experience for civilians. Here are ten of the most popular.
4 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Want to support veterans? Do it on the golf course
Veteran's Day is Nov. 11. There are numerous ways to give back to veterans who love the game of golf.
5 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Be sure to visit Pearl Harbor during your golf trip to Oahu
Golf and the historical sites and museums of Pearl Harbor are a big reason why Oahu is the most visited Hawaiian island. Why not combine the two?
4 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
In search of Tillinghast at Fort Sam Houston GC in San Antonio
If you have an appreciation for classic architecture, Fort Sam Houston Golf Club in San Antonio is an inexpensive way to enjoy an A.W. Tillinghast design.
5 Min Read
By Mike Bailey
A $1.6-million renovation restores the Marine Memorial Golf Course in Camp Pendleton
Since opening to the public about a decade ago, the Marine Memorial Golf Course has always been a favorite for its secluded setting and low green fees. A recent $1.6 million restoration has brought even higher praise to one of the country's best military courses.
2 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Veterans Day: Honoring the military at a course near you
On Veterans Day, many U.S. golf courses offer special deals to those who have worn the uniform. Here are just a few, plus several ways you can express your gratitude.
4 Min Read
By Mike Bailey
Course review: Jack Nicklaus' new American Dunes in Michigan
The experience at the newest golf course in Michigan is unlike anything you'll play in the Jack Nicklaus portfolio.
5 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
