Home / Directory / USA / Arkansas / Little Rock

Heights Golf

Book Now
Heights Golf
Heights Golf
Heights Golf
Heights Golf
Heights Golf
Heights Golf
Heights Golf
Heights Golf
Heights Golf
Heights Golf
Heights Golf
Heights Golf
Heights Golf
Heights Golf
Hot Deals at Heights Golf
Tue 9/29

No Hot Deals for this date.

Wed 9/30
$2000
1
Thu 10/1
$2000
1
Fri 10/2
$2000
1
Sat 10/3
$2000
1
Sun 10/4

No Hot Deals for this date.

Mon 10/5

No Hot Deals for this date.

More Hot Deals
View more Hot Deals on
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
redeemtrophy
Exclusive member pricing on select tee times
waivedfees
Waived booking fees (on 12 bookings)
Shield-2.svg
Tee Time Protection (flexible cancellation)
golf ball.svg
$120 in monthly tee time promo codes
Trophy-Simple.svg
Redeem GolfPass Points
NBC-Peacock (1).svg
Peacock Premium streaming (up to 12 months)
...and much more!
$119 USD/year. Terms apply.

Rating Index
Tooltip Information Icon

5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 7 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
7
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.8
  • Value
    4.7
  • Layout
    4.8
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    4.8
  • Amenities
    4.8

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
u868185410
Reviews 23
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

It's a Simulator - Jason is Great!

It is a simulator. Jason is great. I dropped my bag at the back door and he got me going. There were regulars there working on their game as well. Great setup. Highly recommended.

First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Difficulty 1.0
Default User Avatar
u314163547554
Review 1
Recommended
Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
Billy9077886
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 4.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
HawkGolf
Reviews 13
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

St. Andrews closest I will get

Jason is fantastic and very knowledgeable. A little bit of trouble with the computer at the start but was able to finish 18 holes @ St. Andrews in a hour. A great place to have some fun at a very good price

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 5.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
wdouthard
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

First Time Visit

Great atmosphere

Staff very knowledgeable

Great rate through GolfNow

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 4.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
HawkGolf
Reviews 13
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Practice and Train

Went there for the second time. This time I worked on my driving and accuracy on the range course. Richard was helpful and set me up to start. He gave me some pointers to improve my ball striking. Would recommend this game and site to anyone at any level.

Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Khary23
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Great place to go for Indoor fun!

Nice place to work on your game in perfect conditions. The staff is friendly and the store has a lot of merchandise to choose from

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

Other Nearby Driving Ranges

Default Course Image
Northshore Golf Range
North Little Rock, AR
Default Course Image
Golf World
Little Rock, AR
Default Course Image
Arkansas Golf Center
Conway, AR
Default Course Image
Hill Country Golf
Hot Springs, AR
Default Course Image
Clarksville Golf & Games
Clarksville, AR
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me