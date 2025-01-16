Heights Golf

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Golfer Reviews
It's a Simulator - Jason is Great!
It is a simulator. Jason is great. I dropped my bag at the back door and he got me going. There were regulars there working on their game as well. Great setup. Highly recommended.
St. Andrews closest I will get
Jason is fantastic and very knowledgeable. A little bit of trouble with the computer at the start but was able to finish 18 holes @ St. Andrews in a hour. A great place to have some fun at a very good price
Practice and Train
Went there for the second time. This time I worked on my driving and accuracy on the range course. Richard was helpful and set me up to start. He gave me some pointers to improve my ball striking. Would recommend this game and site to anyone at any level.
Great place to go for Indoor fun!
Nice place to work on your game in perfect conditions. The staff is friendly and the store has a lot of merchandise to choose from