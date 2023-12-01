Premier Sports Simulators

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Golfer Reviews
Recommend but they don't take Golfnow
We had a perfect time here but found out that they don't take GolfNow and have been trying to get themselves off this site for over a year. I was told they will not honor any more future purchases from here. Unfortunate. Golfnow, you need to address this.
Value 4.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 5.0
GolfNow issues
I paid a head of time and went to premier golf some 25 miles from my house and upon arrival I learned that they didn’t have my reservation .was also told that they don’t have an account set up with GolfNow and had 2 similar occurrences recently.they were good enough to squeeze me in about 30 minutes of practice
I plan to stop payment on GolfNow charge related to this
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
I just had the same issue. I called Golf now and they are not going to reimburse me.