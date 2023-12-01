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Premier Sports Simulators

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Rating Index
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4.5
4.5 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    4.5
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    4.5
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
iCV9cSHBNdkpC2sUeB3L
Review 1
Recommended
Played

Recommend but they don't take Golfnow

We had a perfect time here but found out that they don't take GolfNow and have been trying to get themselves off this site for over a year. I was told they will not honor any more future purchases from here. Unfortunate. Golfnow, you need to address this.

First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Value 4.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 5.0
Default User Avatar
Josephrabdilla
Reviews 56
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

GolfNow issues

I paid a head of time and went to premier golf some 25 miles from my house and upon arrival I learned that they didn’t have my reservation .was also told that they don’t have an account set up with GolfNow and had 2 similar occurrences recently.they were good enough to squeeze me in about 30 minutes of practice

I plan to stop payment on GolfNow charge related to this

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Commented on 12/02/2023

I just had the same issue. I called Golf now and they are not going to reimburse me.

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