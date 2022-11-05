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The Bogey Club

The Bogey Club
A view from The Bogey Club.
The Bogey Club
A view from The Bogey Club.
The Bogey Club
View from the entrance at The Bogey Club.
The Bogey Club
A view from The Bogey Club.
The Bogey Club
A view from The Bogey Club.
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Rating Index
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4.3
4.3 out of 5 stars, based on 4 reviews
75.0%
Recommend
4
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    4.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    4.8
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    4.5

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
u314163564907
Review 1
Recommended
Played

Best golf simulator and bar

Had such an amazing time playing different courses with friends. Staff was so friendly and helpful! Great spot to play a little golf and have some drinks with friends.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u046483729
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Best simulator I’ve ever played on and the atmosphere was fantastic!

5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u2785496
Reviews 2
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Best Indoor Golf I've been to

This place was perfect! They use Golfzon simulators that has a hydraulic plate that moves! 3 different hitting mats (sand, fairway, rough) and my favourite an auto tee system so I didn't have to chase my ball around!

This will be a regular stop for me this winter!

Full bar and great staff! Worth the price!

10/10 would recommend!

Previously Played
Perfect weather
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
JustinRepovs
Reviews 13
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Played

Overpriced

Don’t play at this place until they lower their prices

2.0
2.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 1.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0

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