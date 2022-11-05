The Bogey Club
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
Golfer Reviews
Best golf simulator and bar
Had such an amazing time playing different courses with friends. Staff was so friendly and helpful! Great spot to play a little golf and have some drinks with friends.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Best simulator I’ve ever played on and the atmosphere was fantastic!
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Best Indoor Golf I've been to
This place was perfect! They use Golfzon simulators that has a hydraulic plate that moves! 3 different hitting mats (sand, fairway, rough) and my favourite an auto tee system so I didn't have to chase my ball around!
This will be a regular stop for me this winter!
Full bar and great staff! Worth the price!
10/10 would recommend!
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Overpriced
Don’t play at this place until they lower their prices
Conditions 5.0
Value 1.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0