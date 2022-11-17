X-Golf Naperville

Love this place. The feel is upscale and modern and huge. 8 beers on tap (mostly local crafts) and full bar. The thin pizza is excellent. Try the white garlic sausage. Lots of TVs to watch NFL or NCAA games!

The 8 simulators are state of the art. 50 plus courses to choose from. Auto tee feature is amazing. Never have to pick up and tee your ball. Everything from driving to putting is pretty accurate.

Extraordinary staff and great for parties!!! Lessons, leagues and clinics available too!