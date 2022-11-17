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X-Golf Naperville

X-Golf Naperville
A view from X-Golf Naperville.
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 3 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
3
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Photos

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
Djkooy
Reviews 10
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Best simulator play

This is a golf simulator, but it is a great simulator. So easy to use, press a button, and the ball is teed up for you. You can play many simulated courses, or just use the driving range. They have leagues available. Perfect winter time golf in Illinois!

First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Difficulty 1.0
Default User Avatar
hpatel45
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
hpatel45
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Awesome place! Golf, bar and food!

Love this place. The feel is upscale and modern and huge. 8 beers on tap (mostly local crafts) and full bar. The thin pizza is excellent. Try the white garlic sausage. Lots of TVs to watch NFL or NCAA games!

The 8 simulators are state of the art. 50 plus courses to choose from. Auto tee feature is amazing. Never have to pick up and tee your ball. Everything from driving to putting is pretty accurate.

Extraordinary staff and great for parties!!! Lessons, leagues and clinics available too!

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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