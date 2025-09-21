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Next Golf - Whitby

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Next Golf - Whitby
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Next Golf - Whitby
A view from Next Golf - Whitby.
Next Golf - Whitby
A view from Next Golf - Whitby.
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Rating Index
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2.7
2.7 out of 5 stars, based on 3 reviews
33.3%
Recommend
3
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    2.0
  • Value
    3.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    4.7
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    2.3

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
Sugit85
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played

Bad mats again.

Not very happy at all. Last Sunday I was here the mats were toast. It was like hitting out of a ditch. I left a review about, then received a phone call from the co owner asking me to take the review down and refund me my practice session. Also added that someone would be there to fix the mats. I just left and only one mat was replaced the others are still garbage. I feel like I was lied to. I will not be coming back, Mr long would have to give me free sessions for life before iever step foot in any of next golf facilities.

Previously Played
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 2.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
Sugit85
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played

Low maintenance, finicky door.

The hitting matts are toast. Every bay and even the private rooms matts look like a ditch. Its clear no one from the company comes to do any sort of upkeep. I only use this place because of the cheap rate, and swing analysis. But after today i'm pretty sure I'll be going back to a driving range. I would like to mention, the person I spoke with on the phone was friendly and helpful. Other than that not a great place to go.

Previously Played
2.0
2.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 2.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 2.0
Default User Avatar
Abazabba
Reviews 2
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0

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