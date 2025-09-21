Next Golf - Whitby

Not very happy at all. Last Sunday I was here the mats were toast. It was like hitting out of a ditch. I left a review about, then received a phone call from the co owner asking me to take the review down and refund me my practice session. Also added that someone would be there to fix the mats. I just left and only one mat was replaced the others are still garbage. I feel like I was lied to. I will not be coming back, Mr long would have to give me free sessions for life before iever step foot in any of next golf facilities.