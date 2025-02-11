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X-Golf Huntsville

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X-Golf Huntsville
View from the entrance at X-Golf Huntsville.
X-Golf Huntsville
A view from X-Golf Huntsville.
X-Golf Huntsville
View from the entrance at X-Golf Huntsville.
Hot Deals at X-Golf Huntsville
Tue 9/29

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Wed 9/30
$2200
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Thu 10/1
$2300
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Fri 10/2
$3800
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Sat 10/3
$3900
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Sun 10/4
$4000
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Mon 10/5
$3000
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 1 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
1
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

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Golfer Reviews

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dohrenwend
Reviews 43
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great sim

Played here with a foursome when too wet and cold for real outdoor play. Was a pleasant alternative with a bar and restroom steps away.

Took a little adjustment to the particulars of the setup but lots of fun . Will do it again in the future.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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