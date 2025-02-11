X-Golf Huntsville

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Golfer Reviews
Great sim
Played here with a foursome when too wet and cold for real outdoor play. Was a pleasant alternative with a bar and restroom steps away.
Took a little adjustment to the particulars of the setup but lots of fun . Will do it again in the future.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0