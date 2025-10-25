The Perfect Round Bar & Indoor Golf - Conroe

Should have named the place "The Imperfect Round"

Malfunctioning equipment, bad mat to hit on, so inaccurate —we spent more time getting it to release the ball than actually hitting it.

On top of that, the service was terrible —no help at all.

It's a bar, so if you are not there to spend a lot of money on drinks and tips, they are not going to assist you, It's better to go to a driving range.