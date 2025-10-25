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The Perfect Round Bar & Indoor Golf - Conroe

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The Perfect Round Bar & Indoor Golf - Conroe
A view from The Perfect Round Bar & Indoor Golf.
The Perfect Round Bar & Indoor Golf
The Perfect Round Bar & Indoor Golf
The Perfect Round Bar & Indoor Golf - Conroe
A view from The Perfect Round Bar & Indoor Golf.
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Rating Index
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3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
50.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    2.0
  • Value
    2.5
  • Layout
    3.0
  • Friendliness
    3.0
  • Pace
    3.0
  • Amenities
    3.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
tct430
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played

The Imperfect Round

Should have named the place "The Imperfect Round"

Malfunctioning equipment, bad mat to hit on, so inaccurate —we spent more time getting it to release the ball than actually hitting it.

On top of that, the service was terrible —no help at all.

It's a bar, so if you are not there to spend a lot of money on drinks and tips, they are not going to assist you, It's better to go to a driving range.

First Time Playing
Used cart
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
baddaddy88
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

The Perfect Round is great!

Awesome staff!!! Friendly, attentive, helpful with the equipment. Great place to relax and swing some clubs.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 4.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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