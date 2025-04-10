Primetime Golf

Paid for 2 hours on the simulator. Planned to practice for an hour with my son then play 18 in the second hour. Didn’t realize I had to share the simulator with 3 strangers. The staff let the group ahead play an extra 10 mins and then took another 10-15 mins to get us set up so none of us got to hit a ball until 25 mins into our time slot. Didn’t get to practice at all and didn’t get to select the course since I was outnumbered by the strangers we were paired with. In the end I only got to play 9 holes in 2 hours and probably only hit 20 non-putt shots. Such of waste of time and money. It seems like the owners are trying to get $72-80/hour per simulator bay instead of the standard $50/hour by having 4 people each pay $18-$20/hour. But who wants to share a simulator and take 4 hours to play 18 on a simulator? On top of that the ball feeder kept getting clogged and I didn’t get any data because the staff couldn’t get the simulator to pair with the app.