Primetime Golf
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Golfer Reviews
Great simulator
Great simulator and staff.. really helps you dial in your distances
Waste of Time and Money
Paid for 2 hours on the simulator. Planned to practice for an hour with my son then play 18 in the second hour. Didn’t realize I had to share the simulator with 3 strangers. The staff let the group ahead play an extra 10 mins and then took another 10-15 mins to get us set up so none of us got to hit a ball until 25 mins into our time slot. Didn’t get to practice at all and didn’t get to select the course since I was outnumbered by the strangers we were paired with. In the end I only got to play 9 holes in 2 hours and probably only hit 20 non-putt shots. Such of waste of time and money. It seems like the owners are trying to get $72-80/hour per simulator bay instead of the standard $50/hour by having 4 people each pay $18-$20/hour. But who wants to share a simulator and take 4 hours to play 18 on a simulator? On top of that the ball feeder kept getting clogged and I didn’t get any data because the staff couldn’t get the simulator to pair with the app.
Best Golf simulator EVER!
This place was incredible and I wish I knew about it early!!! The golf simulator does not lie. The ground floor moves according to your where you are on the course, the screen shows pictures of your clubs contact with the ball (I had hella open face contact, dam slice), images of your swing after you swing, and more then I can list. This place just got a new member. I can’t wait to go tomorrow.
Great Indoor Location.
Preston & son are great guys that provide the best indoor simulator technology I've ever used here in the US. Great spot & they make you feel like family.