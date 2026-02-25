X-Golf Perrysburg
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Tue 9/29
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Wed 9/30
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Golfer Reviews
Had a great time my with teenage kids
Had a great time. Was fun for my and the kids. Only complaint is thr food is a bit pricey and the appetizers were not big enough to be shareable. Otherwise great time
Conditions 5.0
Value 3.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0