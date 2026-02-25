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X-Golf Perrysburg

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X-Golf Perrysburg
A view from X-Golf Perrysburg.
X-Golf Perrysburg
A view from X-Golf Perrysburg.
X-Golf Perrysburg
A view from X-Golf Perrysburg.
X-Golf Perrysburg
A view from X-Golf Perrysburg.
X-Golf Perrysburg
A view from X-Golf Perrysburg.
X-Golf Perrysburg
A view from X-Golf Perrysburg.
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    4.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
Ccup711
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Premium X-Golf

I had a premium X-Golf experience.

Staff was amazing!

Will definitely be coming back!

Highly recommend !

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
wizzinyourface
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Had a great time my with teenage kids

Had a great time. Was fun for my and the kids. Only complaint is thr food is a bit pricey and the appetizers were not big enough to be shareable. Otherwise great time

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 3.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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