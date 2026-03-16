Sunset Ridge Golf Club Simulator
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
Golfer Reviews
Great customer service
Folks are always very attentive and quick to set up and get you playing on the SIM
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Great Sim
Great golf escape for a winter day. Very friendly and accommodating staff. Couldn’t be more impressed.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Sunset Ridge Golf Club Simulator
We’re thrilled you had such a great experience! Thanks for the support — we’ll be here ready to welcome you back for another great round.