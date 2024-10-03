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Indoor Golf RVA - Rocketts Landing

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Indoor Golf RVA - Rocketts Landing
A view from Indoor Golf RVA - Rocketts Landing.
Indoor Golf RVA - Rocketts Landing
A view from Indoor Golf RVA - Rocketts Landing.
Indoor Golf RVA - Rocketts Landing
A view from Indoor Golf RVA - Rocketts Landing.
Indoor Golf RVA - Rocketts Landing
A view from Indoor Golf RVA - Rocketts Landing.
Indoor Golf RVA - Rocketts Landing
A view from Indoor Golf RVA - Rocketts Landing.
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Rating Index
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3.5
3.5 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    3.5
  • Value
    4.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    2.5

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
G0lfGuy
Reviews 7
Handicap 15-19
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Its a simulator, and an average one at best.

So I'm a fan of simulator golf. and Love the very concept of this business. With that said this is a trackman studio (not sure how well-calibrated it is considering both players in my booth know our shortcomings and they were greatly exaggerated or completely misread 15-20% of the time.

The most disappointing aspect for me was that the projector was a bit dull (underpowered), the hitting floor was gym mats covered by turf and a very below-average hitting strip. The strip was wrinkled, and tees could only partially be put in. It's not fully accepting of tees. Most Simulator studios I've been to have 2-3 inches of flooring/foam/grass that cushions and reacts like natural grass does. if you hit this fat, you bounce off the cement floor, and its quite jarring. If you hit sweetly, it's better but you can still feel the feedback on your joints due to the thin flooring.

If the weather is bad and there's nothing to do, I'll try it again, but I'd rather find a simulator studio with better flooring.

Staff was Amazing, No food or drinks for sale ( I knew that going in)

First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked
2.0
2.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 2.0
Value 3.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 1.0
Difficulty 5.0
Default User Avatar
psu5025
Review 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once every three months
Recommended
Played
Used cart
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0

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