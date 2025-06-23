Tempo Golf Club - Huntersville
Hot Deals at Tempo Golf Club (Huntersville)
Tue 9/29
No Hot Deals for this date.
Wed 9/30
Thu 10/1
Fri 10/2
Sat 10/3
Sun 10/4
Mon 10/5
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Annual
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Golfer Photos
Golfer Reviews
Great place to play
Great place to play and get out of the heat. They have some snacks and cold beverages available. Friendly staff. Highly recommend
Conditions 5.0
Value 4.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Awesome indoor golf, beer, friendly staff
An easy-going spot to golf with 4 overhead (for righties/lefties) accurate sims and putting games. Leagues look fun. Big TVs on the wall and music playing, large beer and wine selection. Very friendly staff showed us how to get on the range and load some courses. Will definitely be back. Great for night golf!
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0