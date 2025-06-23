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Tempo Golf Club - Huntersville

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Tempo Golf Club
A view from Tempo Golf Club.
Tempo Golf Club
A view from Tempo Golf Club.
Hot Deals at Tempo Golf Club (Huntersville)
Tue 9/29

No Hot Deals for this date.

Wed 9/30
$3400
1
Thu 10/1
$3400
1
Fri 10/2
$4400
1
Sat 10/3
$4500
1
Sun 10/4
$4600
1
Mon 10/5
$3600
1
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Rating Index
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4.7
4.7 out of 5 stars, based on 3 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
3
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.7
  • Value
    4.3
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    4.7
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Photos

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
rthomas2024
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Great place to play

Great place to play and get out of the heat. They have some snacks and cold beverages available. Friendly staff. Highly recommend

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 4.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
P33snutD
Reviews 38
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 4.0
Friendliness 4.0
Default User Avatar
u000005169958
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Awesome indoor golf, beer, friendly staff

An easy-going spot to golf with 4 overhead (for righties/lefties) accurate sims and putting games. Leagues look fun. Big TVs on the wall and music playing, large beer and wine selection. Very friendly staff showed us how to get on the range and load some courses. Will definitely be back. Great for night golf!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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