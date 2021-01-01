Spring Creek Golf & Country Club
About Spring Creek Golf & Country Club
Spring Creek Golf & Country Club is your home away from home! Nestled on the outskirts of the lovely town of Ripon, CA and adjacent to the Stanislaus river, Spring Creek Golf & Country Club is a 56-year old timeless gem. A beautifully manicured, 18-hole championship course highlights this family-centric club. It is known in Northern California for its award-winning junior programs, Spring Creek Golf & Country Club has a reputation for developing juniors of all ages. Families find friendly respite here among the majestic oak trees that line the fairways and adorn the property. Members of Spring Creek Golf & Country Club find the comforts of home in the outstanding food and beverage offerings, golf events, swimming, fitness facility, member engagement and camaraderie. Come find your second home!
Request membership info from Spring Creek Golf & Country Club
What others are saying about Spring Creek Golf & Country Club
"The club always puts on great events for its members. The course is a great design that will challenge you but still make it fun. The facilities are amazing! The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. I love this place."
"The most beautiful country club in Modesto, Ripon, and Turlock area in my opinion."
"The food is great, bingo was fun, and the golf course is beautiful."