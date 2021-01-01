Yolo Fliers Club

Since its founding, a century ago, the Yolo Fliers Club has provided its members with a recreational facility that has been recognized as one of the outstanding courses in Northern California, and a club structure that provides the opportunity to enjoy a variety of activities that are part of country club living.

