About Lake Success Golf Club

Just a few miles east of ‘the city that never sleeps’ is the golf club that boasts excellence. The Lake Success Golf Club is deemed the “best golf club on Long Island”, and rightfully so. The club offers a challenging par 70 layout over 18 holes nestled on the beautiful and historic Lake Success. In addition to its championship caliber course, the golf club offers a wide range of membership opportunities for couples, individuals, and corporations. Benefits include world class dining facilities featuring mouth-watering cuisine, knowledgeable and friendly Pro Shop staff available to assist with two indoor simulators. Plus, social events and tournaments, a brand new state-of-the-art Fitness Center, a pool and tennis courts, including red-clay courts.

So if you’re looking for a place to escape the city noise and skyscrapers, enjoy time along the lush tree lined fairways of Lake Success Golf Club.