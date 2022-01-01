Lake Success Golf Club

Lake Success Golf Club

About Lake Success Golf Club

Just a few miles east of ‘the city that never sleeps’ is the golf club that boasts excellence. The Lake Success Golf Club is deemed the “best golf club on Long Island”, and rightfully so. The club offers a challenging par 70 layout over 18 holes nestled on the beautiful and historic Lake Success. In addition to its championship caliber course, the golf club offers a wide range of membership opportunities for couples, individuals, and corporations. Benefits include world class dining facilities featuring mouth-watering cuisine, knowledgeable and friendly Pro Shop staff available to assist with two indoor simulators. Plus, social events and tournaments, a brand new state-of-the-art Fitness Center, a pool and tennis courts, including red-clay courts.

So if you’re looking for a place to escape the city noise and skyscrapers, enjoy time along the lush tree lined fairways of Lake Success Golf Club.

Request membership info from Lake Success Golf Club

We welcome you to contact us about club membership, tee times, corporate and special events.

Lake Success Golf Club
Learn about memberships at Lake Success Golf Club
Lake Success Golf Club
Follow Lake Success Golf Club on Facebook
Lake Success Golf Club
Follow Lake Success Golf Club on Instagram
Lake Success Golf Club
Lake Success Golf Club
Private
"Excellent place for events in Long Island and very convenient location."
-Ria Masud
“The greens keepers actually know how to cut a hole. No crowns here. Nice locker room. The head pro is such a nice guy."
-Mike Butcher
"It's a very big and beautiful environment."
-Sohel

More GolfPass private clubs and real estate content

lakewood-natl-piper-4.JPG
Articles
The sneaky sophistication of Lakewood National Golf Club
Amidst a dense pack of golf communities, 36 holes by Arnold Palmer Design Company's Brandon Johnson stand out.
5 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
golfcrest-golf-cart-garage.jpeg
Articles
This backwards driveway is a Cool Golf Thing
Taking on-course-living convenience to the extreme? That's so Texas.
1 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
General Views of the Brautarholt Golf Course
Articles
Resurrection of Nicklaus course in South Carolina points to golf real estate strength
Golf course news and notes: November, 2021.
2 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
hamilton-grand-st-andrews.jpg
Articles
Want to live on The Old Course At St. Andrews? A rare opportunity just became available.
The Kohler-owned Hamilton Grand building has an apartment on the market. The price is steep but the location is almost impossible to beat.
2 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Sunset in New York City
Articles
Ask GolfPass: Bad U.S. big cities to live in for golf?
Some U.S. cities have frighteningly few public-access courses for its residents. If you like variety, you may not want to live in these metros.
5 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Big Easy Ranch
Articles
Inside the new 18-hole championship course at Big Easy Ranch in Texas
What began with just a par-3 course and learning center, this 2,000-acre sporting ranch between Austin and Houston is finally going all-in with an ambitious championship course.
4 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Next Page
Now Reading
Search Near Me