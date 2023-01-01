About TPC San Antonio - Oaks Course

TPC San Antonio is home to two championship courses, the Oaks Course and the Canyon Course. While both remarkable, each has it's own individual characteristics that make it unique. Host of the PGA TOUR's Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio Oaks Course is the perfect destination for your next golf getaway. Designed by Greg Norman, The Oaks Course is a par-72 featuring an intimate design with narrow fairways lined by oak trees.

In partnership with the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, come experience 36 holes of championship golf, delectable on-site dining options, luxurious accommodations, access to the nine-acre River Bluff Water Experience, and much more!