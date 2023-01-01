TPC San Antonio - Oaks Course

TPC San Antonio - Oaks Course

About TPC San Antonio - Oaks Course

TPC San Antonio is home to two championship courses, the Oaks Course and the Canyon Course. While both remarkable, each has it's own individual characteristics that make it unique. Host of the PGA TOUR's Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio Oaks Course is the perfect destination for your next golf getaway. Designed by Greg Norman, The Oaks Course is a par-72 featuring an intimate design with narrow fairways lined by oak trees.

In partnership with the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, come experience 36 holes of championship golf, delectable on-site dining options, luxurious accommodations, access to the nine-acre River Bluff Water Experience, and much more!

Private/Resort

What others are saying about TPC San Antonio - Oaks Course

"The TPC Oaks remains the best golf course in SA. The course layout and conditions are top notch."
-joshsmith12
"The course was in immaculate condition as it had received a bit of rain in the past couple of weeks. Fairways and greens were super green."
-tiburonazo
"It's always fun to play where the pros play. This is a cool layout through the tress and plays fairly difficult. "
-Bunkertown20

