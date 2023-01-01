TPC San Antonio - Oaks Course
About TPC San Antonio - Oaks Course
TPC San Antonio is home to two championship courses, the Oaks Course and the Canyon Course. While both remarkable, each has it's own individual characteristics that make it unique. Host of the PGA TOUR's Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio Oaks Course is the perfect destination for your next golf getaway. Designed by Greg Norman, The Oaks Course is a par-72 featuring an intimate design with narrow fairways lined by oak trees.
In partnership with the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, come experience 36 holes of championship golf, delectable on-site dining options, luxurious accommodations, access to the nine-acre River Bluff Water Experience, and much more!
Request more information from TPC San Antonio Oaks Course
We welcome you to contact us about club membership opportunities and Stay & Play packages.
Private/Resort
What others are saying about TPC San Antonio - Oaks Course
"The TPC Oaks remains the best golf course in SA. The course layout and conditions are top notch."
-joshsmith12
"The course was in immaculate condition as it had received a bit of rain in the past couple of weeks. Fairways and greens were super green."
-tiburonazo
"It's always fun to play where the pros play. This is a cool layout through the tress and plays fairly difficult. "
-Bunkertown20
More GolfPass private clubs and real estate content
We're redefining the meaning of "the most exclusive golf courses." These courses make the likes of Augusta and Pine Valley look downright easy to access.6 Min Read
From massive muni updates to resort refreshes to private club nips and tucks to all-new courses coming online, there's much to look forward to for a golfer venturing to the Sunshine State in 2023.10 Min Read
Developers are putting more attention into their golf courses than ever. If you are looking to live within a golf community, you need to learn how to distinguish high-quality from mediocre residential layouts.8 Min Read
Amidst a dense pack of golf communities, 36 holes by Arnold Palmer Design Company's Brandon Johnson stand out.5 Min Read
Taking on-course-living convenience to the extreme? That's so Texas.1 Min Read
Golf course news and notes: November, 2021.2 Min Read