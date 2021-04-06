Dothan National Golf Club and Hotel
About Dothan National Golf Club and HotelThe discovery of a natural hot spring in the 1960s inspired the birth of The Dotham National Golf Club & Hotel. Its hotel and golf course were built shortly afterward. The healing waters of the spring are heated and pumped into an indoor spa pool available only for guests. All the rooms and suites have been updated. Packages can include a breakfast buffet, breakfast and lunch or dinner, too. The 7,425-yard, par-73 course lined by pines has hosted the SEC Championships multiple times.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Dothan National Golf Club and Hotel
-
Dothan, AlabamaResort/Semi-Private3.963558823555
Images from Dothan National Golf Club and Hotel
Reviews
Value course
For the price the course is well worth playing. The course has a good layout and has a ton of potential. Most of the course was taken care of. The 2 things that they need to work on is their greens and rough. The greens don't roll great. Would love to see that fixed. They just don't have any rough it's all fairway or sand/dirt. Which may be what they want. I would absolutely recommend this though for the price.
Nice course, too crowded
The course itself was fun. But they shoved way too many in way too close. We spent 5-10 minutes at each tee box waiting for people in front of us. The staff even told us their goal was to run as many people through as possible. I'll to back. But it could definitely use some improvements.
Nice course in general
This is a nice course in general. We came back because we were in the area, and the greens had been some of the best around. They had several rough spots in them; however the ball still rolled fairly true most of the time. I wish distances were marked a little better. They did have colored buttons on most holes, but the were hard to find at times. A small stake that could be seen from either side of the fairway would be nice.
Windy day
Course in solid shape for this time of year. Looking forward to how it will be come spring. Sand traps are the biggest issue...but stay out of them and they don't matter.
Bear of a course to play on a cold windy day,, like today was in the afternoon. Course easily plays 30 to 40 yards longer.
Dothan national
Great course layout for sure! If the greens were consistent it’d be a great course. Every hole was either super slow or super fast. Other than that a great course. I’ll be back for sure. Mind you I’m playing in January so I guess that’s to be expected. Can’t wait to see what they have prepared for the summer!
Up and coming gem
The course layout is great. Fairways and greens need work in places but very enjoyable course. The staff were highly professional and inviting. New TopTracer building is outstanding. Will definitely be back in anticipation of the filled out greens midsummer.
Rough course... Great folks
The people were very friendly but the course is beyond rough. The conditions are muddy, sandy, tree roots, gaping ditches, mud holes on fairways. I understand it’s under new ownership but c’mon... the cart paths just disappear and turn into a motorcross track!
Great course, great value
Course is starting to pop coming out of its winter slumber.
Great course
Course was wide open n in great shape. The staff was very friendly n nice. My brother n le were passing thru n played it n glzd we did
I reccommend playing it to everyone.
Good Deal for the Money
Course and Staff were very nice. Just needs some TLC. My suggestion would be to drive your cart slowly as the fairways and paths are rather bumpy. Had a 5some let me through without asking
Overall average
Nothing I really didn’t like but nothing that excited me either. Several washouts across the fairways. Greens were a little thin and fast. Bunkers appeared to have a lot of clay since they were orange.
Still fun and entertaining however.
Love this track
Best bang for your buck out of the Dothan courses and great layout. Really love the challenge this course provides
Best course this trip
The course was in very good condition. The greens had been sanded the day before and were a little slow, but putted very true. Not a ton of water, but enough to make you think about it. Several fairway ang greenside bunkers which always makes things interesting. Played the white tees except a few of the holes we moved up to gold to make the overall distance a couple hundred yards shorter. Getting older makes some of the longer par 4s difficult to reach in regulation. It was a long drive from PCB, but worth it.
Never Again
Sorry I hate giving reviews but I needed to talk about this one. I live in Dothan, Alabama and there are not many courses you can play so I try to support the smaller courses. This is my second time trying to play this course. The first time me and my daughter tried to play we did not make it threw five holes because the course was in awful shape. I did not comment on that one. So today I tried to play this course again and I must say the course looked 100% better. The problem was the grounds crew . Today it was wet with a overcast and I was the only person the course. I teed off at 7am . I get to the 2nd hole and there is a ground keepers riding on green. I'm thinking he will move when I hit my approach shot NOPE . He continued to ride on green even as I was putting out. So I just was like ok and went on the next hole. Then I get to hole number 5 the same guy is up by green. I am 78 yards out. The guy continues just to ride while I am standing waiting to hit up. This is not a exaggeration needless to say I never finished my round. I packed it up and left. Never again will I set foot on the grounds of DOTHAN NATIONAL GOLF CLUB.