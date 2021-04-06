Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Alabama Golf Resorts

Dothan National Golf Club and Hotel

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
7410 US Highway 231 South, Dothan, Alabama 36301, US
(334) 677-3321
Visit Website
Location Map

About Dothan National Golf Club and Hotel

The discovery of a natural hot spring in the 1960s inspired the birth of The Dotham National Golf Club & Hotel. Its hotel and golf course were built shortly afterward. The healing waters of the spring are heated and pumped into an indoor spa pool available only for guests. All the rooms and suites have been updated. Packages can include a breakfast buffet, breakfast and lunch or dinner, too. The 7,425-yard, par-73 course lined by pines has hosted the SEC Championships multiple times.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1968
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Dothan National Golf Club and Hotel

Reviews

4.0
55 Reviews (55)
Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314161664486
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u906703000
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Value course

For the price the course is well worth playing. The course has a good layout and has a ton of potential. Most of the course was taken care of. The 2 things that they need to work on is their greens and rough. The greens don't roll great. Would love to see that fixed. They just don't have any rough it's all fairway or sand/dirt. Which may be what they want. I would absolutely recommend this though for the price.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
jbryant86
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice course, too crowded

The course itself was fun. But they shoved way too many in way too close. We spent 5-10 minutes at each tee box waiting for people in front of us. The staff even told us their goal was to run as many people through as possible. I'll to back. But it could definitely use some improvements.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
justinch93
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
tagko1
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000003675731
Played On
Reviews 25
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Used cart
Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
tbreidert
Played On
Reviews 75
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart

Nice course in general

This is a nice course in general. We came back because we were in the area, and the greens had been some of the best around. They had several rough spots in them; however the ball still rolled fairly true most of the time. I wish distances were marked a little better. They did have colored buttons on most holes, but the were hard to find at times. A small stake that could be seen from either side of the fairway would be nice.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Robert6489087
Played On
Reviews 79
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 500 Contributor
Previously Played

Windy day

Course in solid shape for this time of year. Looking forward to how it will be come spring. Sand traps are the biggest issue...but stay out of them and they don't matter.

Bear of a course to play on a cold windy day,, like today was in the afternoon. Course easily plays 30 to 40 yards longer.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Zac7720253
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Dothan national

Great course layout for sure! If the greens were consistent it’d be a great course. Every hole was either super slow or super fast. Other than that a great course. I’ll be back for sure. Mind you I’m playing in January so I guess that’s to be expected. Can’t wait to see what they have prepared for the summer!

Conditions Fair
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Robert6489087
Played On
Reviews 79
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 500 Contributor
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
inlow4
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Up and coming gem

The course layout is great. Fairways and greens need work in places but very enjoyable course. The staff were highly professional and inviting. New TopTracer building is outstanding. Will definitely be back in anticipation of the filled out greens midsummer.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Jcambise
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
First Time Playing

Rough course... Great folks

The people were very friendly but the course is beyond rough. The conditions are muddy, sandy, tree roots, gaping ditches, mud holes on fairways. I understand it’s under new ownership but c’mon... the cart paths just disappear and turn into a motorcross track!

Conditions Poor
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Robert6489087
Played On
Reviews 79
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 500 Contributor
Previously Played

Great course, great value

Course is starting to pop coming out of its winter slumber.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
anthonywwilliams
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
PAYNEGOLFER
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great course

Course was wide open n in great shape. The staff was very friendly n nice. My brother n le were passing thru n played it n glzd we did
I reccommend playing it to everyone.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000006073836
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Good Deal for the Money

Course and Staff were very nice. Just needs some TLC. My suggestion would be to drive your cart slowly as the fairways and paths are rather bumpy. Had a 5some let me through without asking

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
DaveHolmes52
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Overall average

Nothing I really didn’t like but nothing that excited me either. Several washouts across the fairways. Greens were a little thin and fast. Bunkers appeared to have a lot of clay since they were orange.
Still fun and entertaining however.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Aok123
Played On
Reviews 15
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Love this track

Best bang for your buck out of the Dothan courses and great layout. Really love the challenge this course provides

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
tbreidert
Played On
Reviews 75
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 250 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Best course this trip

The course was in very good condition. The greens had been sanded the day before and were a little slow, but putted very true. Not a ton of water, but enough to make you think about it. Several fairway ang greenside bunkers which always makes things interesting. Played the white tees except a few of the holes we moved up to gold to make the overall distance a couple hundred yards shorter. Getting older makes some of the longer par 4s difficult to reach in regulation. It was a long drive from PCB, but worth it.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Dothan National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u1922811
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
1.0
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart

Never Again

Sorry I hate giving reviews but I needed to talk about this one. I live in Dothan, Alabama and there are not many courses you can play so I try to support the smaller courses. This is my second time trying to play this course. The first time me and my daughter tried to play we did not make it threw five holes because the course was in awful shape. I did not comment on that one. So today I tried to play this course again and I must say the course looked 100% better. The problem was the grounds crew . Today it was wet with a overcast and I was the only person the course. I teed off at 7am . I get to the 2nd hole and there is a ground keepers riding on green. I'm thinking he will move when I hit my approach shot NOPE . He continued to ride on green even as I was putting out. So I just was like ok and went on the next hole. Then I get to hole number 5 the same guy is up by green. I am 78 yards out. The guy continues just to ride while I am standing waiting to hit up. This is not a exaggeration needless to say I never finished my round. I packed it up and left. Never again will I set foot on the grounds of DOTHAN NATIONAL GOLF CLUB.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Poor
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
1 2 3
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me