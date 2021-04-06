Dothan National Golf Club and Hotel

Sorry I hate giving reviews but I needed to talk about this one. I live in Dothan, Alabama and there are not many courses you can play so I try to support the smaller courses. This is my second time trying to play this course. The first time me and my daughter tried to play we did not make it threw five holes because the course was in awful shape. I did not comment on that one. So today I tried to play this course again and I must say the course looked 100% better. The problem was the grounds crew . Today it was wet with a overcast and I was the only person the course. I teed off at 7am . I get to the 2nd hole and there is a ground keepers riding on green. I'm thinking he will move when I hit my approach shot NOPE . He continued to ride on green even as I was putting out. So I just was like ok and went on the next hole. Then I get to hole number 5 the same guy is up by green. I am 78 yards out. The guy continues just to ride while I am standing waiting to hit up. This is not a exaggeration needless to say I never finished my round. I packed it up and left. Never again will I set foot on the grounds of DOTHAN NATIONAL GOLF CLUB.