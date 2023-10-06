Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Alabama Golf Resorts

Kiva Dunes

815 Plantation Road, Gulf Shores, Alabama 36542, US
(251) 540-7000
About Kiva Dunes

Kiva Dunes Resort is set within a conservation area on the Fort Morgan peninsula minutes from the sugar-white beaches of Gulf Shores. Its vacation rentals range from full homes to fully furnished condos, each allowing guests access to the resort's four pools, two restaurants and private beach. The Kiva Beach Club is home to a salt-water pool and full restaurant service. Massage and yoga services are available. Kiva Dunes, a Jerry Pate design, is considered by many Alabama's No. 1 public course.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened1995
Number of Units100-300

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesFractional Ownership
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Kiva Dunes Golf Course - No. 10
Articles
Tide continues to roll at Jerry Pate's Kiva Dunes Golf Course on the Alabama Gulf coast
Kiva Dunes is the baby of Alabama's own Jerry Pate and Jim "Scrappy" Edgemon. One of the best-designed and conditioned golf courses on the Gulf Coast, Kiva Dunes is a must-play. The course, which opened in 1990, has enjoyed the top spot in the state on many publications' rankings and in the past couple of years, it's only gotten better, Mike Bailey writes.
4 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey

Golf courses at Kiva Dunes

Reviews

4.8
570 Reviews (570)

Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
jabauer
Played On
Reviews 27
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Richard5406674
Played On
Reviews 19
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing

Ridiculous

Overplayed, undermaintained dog track.
Pace of play was ridiculous. Every shot 5 to 10 min. wait, multiple tee boxes 20 min. wait, totally unacceptable.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
bsnow34xn
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Bring a Guide

Course was fine, but for some reason they saw fit to not have any signage at the tees. Very confusing if you don't know the course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Poor
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
sparkyshores
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great golf course

The course was in really great condition however the greens were a little firmer than I was expecting, but they rolled great and had no issues. The staff did not seem very welcoming as I stood there for a bit with 4 of them talking amongst themselves before just telling me I was good to go, they didn't offer anything or ask if I had any questions about playing there. This was the 4th time I have played here and is still my favorite course to play while in Gulf Shores area.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314164594543
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Course nice as always

Price of course too high. Looks like the facility is under utilized. Great condos along 18 seemingly empty. Brought the wives out (3 couples) and had a great dinner in Kiva grill. Just erks me it’s sooo costly. We’ve played here for 20 years. I hope the under cover grows back as it was before this last Hurricane 3 yrs ago.

Conditions Excellent
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u9474561
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Course was in great condition. Many risk- reward areas to get in trouble with a driver. Several fairways were wide if you didn’t out drive them. Plenty of sand and water almost every hole. Talked to a man who had played several courses in the area and he said this one was his favorite

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Tdog5566
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u213495300
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314163056816
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Kiva Dunes we’ll deserved as #1 course in Alabama. With the marsh hazards and countless sand traps, you must be on your game. Let’s not forget the multi tiered/sloped greens. It is definitely a challenging course. Will be back again to play!! Staff was very personable. A must visit course for any level of colder!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Tou8113304
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Very nice course. Play it!

Great layout and all.. Greens were punched maybe 1-2 weeks ago so not the best yet, Really enjoyed the round!

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314161995633
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u649224701
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

The course is awesome!

Had a great time, even though it was a hot day, plenty of water around the course, and drink carts ran on front and back 9!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
lbajoras
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great Course in the area

Great course layout and overall condition. Payed the white tees which bring lots of the bunkers into play and made for a fun round. Decent pace of play and got paired with some good folks. Bring bug spray for the practice areaS

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000006122596
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Gettinhectic80
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314163468256
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000003437023
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Mark856
Played On
Reviews 27
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great course

Tee boxes, we’re great
Fairways were pristine
Rough in great shape
Greens smooth, fast and consistent
Complimentary range balls
Layout is fun
Fairways plenty wide
But hazard areas come into play
Bunkers were in great shape
Pace of play was good
Pricy but a great course

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
uRKUQ6946RK
Played On
Reviews 23
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fun at Kiva Dunes

As always the course was in good shape but hard. Only drawback was the pace of play was very slow.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000008110636
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Consistently Good!

My go to course for conditions. Even though greens had been punched over month ago, ran true. All staff on and off the course outstanding. Fun place to play and always in great shape

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
