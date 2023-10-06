Kiva Dunes
About Kiva DunesKiva Dunes Resort is set within a conservation area on the Fort Morgan peninsula minutes from the sugar-white beaches of Gulf Shores. Its vacation rentals range from full homes to fully furnished condos, each allowing guests access to the resort's four pools, two restaurants and private beach. The Kiva Beach Club is home to a salt-water pool and full restaurant service. Massage and yoga services are available. Kiva Dunes, a Jerry Pate design, is considered by many Alabama's No. 1 public course.
Ridiculous
Overplayed, undermaintained dog track.
Pace of play was ridiculous. Every shot 5 to 10 min. wait, multiple tee boxes 20 min. wait, totally unacceptable.
Bring a Guide
Course was fine, but for some reason they saw fit to not have any signage at the tees. Very confusing if you don't know the course.
Great golf course
The course was in really great condition however the greens were a little firmer than I was expecting, but they rolled great and had no issues. The staff did not seem very welcoming as I stood there for a bit with 4 of them talking amongst themselves before just telling me I was good to go, they didn't offer anything or ask if I had any questions about playing there. This was the 4th time I have played here and is still my favorite course to play while in Gulf Shores area.
Course nice as always
Price of course too high. Looks like the facility is under utilized. Great condos along 18 seemingly empty. Brought the wives out (3 couples) and had a great dinner in Kiva grill. Just erks me it’s sooo costly. We’ve played here for 20 years. I hope the under cover grows back as it was before this last Hurricane 3 yrs ago.
Course was in great condition. Many risk- reward areas to get in trouble with a driver. Several fairways were wide if you didn’t out drive them. Plenty of sand and water almost every hole. Talked to a man who had played several courses in the area and he said this one was his favorite
Kiva Dunes we’ll deserved as #1 course in Alabama. With the marsh hazards and countless sand traps, you must be on your game. Let’s not forget the multi tiered/sloped greens. It is definitely a challenging course. Will be back again to play!! Staff was very personable. A must visit course for any level of colder!!
Very nice course. Play it!
Great layout and all.. Greens were punched maybe 1-2 weeks ago so not the best yet, Really enjoyed the round!
The course is awesome!
Had a great time, even though it was a hot day, plenty of water around the course, and drink carts ran on front and back 9!!
Great Course in the area
Great course layout and overall condition. Payed the white tees which bring lots of the bunkers into play and made for a fun round. Decent pace of play and got paired with some good folks. Bring bug spray for the practice areaS
Great course
Tee boxes, we’re great
Fairways were pristine
Rough in great shape
Greens smooth, fast and consistent
Complimentary range balls
Layout is fun
Fairways plenty wide
But hazard areas come into play
Bunkers were in great shape
Pace of play was good
Pricy but a great course
Fun at Kiva Dunes
As always the course was in good shape but hard. Only drawback was the pace of play was very slow.
Consistently Good!
My go to course for conditions. Even though greens had been punched over month ago, ran true. All staff on and off the course outstanding. Fun place to play and always in great shape