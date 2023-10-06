Kiva Dunes

The course was in really great condition however the greens were a little firmer than I was expecting, but they rolled great and had no issues. The staff did not seem very welcoming as I stood there for a bit with 4 of them talking amongst themselves before just telling me I was good to go, they didn't offer anything or ask if I had any questions about playing there. This was the 4th time I have played here and is still my favorite course to play while in Gulf Shores area.