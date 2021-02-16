Arizona Grand Resort & Spa
About Arizona Grand Resort & SpaLocated just south of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Legoland Discovery Center and the city of Tempe, Arizona Grand is a AAA Four Diamond Resort and among the Phoenix-Scottsdale area's largest golf resorts with 744 total guest rooms. Set on 164 acres, the highlight of the property is the 18-hole golf course that winds into desert foothills of the South Mountain Preserve on the back nine. Off the course, the highlight is six outdoor heated swimming pools, capped by a seven-acre water park features a water slide, lazy river and large hot tub. Arizona Grand's Athletic Club & Spa is 20,000 square feet and has 40 cardio machines and a separate free weights room, as well as 35+ weekly exercise classes and a five-lane, 20-meter adults lap pool. Arizona Grand invested $13 million into the property in 2017 that updated all guest suites and villas.
typical tee box Photo submitted by DFRAZGOLF88 on 03/27/2021
Back 9 Photo submitted by Michjs0524 on 02/20/2021
Front 9 Photo submitted by Michjs0524 on 02/20/2021
Photo submitted by Eric1883543 on 02/16/2021
Photo submitted by u314160894107 on 02/03/2021
Photo submitted by u314160894107 on 02/03/2021
3rd hole was great, but terrifying for righties Photo submitted by u314159977333 on 02/03/2021
Photo submitted by jonrolle11 on 01/07/2021
Green number 2 looking down left to the third fairway. Photo submitted by nwitty1 on 01/05/2021
Photo submitted by Pierre1423163 on 06/20/2020
Photo submitted by zoeller1 on 02/02/2020
Photo submitted by buddsnotdudds on 11/12/2019
Photo submitted by buddsnotdudds on 11/12/2019
Uphill green with lots of bunkers in your way Photo submitted by u314159649213 on 10/03/2019
Photo submitted by u314159649213 on 10/03/2019
Photo submitted by u1861078 on 09/11/2019
In nice shape Photo submitted by Brian1001 on 08/07/2019
Photo submitted by Brian1001 on 08/07/2019
Hole 1 Photo submitted by u314159413898 on 07/15/2019
View from 18 Photo submitted by PLnative on 02/27/2017
Photo submitted by Etherton0303 on 06/01/2013
Photo submitted by nsccbill on 03/29/2013
Photo submitted by nsccbill on 03/29/2013
Fun Day
Was a gift for fathers day. would recommend to a friend.
AZ Grand Resort
Wow what an excellent value for the cost.
Course was it good/fair condition due to having been plugged recently.
greens good shape also.
We love hearing about our golfers' experiences, u000004909857. Please tell us more about what you enjoyed during your round. Thanks for choosing Arizona Grand Resort!
Hi, lilmaish. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing Arizona Grand Resort.
u314161647461, thank you for the awesome rating! We hope to see you again at the course very soon for another great experience, and thanks for choosing Arizona Grand Resort.
Hot day
The course was in really good shape. There was never anyone in front of us. We had a great time.
Hello, jalberti. Thanks so much for your review. We're so glad you enjoyed your round at Arizona Grand Resort. That's what we like to hear! We hope to see you again soon!
Hello, Tyler4092216. We appreciate the review. You rated us 3-stars which means there is room to improve on your recent experience at Arizona Grand Resort. Let us know, in the comments, how and where you would like to see changes from the course. Thanks for the feedback!
Course in good shape and nice layout. Sand traps are a joke as there are rocks in them and no rakes.
Hello, RG9DCA904DF54DF5FA71. Thank you for reviewing the course. Let us first start by apologizing for the poor experience you had during your visit. Your feedback about the sand traps is important to us. We are working to get everything at the course up to par. We have a project to tile the bunkers and restore them. The current condition is not the standard we strive to achieve. We are going to escalate your feedback to our team so we can make improvements before your next game. Thank you for playing Arizona Grand Resort. We hope to see you again soon.
Hello, Brad2561219. Thank you for visiting us at Arizona Grand Resort. We appreciate your 4-star rating. We hope you join us for another round soon.
Hello, shadmbrown. Thanks so much for taking the time to write a rating. We're so glad that you enjoyed your round at Arizona Grand Resort. Please visit us again soon!
Outstanding day
We played last Sunday and the course and staff were outstanding. At first the play was slow and ranger took care of any issues that were ahead of us.
Hello, u314159801545. We are beyond happy to hear you enjoyed a great day at our course. Positive experiences make lifelong golfers. We look forward to many good times ahead with you, and we will pass on your kind words to those responsible so they can continue to help others enjoy great experiences at Arizona Grand Resort.
People
People make the course and everyone was friendly and very helpful.
Hello, u000004909857. Thanks so much for your review. We're so glad you enjoyed your round at Arizona Grand Resort. That's what we like to hear! We hope to see you again soon!
Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, u000003723355! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Arizona Grand Resort!
Slow slow slow
Course was not In the best condition. And it was god awful slow. 6 hour to play 18.
Staff was awesome though so it’s give and take.
We apologize for the pace of play issue you experienced. We always try to keep a great pace when having our golfers on the course. Thank you for taking the time to give us your feedback as we will use your review to better the experience going forward. We hope you give us another try in the near future!
Awesome Arizona Golf
it was just a few miles from my home, but I felt like I was on vacation. AGR showed it's uniqueness from the start with an island tee box on #1. Hilly terrain with ponds dotting the first few holes, elevated tee boxes on the par 5 third hole and fun downhill par 3's made this course a pleasure to play. Then you get to the back nine that runs along South Mtn park. Oh, what a treat. I can't wait to get back to this fun and unique golf course in the desert, but in the heart of the city too.
Hi, AgentPat! Thank you so much for leaving us with your feedback. We value our customer experience, so your review is important to us. We will make note and we hope to see you back at Arizona Grand Resort!
Awesome Course
Great course to play on. No two holes were ever the same. I had lot of fun and would highly recommend.
Hi, u314161550755. Thank you so much for the great review. We are glad you had an incredible time, and we hope to see you again soon! Thanks for choosing Arizona Grand Resort.
Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, u314159353901! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Arizona Grand Resort!
Good. Day
Everything is layout well , course is Tuff , must keep the ball in the middle lots of Tuff pin placements
Hello, u000004000086. Thanks so much for your review. We're so glad you enjoyed your round at Arizona Grand Resort. That's what we like to hear! We hope to see you again soon!
Hi, swishera. We would love to hear more about your 4-star experience on our course. Please tell us what we can do to earn that last star, and thanks for golfing at Arizona Grand Resort!