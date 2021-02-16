About Arizona Grand Resort & Spa Located just south of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Legoland Discovery Center and the city of Tempe, Arizona Grand is a AAA Four Diamond Resort and among the Phoenix-Scottsdale area's largest golf resorts with 744 total guest rooms. Set on 164 acres, the highlight of the property is the 18-hole golf course that winds into desert foothills of the South Mountain Preserve on the back nine. Off the course, the highlight is six outdoor heated swimming pools, capped by a seven-acre water park features a water slide, lazy river and large hot tub. Arizona Grand's Athletic Club & Spa is 20,000 square feet and has 40 cardio machines and a separate free weights room, as well as 35+ weekly exercise classes and a five-lane, 20-meter adults lap pool. Arizona Grand invested $13 million into the property in 2017 that updated all guest suites and villas.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 164 Year Opened 2006 Number of Units 500+ Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual, Buffet Room Types Room, Suite, Villas/Casitas, Fractional Ownership Pool Adults Only Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Kids Program Yes Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No