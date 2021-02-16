Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
8000 Arizona Grand Pkwy, Phoenix, Arizona 85044, US
(877) 800-4888
Visit Website
Location Map

About Arizona Grand Resort & Spa

Located just south of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Legoland Discovery Center and the city of Tempe, Arizona Grand is a AAA Four Diamond Resort and among the Phoenix-Scottsdale area's largest golf resorts with 744 total guest rooms. Set on 164 acres, the highlight of the property is the 18-hole golf course that winds into desert foothills of the South Mountain Preserve on the back nine. Off the course, the highlight is six outdoor heated swimming pools, capped by a seven-acre water park features a water slide, lazy river and large hot tub. Arizona Grand's Athletic Club & Spa is 20,000 square feet and has 40 cardio machines and a separate free weights room, as well as 35+ weekly exercise classes and a five-lane, 20-meter adults lap pool. Arizona Grand invested $13 million into the property in 2017 that updated all guest suites and villas.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres164
Year Opened2006
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas, Fractional Ownership
PoolAdults Only
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Arizona Grand Resort & Spa

Reviews

3.7
1670 Reviews (1670)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
u314161689591
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Fun Day

Was a gift for fathers day. would recommend to a friend.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
u314161738476
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

AZ Grand Resort

Wow what an excellent value for the cost.
Course was it good/fair condition due to having been plugged recently.
greens good shape also.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
swishera
Played On
Reviews 50
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/15/2021

Hi, swishera. We would love to hear more about your 4-star experience on our course. Please tell us what we can do to earn that last star, and thanks for golfing at Arizona Grand Resort!

Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
u000004909857
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/14/2021

We love hearing about our golfers' experiences, u000004909857. Please tell us more about what you enjoyed during your round. Thanks for choosing Arizona Grand Resort!

Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
lilmaish
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/14/2021

Hi, lilmaish. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing Arizona Grand Resort.

Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
Jerseyguy24
Played On
Reviews 65
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
u314161647461
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/14/2021

u314161647461, thank you for the awesome rating! We hope to see you again at the course very soon for another great experience, and thanks for choosing Arizona Grand Resort.

Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
jalberti
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Hot day

The course was in really good shape. There was never anyone in front of us. We had a great time.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/14/2021

Hello, jalberti. Thanks so much for your review. We're so glad you enjoyed your round at Arizona Grand Resort. That's what we like to hear! We hope to see you again soon!

Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
Tyler4092216
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Fair
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/14/2021

Hello, Tyler4092216. We appreciate the review. You rated us 3-stars which means there is room to improve on your recent experience at Arizona Grand Resort. Let us know, in the comments, how and where you would like to see changes from the course. Thanks for the feedback!

Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
RG9DCA904DF54DF5FA71
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Course in good shape and nice layout. Sand traps are a joke as there are rocks in them and no rakes.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/11/2021

Hello, RG9DCA904DF54DF5FA71. Thank you for reviewing the course. Let us first start by apologizing for the poor experience you had during your visit. Your feedback about the sand traps is important to us. We are working to get everything at the course up to par. We have a project to tile the bunkers and restore them. The current condition is not the standard we strive to achieve. We are going to escalate your feedback to our team so we can make improvements before your next game. Thank you for playing Arizona Grand Resort. We hope to see you again soon.

Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
Brad2561219
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/10/2021

Hello, Brad2561219. Thank you for visiting us at Arizona Grand Resort. We appreciate your 4-star rating. We hope you join us for another round soon.

Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
shadmbrown
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/15/2021

Hello, shadmbrown. Thanks so much for taking the time to write a rating. We're so glad that you enjoyed your round at Arizona Grand Resort. Please visit us again soon!

Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
u314159801545
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Outstanding day

We played last Sunday and the course and staff were outstanding. At first the play was slow and ranger took care of any issues that were ahead of us.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/11/2021

Hello, u314159801545. We are beyond happy to hear you enjoyed a great day at our course. Positive experiences make lifelong golfers. We look forward to many good times ahead with you, and we will pass on your kind words to those responsible so they can continue to help others enjoy great experiences at Arizona Grand Resort.

Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
u000004909857
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

People

People make the course and everyone was friendly and very helpful.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/07/2021

Hello, u000004909857. Thanks so much for your review. We're so glad you enjoyed your round at Arizona Grand Resort. That's what we like to hear! We hope to see you again soon!

Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
u000003723355
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/07/2021

Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, u000003723355! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Arizona Grand Resort!

Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
bstevens1222
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Slow slow slow

Course was not In the best condition. And it was god awful slow. 6 hour to play 18.

Staff was awesome though so it’s give and take.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/07/2021

We apologize for the pace of play issue you experienced. We always try to keep a great pace when having our golfers on the course. Thank you for taking the time to give us your feedback as we will use your review to better the experience going forward. We hope you give us another try in the near future!

Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
AgentPat
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Awesome Arizona Golf

it was just a few miles from my home, but I felt like I was on vacation. AGR showed it's uniqueness from the start with an island tee box on #1. Hilly terrain with ponds dotting the first few holes, elevated tee boxes on the par 5 third hole and fun downhill par 3's made this course a pleasure to play. Then you get to the back nine that runs along South Mtn park. Oh, what a treat. I can't wait to get back to this fun and unique golf course in the desert, but in the heart of the city too.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/04/2021

Hi, AgentPat! Thank you so much for leaving us with your feedback. We value our customer experience, so your review is important to us. We will make note and we hope to see you back at Arizona Grand Resort!

Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
u314161550755
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Awesome Course

Great course to play on. No two holes were ever the same. I had lot of fun and would highly recommend.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/03/2021

Hi, u314161550755. Thank you so much for the great review. We are glad you had an incredible time, and we hope to see you again soon! Thanks for choosing Arizona Grand Resort.

Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
u314159353901
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/08/2021

Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, u314159353901! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Arizona Grand Resort!

Arizona Grand Resort
Default User Avatar
u000004000086
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good. Day

Everything is layout well , course is Tuff , must keep the ball in the middle lots of Tuff pin placements

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/01/2021

Hello, u000004000086. Thanks so much for your review. We're so glad you enjoyed your round at Arizona Grand Resort. That's what we like to hear! We hope to see you again soon!

1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me