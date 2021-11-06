Canoa Ranch Golf Resort
About Canoa Ranch Golf ResortLocated south of Tucson in the town of Green Valley is Canoa Ranch Golf Resort, located next to Canoa Ranch Golf Club. This 94-unit resort features guest rooms and 1- and 2-bedroom suites. A buffet breakfast is included with rooms. Other amenities include a fitness center and outdoor pool. The golf course was designed by the team of Schmidt-Curley and opened in 2003. The resort offers unlimited golf packages, as well as access to six area golf courses such as San Ignacio and Haven Golf Club. Canoa Ranch Golf Resort is located a short distance of Green Valley dining and nightlife, as well as outdoor activities such as hiking and mountain biking.
-
Beautiful views Photo submitted by Georgez71 on 06/11/2021
-
Photo submitted by u000002516576 on 03/11/2021
-
Photo submitted by u000002481870 on 12/30/2020
-
What a view! Photo submitted by u314160229356 on 12/21/2020
-
Photo submitted by Masadoon on 01/17/2020
-
Photo submitted by Georgez71 on 08/25/2019
-
View, weather,course, excellent! Photo submitted by springlake on 12/12/2012
Great Conditions
Course is in really good condition given the super hot weather with no rain. Greens roll really nicely and fairways are in great shape. Bunkers need help (but that is almost all Arizona courses). Would highly recommend playing it now while it is in this shape.
Canoa
Great layout/ design
Greens hold shots
Greens could be faster and smoother.
Only complaint
Love the layout
We play mid day during the heat when we have the course mostly to ourselves. Pace is not slowed and we enjoy it more. Love this place.
Beware recently punched greens
I do like playing C Ranch but I get really ticked off when no mention of green punching is mentioned on their website or on GolfNow. The greens had been recently punched and not very well sanded so it will take longer to heal. No discount was given nor was there a sign at the proshop warning of of the conditions.
Don’t waste your time all the want is your money and do not care as you are not a member. Never again.
SO DISAPPOINTED
I called on Tuesday afternoon for a Wednesday, May 12th, Tee-Time. I was not told anything about the course condition or the fact that they had punched the greens on the back nine that day. Further, they failed to tell me that they would be punching the front nine greens the next day (the day I was to play).
So when we show up, we're told that we would be playing the back nine twice. Since is was now too late to get a similar tee-time at another nearby course, we decided to play. BIG MISTAKE.
What kind of customer service is it when they don't advise you when requesting a tee time that the conditions won't be what you would expect. I've played this course before and, other than the bunkers being nearly unplayable, it has always been in decent condition and warranted a repeat play. But now, I don't know if I will ever be back (and I live only six miles away). I've played dozens of golf courses in my life and I've been advised, when requesting a tee-time, of overseeding, aeriating, flooding, et. al. numerous times. I was always grateful of their honesty and rewarded such with a future booking. It's unfortunate that I can't say the same for Canoa Ranch.
Not Informed
Arrived 6:30am. Discovered that the front 9 was closed for plugging and sanding. Told we can play back 9 twice, but that it had been plugged and sanded too. We left. Should have had this information before booking.
9 holes
It would have been great had you or the course had told me the back nine was closed !! I called the course prior to making the tee time.
Fun Course
Neither a bombers course nor a short hitters haven. Fairways were mostly good and the greens rolled true.
Pace of play was S L O W, but it was Mother's Day.
Saw the beverage cart twice, once on the 2d hole and at the turn.
Course is laid out pretty well, a couple of goofy holes but overall an enjoyable round.
Please drive carefully
Worth the drive from Tucson on a cool day with few golfers on the course. Pro shop won't check you in until 15 mins before tee time if you pre-pay. I don't know what that's about, but it didn't spoil the day.
Sonoran Course
No staff after 1300 due to a party.. Needed to leave one person there for bathroom and etc