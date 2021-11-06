Canoa Ranch Golf Resort

I called on Tuesday afternoon for a Wednesday, May 12th, Tee-Time. I was not told anything about the course condition or the fact that they had punched the greens on the back nine that day. Further, they failed to tell me that they would be punching the front nine greens the next day (the day I was to play).

So when we show up, we're told that we would be playing the back nine twice. Since is was now too late to get a similar tee-time at another nearby course, we decided to play. BIG MISTAKE.

What kind of customer service is it when they don't advise you when requesting a tee time that the conditions won't be what you would expect. I've played this course before and, other than the bunkers being nearly unplayable, it has always been in decent condition and warranted a repeat play. But now, I don't know if I will ever be back (and I live only six miles away). I've played dozens of golf courses in my life and I've been advised, when requesting a tee-time, of overseeding, aeriating, flooding, et. al. numerous times. I was always grateful of their honesty and rewarded such with a future booking. It's unfortunate that I can't say the same for Canoa Ranch.