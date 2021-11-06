Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

A view over the water from Canoa Ranch Golf Club.
5775 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, Arizona 85622, US
(520) 382-0450
About Canoa Ranch Golf Resort

Located south of Tucson in the town of Green Valley is Canoa Ranch Golf Resort, located next to Canoa Ranch Golf Club. This 94-unit resort features guest rooms and 1- and 2-bedroom suites. A buffet breakfast is included with rooms. Other amenities include a fitness center and outdoor pool. The golf course was designed by the team of Schmidt-Curley and opened in 2003. The resort offers unlimited golf packages, as well as access to six area golf courses such as San Ignacio and Haven Golf Club. Canoa Ranch Golf Resort is located a short distance of Green Valley dining and nightlife, as well as outdoor activities such as hiking and mountain biking.

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres480
Year Opened2003
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsBuffet, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Canoa Ranch Golf Resort

3.8
739 Reviews (739)

Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
tucsonsteve
Played On
Reviews 45
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Great Conditions

Course is in really good condition given the super hot weather with no rain. Greens roll really nicely and fairways are in great shape. Bunkers need help (but that is almost all Arizona courses). Would highly recommend playing it now while it is in this shape.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
wlmartin
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
washingtonhuskies
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Twice a year
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Canoa

Great layout/ design

Greens hold shots
Greens could be faster and smoother.
Only complaint

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Georgez71
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Love the layout

We play mid day during the heat when we have the course mostly to ourselves. Pace is not slowed and we enjoy it more. Love this place.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u1841641
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Average
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
DeanBautz
Played On
Reviews 50
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

Beware recently punched greens

I do like playing C Ranch but I get really ticked off when no mention of green punching is mentioned on their website or on GolfNow. The greens had been recently punched and not very well sanded so it will take longer to heal. No discount was given nor was there a sign at the proshop warning of of the conditions.

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Pumpsix
Played On
Reviews 33
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
golfplayer1956
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Previously Played

Don’t waste your time all the want is your money and do not care as you are not a member. Never again.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Golfusa1
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once every three months
1.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

SO DISAPPOINTED

I called on Tuesday afternoon for a Wednesday, May 12th, Tee-Time. I was not told anything about the course condition or the fact that they had punched the greens on the back nine that day. Further, they failed to tell me that they would be punching the front nine greens the next day (the day I was to play).
So when we show up, we're told that we would be playing the back nine twice. Since is was now too late to get a similar tee-time at another nearby course, we decided to play. BIG MISTAKE.
What kind of customer service is it when they don't advise you when requesting a tee time that the conditions won't be what you would expect. I've played this course before and, other than the bunkers being nearly unplayable, it has always been in decent condition and warranted a repeat play. But now, I don't know if I will ever be back (and I live only six miles away). I've played dozens of golf courses in my life and I've been advised, when requesting a tee-time, of overseeding, aeriating, flooding, et. al. numerous times. I was always grateful of their honesty and rewarded such with a future booking. It's unfortunate that I can't say the same for Canoa Ranch.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
mikerennick
Played On
Reviews 1
1.0
Verified Purchaser

Not Informed

Arrived 6:30am. Discovered that the front 9 was closed for plugging and sanding. Told we can play back 9 twice, but that it had been plugged and sanded too. We left. Should have had this information before booking.

Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Jack6693929
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

9 holes

It would have been great had you or the course had told me the back nine was closed !! I called the course prior to making the tee time.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314161410162
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
bogeybait
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fun Course

Neither a bombers course nor a short hitters haven. Fairways were mostly good and the greens rolled true.

Pace of play was S L O W, but it was Mother's Day.

Saw the beverage cart twice, once on the 2d hole and at the turn.

Course is laid out pretty well, a couple of goofy holes but overall an enjoyable round.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000006189236
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Boldventure1
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
rickthestick
Played On
Reviews 28
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Please drive carefully

Worth the drive from Tucson on a cool day with few golfers on the course. Pro shop won't check you in until 15 mins before tee time if you pre-pay. I don't know what that's about, but it didn't spoil the day.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Excellent
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u311944163
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
blogelin
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Sonoran Course

No staff after 1300 due to a party.. Needed to leave one person there for bathroom and etc

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
claude1226
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u1841641
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
