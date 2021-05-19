About Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, located adjacent to the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course, is an expansive, luxury AAA Five Diamond resort property with 750 guest rooms. These units include 122 casitas and 66 Fairmont Gold rooms, all of which have oversized luxury bathrooms. Recent tech upgrades from a recent renovation include Amazon Echo Dots with an "ask the princess" function. There are six outdoor pools, including Sonoran Splash, featuring two, 200-foot waterslides. The tennis center has seven lighted tennis courts and a stadium. There are five dining concepts including Toro, featuring southwestern cuisine at the adjacent TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course clubhouse. Kid's programs include lagoon fishing and wildlife discovery tours in the Trailblazers Kids Club and evenings end with firepit s'mores. Well & Being Spa is one of the Phoenix-Scottsdale area's most reputable featuring a full menu of beauty and therapy treatments as well as personalized fitness programs and private training.

Facts Price Range $$$$ Property Class ★★★★★ Acres 65 Year Opened 1987 Number of Units 500+ Amenities Restaurants Fine, Casual, Buffet, Bar Room Types Room, Suite, Villas/Casitas Pool Adults Only Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Kids Program Yes Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No