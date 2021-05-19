Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
About Fairmont Scottsdale PrincessFairmont Scottsdale Princess, located adjacent to the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course, is an expansive, luxury AAA Five Diamond resort property with 750 guest rooms. These units include 122 casitas and 66 Fairmont Gold rooms, all of which have oversized luxury bathrooms. Recent tech upgrades from a recent renovation include Amazon Echo Dots with an "ask the princess" function. There are six outdoor pools, including Sonoran Splash, featuring two, 200-foot waterslides. The tennis center has seven lighted tennis courts and a stadium. There are five dining concepts including Toro, featuring southwestern cuisine at the adjacent TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course clubhouse. Kid's programs include lagoon fishing and wildlife discovery tours in the Trailblazers Kids Club and evenings end with firepit s'mores. Well & Being Spa is one of the Phoenix-Scottsdale area's most reputable featuring a full menu of beauty and therapy treatments as well as personalized fitness programs and private training.
Golf courses at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Scottsdale, Arizona
Scottsdale, Arizona
Good experience!
Friendly staff, good practice area and great course.
Beautiful course
Had a great time at TPC Champions course. Beautiful place to play! Will come back again
Great course
This was my second time playing the stadium course. It is well worth the price. The staff is friendly, water/ice stations on every 3rd hole. The course is in excellent condition. Would defiantly recommend this course
Excellent Course in Great Shape
This is an excellent course with a variety of golf holes that will challenge all skill levels. Accuracy off the tee is requited to have a chance of hitting the greens. There are a variety of long and short holes with many large and undulating greens. The course is in great shape and the pace of play around 4 hours for our afternoon tee time. Choose your tees wisely per your skill level or else could be a tough day.