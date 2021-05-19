Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

The renovated pool is one of many improvements on tap at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.
7575 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255, US
(480) 585-4848
About Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, located adjacent to the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course, is an expansive, luxury AAA Five Diamond resort property with 750 guest rooms. These units include 122 casitas and 66 Fairmont Gold rooms, all of which have oversized luxury bathrooms. Recent tech upgrades from a recent renovation include Amazon Echo Dots with an "ask the princess" function. There are six outdoor pools, including Sonoran Splash, featuring two, 200-foot waterslides. The tennis center has seven lighted tennis courts and a stadium. There are five dining concepts including Toro, featuring southwestern cuisine at the adjacent TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course clubhouse. Kid's programs include lagoon fishing and wildlife discovery tours in the Trailblazers Kids Club and evenings end with firepit s'mores. Well & Being Spa is one of the Phoenix-Scottsdale area's most reputable featuring a full menu of beauty and therapy treatments as well as personalized fitness programs and private training.

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres65
Year Opened1987
Number of Units500+

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Buffet, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
PoolAdults Only
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

4.6
1142 Reviews (1142)

TPC Scottsdale - The Champions Course
Default User Avatar
Sam3180208
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
TPC Scottsdale - The Champions Course
Default User Avatar
u2189652
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good experience!

Friendly staff, good practice area and great course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium Course
Default User Avatar
jrmccloskey
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium Course
Default User Avatar
u000002827634
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
TPC Scottsdale - The Champions Course
Default User Avatar
u314161460376
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful course

Had a great time at TPC Champions course. Beautiful place to play! Will come back again

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium Course
Default User Avatar
pat277
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great course

This was my second time playing the stadium course. It is well worth the price. The staff is friendly, water/ice stations on every 3rd hole. The course is in excellent condition. Would defiantly recommend this course

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
TPC Scottsdale - The Champions Course
Default User Avatar
John6319461
Played On
Reviews 44
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing

Excellent Course in Great Shape

This is an excellent course with a variety of golf holes that will challenge all skill levels. Accuracy off the tee is requited to have a chance of hitting the greens. There are a variety of long and short holes with many large and undulating greens. The course is in great shape and the pace of play around 4 hours for our afternoon tee time. Choose your tees wisely per your skill level or else could be a tough day.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium Course
Default User Avatar
stevea2364
Played On
Reviews 6
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
TPC Scottsdale - The Champions Course
Default User Avatar
Mdisaacson
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium Course
Default User Avatar
mlearl
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
TPC Scottsdale - The Champions Course
Default User Avatar
CMKobler
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium Course
Default User Avatar
Knowzero
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
TPC Scottsdale - The Champions Course
Default User Avatar
bocceball3
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
TPC Scottsdale - The Champions Course
Default User Avatar
wh2414
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
TPC Scottsdale - The Champions Course
Default User Avatar
Kandynmn
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
TPC Scottsdale - The Champions Course
Default User Avatar
Dedubya
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
TPC Scottsdale - The Champions Course
Default User Avatar
u000005769740
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium Course
Default User Avatar
rsal2044
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
TPC Scottsdale - The Champions Course
Default User Avatar
u000003372595
Played On
Reviews 7
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
TPC Scottsdale - The Champions Course
Default User Avatar
u314160515806
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
1 2 3 4 5
