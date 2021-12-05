Quintero Golf Club

Me and my two boys had played two great courses leading up to this Saturday round (Troon N - Pinnacle and Wickenberg Ranch), and thought "how is this course going to stand up to the incredible conditions and views the others provided us." We headed up to the practice area which is right beside the first tee. Practice range was nice and fully stocked with plenty of balls. Practice Greens were right behind the range and in great shape. Now to the tee...Well, right from the 1st tee this course provided us 18 different post cards of pure beauty. Tee boxes, fairways, greens and bunkers were all in great shape. Greens were really tough for us, but we think it was because the prior two courses rolled a bit faster than Quintero. Greens were very fair. Par 3's here are a lot of fun to play with the elevation changes. Loved hitting high iron shots and watching the ball come out of the sky and approach the green. #9 hole with the elevation change from tee to green may be the most unique hole we played in our 5 rounds. Absolutely beautiful! So many holes and surroundings I could speak of but this is not a book.

If you are looking for a course with a tremendous desert layout surrounded by mountains (Hieroglyphic Mountains), and in our opinion "the best public course in the state of AZ...Look no further. THIS IS A MUST PLAY FOR EVERY GOLFER>>>>YOU HAVE TO EXPERIENCE THIS COURSE IF REMOTELY NEAR QUINTERO!

*Only negative to this entire experience is the staff. We saw tons of videos of the Superintendent Mike Poe on You Tube which is how we found out about this course. The staff does not share Mike's approach to hospitality. From the time we pulled up and the person at the front gate rolled his eyes at us and just stared at us and didn't move, just waited for us to ask "well - what do we do bud?" This continued to the Pro Shop where we went to check in and had to wait until the three guys behind the counter stopped having their conversation about hockey before we could get some assistance. Upon heading to the carts outside we witnessed the same kid who was rude at the entrance gate get a bit rude with the person who was going to be playing in front of us. Luckily the gentleman was very savvy at handling people like this and moved on without incident. The starter this day on the first tee, Sean, saved the day as he was great. Very engaging and had a great personality. He did a great job of laying out what we should expect and things to watch for.