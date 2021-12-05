Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

Quintero Golf Club

16752 W State Route 74, Peoria, Arizona 85383, US
(928) 501-1500
About Quintero Golf Club

Quintero Golf Club, located about an hour northwest of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, is one of the most scenic golf courses in the Valley of the Sun. While generally a daily-fee course, it does have a small handful of casita rentals for stay-and-play packages. These casitas, located within the community's Entrada properties, feature two large bedrooms with full bathrooms each, and a private patio with the option for outdoor dining. The executive Loft has a large living area with pool table. Guests have access to the Quintero pool, jacuzzi and grilling area. Located in the Hieroglyphic Mountains, Quintero Golf Club was designed by Rees Jones and is a popular pick for the best golf course in the valley. Within 15 minutes is the Lake Pleasant Marina and Scorpion Bay Marina.

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★
Acres823
Year Opened2000
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesVillas/Casitas
Practice FacilityYes

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Quintero Golf Club

4.7
951 Reviews (951)

Quintero Golf Club
u000001423410
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Not Fair today ....bummed

I have played this course several times over the last few years as it is highly challenging and very fair. Paid $79 on June 17 (118 degrees) for my round today and although I love this course, I was highly disappointed in the greens as they had been aerated and sanded the previous week. When I made my tee time there was no message or warning the greens (the entire course fo that matter) had been aerated. Staff explained that Golfnow was aware and there was a message on the course web page, Went back to check Quintero's and Golfnow web sites and there was no indication the course was or had been aerated. I had to not only "arm twist" my friend to drive an extra hour to play this course, but after playing, I also offered to pay for his round. I understand maintenance on courses necessary, but my hope is course staff would be upfront on the current condition. For same price or less, we could driven half the distance to play Wildfire, Boulders, Kierland, TPC Champions, or another Troon course to have a similar golf experience. In a nutshell, the course and staff are typically rock solid, but $79 for June golf at any course should be pretty solid. Today, the course was worth $29 as there were way too many approach shots that splashed sand and 5' zig zag puts, UGH!!!!!!

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Quintero Golf Club
portermarkd
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Staff tolerates drunk aggressive golfers

Frankly, staff does not care about golf environment. We were a little surprised (pleasantly) by policy of “don’t tee off on Par 4’s until group in front of you is on the green.” We then got hit into in the middle of the 12th fairway (par 4) and called staff to let them know. Talked to two different marshals. No one followed up. At end of round, group behind us pulled up to where bag crew were cleaning our clubs and were unapologetic and belligerent about what had happened. Staff did not care. Many groups on this course had music playing in their carts during the round. If you are going to care about dress code, outside food and drink, and charge $100+ per round, you need to act like a professionally managed course. Tell me that group behind us has been banned from the course and I’ll change my review.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Quintero Golf Club
23pirate
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Everything was perfect except the airrated greens.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Quintero Golf Club
u243745195
Played On
Reviews 23
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Quintero Golf Club
raleon
Played On
Reviews 27
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

It's always nice to play at Quintero

Staff were very friendly. Course is not in the best shape as it is expected at this time of the year, some brown spot can be seen. There is an aerification alert in place. Players needs to be aware that greens do not have true roll.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Quintero Golf Club
DesertClub
Played On
Reviews 78
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Must Play!

This course is just top notch in AZ. The views and course layout are tough to beat. The conditions were excellent as the greens were rolling very nicely. I highly recommend booking a time out here to see for yourself!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Quintero Golf Club
BodyofWork
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Heaven on Earth

I travelled from California last week to do a week long golf trip last in the Phoenix area. After a year long shutdown I was so ready for a little R & R away from home. Though I had been out playing just about every week back home, nothing and I mean nothing compared to the experience that I had Quintero. Over 6 days of golfing in the Phoenix area this was truly the highlight experience of my trip. Everything from the condition of the course, the layout, pace of play, friendliness of the staff, the price was absolutely Awesome. Quintero offers the finest experience in what desert golf should be. I love it so much that as soon as my round was over, I went into the clubhouse and and purchased a replay. Hey if I’m going to come all this way to play golf you want to get everything out of your experience. Get job Quintero I will be back again next Spring.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Quintero Golf Club
bgrBeL5F6o3SHksuyJpW
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Perfect

Beautiful course. Greens weren't as fast as expected. But rolled true. Every Par 3 was elevated.

Only knock was the beer prices. Seemed excessive.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Quintero Golf Club
jyork1124
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
4.0
Hot weather
Used cart

Disappointing

First, the upside. The course is beautiful. Scenic; challenging; memorable. The practice area is very nice. But it is a long drive from Scottsdale, and, despite being around for nearly 20 years, the course does not have a clubhouse. With close to an hour of drive time, and a great course, it would be nice to enjoy a nice clubhouse. You aren't going to get that here. It is a glorified trailer. Our biggest issue with the course was pace of play, which was awful. The 4 hour 50 minute round on a hot day took all of the enjoyment out of the day. We were waiting on every hole. Impossible to get into any sort of rhythm. Even though there were Rangers, the pace was awful, simply because of packing the tee times too close together.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Quintero Golf Club
Mike6665521
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Quintero Golf Club
ozman7
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Quintero Golf Club
Jay0123
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Favorite golf course

The conditions are amazing, every single one of the staff members was extremely friendly. Probably the best views you can get on any golf course anywhere. Well worth the drive from Scottsdale. I’ll never go back to AZ again without playing Quintero

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Quintero Golf Club
oitap53golf
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Arizona's Best Track

What a day. Just played the best course in Arizona. Staff was great all of them. All said Hi and what can we do for you. Course was in perfect condition. The green speeds were fast but not to fast. The scenery was dramatic at every hole. The Par 3’s were unbelievable. Find the best price . Better yet join this place and you would be in hog heaven. I played from the Senior tees my son from the tips. All I can say is we are coming back period. Thanks Quintero staff.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Quintero Golf Club
ErikaGibbs10
Played On
Reviews 27
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful course and a cookie!

Unbelievably beautiful course. Elevated tees and greens. We were so happy with the course and then they brought us a warm chocolate chip cookie while we were on the course!!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Quintero Golf Club
u314161183757
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Quintero Golf Club
planehorder
Played On
Reviews 56
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 500 Contributor
Previously Played

Stunning as always

This course never disappoints! Greens are extremely smooth, fast and beautiful. Fairways are like manufactured carpet, Perfect in every way Kama stunning views in every direction. Make sure you bring your a game here though and play 1T Box forward from where you think. I've golfed this course 4 times now and can't wait to get back the next time! There is a reason why it's the number one rated course in Arizona. Food was also great they will even bring it to you on the course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Quintero Golf Club
sfriss11
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Now I understand why this is the top Public Course in AZ

Me and my two boys had played two great courses leading up to this Saturday round (Troon N - Pinnacle and Wickenberg Ranch), and thought "how is this course going to stand up to the incredible conditions and views the others provided us." We headed up to the practice area which is right beside the first tee. Practice range was nice and fully stocked with plenty of balls. Practice Greens were right behind the range and in great shape. Now to the tee...Well, right from the 1st tee this course provided us 18 different post cards of pure beauty. Tee boxes, fairways, greens and bunkers were all in great shape. Greens were really tough for us, but we think it was because the prior two courses rolled a bit faster than Quintero. Greens were very fair. Par 3's here are a lot of fun to play with the elevation changes. Loved hitting high iron shots and watching the ball come out of the sky and approach the green. #9 hole with the elevation change from tee to green may be the most unique hole we played in our 5 rounds. Absolutely beautiful! So many holes and surroundings I could speak of but this is not a book.

If you are looking for a course with a tremendous desert layout surrounded by mountains (Hieroglyphic Mountains), and in our opinion "the best public course in the state of AZ...Look no further. THIS IS A MUST PLAY FOR EVERY GOLFER>>>>YOU HAVE TO EXPERIENCE THIS COURSE IF REMOTELY NEAR QUINTERO!
*Only negative to this entire experience is the staff. We saw tons of videos of the Superintendent Mike Poe on You Tube which is how we found out about this course. The staff does not share Mike's approach to hospitality. From the time we pulled up and the person at the front gate rolled his eyes at us and just stared at us and didn't move, just waited for us to ask "well - what do we do bud?" This continued to the Pro Shop where we went to check in and had to wait until the three guys behind the counter stopped having their conversation about hockey before we could get some assistance. Upon heading to the carts outside we witnessed the same kid who was rude at the entrance gate get a bit rude with the person who was going to be playing in front of us. Luckily the gentleman was very savvy at handling people like this and moved on without incident. The starter this day on the first tee, Sean, saved the day as he was great. Very engaging and had a great personality. He did a great job of laying out what we should expect and things to watch for.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Poor
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Quintero Golf Club
DesertClub
Played On
Reviews 78
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Perfect!

This course is the best in AZ. The layout and views are unlike any other course you will play. I highly recommend checking this place out!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Quintero Golf Club
u314161095129
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Quintero Golf Club
ridewedge
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Quintero

Great experience!!! Great day. Everything about this place is top notch. Service and staff were pleasant and friendly. Food was really good. Course was pristine. If you don't love this place, you shouldn't play golf!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Search Near Me