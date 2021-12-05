Quintero Golf Club
About Quintero Golf ClubQuintero Golf Club, located about an hour northwest of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, is one of the most scenic golf courses in the Valley of the Sun. While generally a daily-fee course, it does have a small handful of casita rentals for stay-and-play packages. These casitas, located within the community's Entrada properties, feature two large bedrooms with full bathrooms each, and a private patio with the option for outdoor dining. The executive Loft has a large living area with pool table. Guests have access to the Quintero pool, jacuzzi and grilling area. Located in the Hieroglyphic Mountains, Quintero Golf Club was designed by Rees Jones and is a popular pick for the best golf course in the valley. Within 15 minutes is the Lake Pleasant Marina and Scorpion Bay Marina.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Quintero Golf Club
Images from Quintero Golf Club
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Photo submitted by BodyofWork on 05/12/2021
Photo submitted by BodyofWork on 05/12/2021
Photo submitted by Jay0123 on 04/16/2021
Photo submitted by Jay0123 on 04/16/2021
Hole #6 My favorite hole in golf Photo submitted by Jay0123 on 04/16/2021
The best in Arizona Photo submitted by oitap53golf on 04/13/2021
Par 5 #8 Photo submitted by JakeReynolds89 on 03/09/2021
Photo submitted by u000001049794 on 01/06/2021
Photo submitted by molrman on 11/16/2020
Photo submitted by molrman on 11/16/2020
Photo submitted by u9861464 on 10/27/2020
Photo submitted by u9861464 on 10/27/2020
Photo submitted by u9861464 on 10/27/2020
Photo submitted by u9861464 on 10/27/2020
Photo submitted by u9861464 on 10/27/2020
Photo submitted by Dadto2boys on 07/19/2020
Photo submitted by dgittemeier on 07/05/2020
Photo submitted by dhume419 on 06/25/2020
Photo submitted by doubledubs99 on 06/06/2020
Photo submitted by Achagolla on 12/20/2019
Photo submitted by GolfLeo on 12/15/2019
Par 3 Photo submitted by BostonGolfTraveler on 11/13/2019
Photo submitted by Daniel2097739 on 11/11/2019
Photo submitted by hacksalot03 on 07/03/2019
Photo submitted by hacksalot03 on 07/03/2019
Photo submitted by hacksalot03 on 07/03/2019
Photo submitted by GolfLeo on 11/28/2018
Photo submitted by jhavener on 08/09/2017
Photo submitted by Codymoore10 on 02/07/2017
9th Green Photo submitted by Mglynch9426 on 04/03/2016
Photo submitted by Mglynch9426 on 04/03/2016
Photo submitted by Mglynch9426 on 04/03/2016
Photo submitted by Mglynch9426 on 04/03/2016
Hole 6 Photo submitted by salim on 03/19/2016
Hole 9 Photo submitted by salim on 03/19/2016
Hole 13 Photo submitted by salim on 03/19/2016
Hole 14 Photo submitted by salim on 03/19/2016
Hole 16 Photo submitted by salim on 03/19/2016
Photo submitted by sdparker55 on 03/13/2016
Photo submitted by KJT1950 on 02/18/2016
Par 3 Photo submitted by Andyglad1 on 05/04/2015
Photo submitted by Andyglad1 on 05/04/2015
Photo submitted by Jordan6142563 on 04/04/2015
Photo submitted by JKKnott670 on 03/24/2015
Photo submitted by JKKnott670 on 03/24/2015
Photo submitted by JKKnott670 on 03/24/2015
Photo submitted by JKKnott670 on 03/24/2015
Photo submitted by JKKnott670 on 03/24/2015
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 12/30/2014
Photo submitted by Viper2009 on 11/25/2014
Photo submitted by u000005259854 on 11/22/2014
Photo submitted by u000005259854 on 11/22/2014
9th tee Photo submitted by IDScott on 03/23/2014
1st tee Photo submitted by IDScott on 03/23/2014
15th tee Photo submitted by IDScott on 03/23/2014
Photo submitted by Cheto on 12/27/2012
Hole 9 (I think) Photo submitted by azwilli on 09/27/2012
Not Fair today ....bummed
I have played this course several times over the last few years as it is highly challenging and very fair. Paid $79 on June 17 (118 degrees) for my round today and although I love this course, I was highly disappointed in the greens as they had been aerated and sanded the previous week. When I made my tee time there was no message or warning the greens (the entire course fo that matter) had been aerated. Staff explained that Golfnow was aware and there was a message on the course web page, Went back to check Quintero's and Golfnow web sites and there was no indication the course was or had been aerated. I had to not only "arm twist" my friend to drive an extra hour to play this course, but after playing, I also offered to pay for his round. I understand maintenance on courses necessary, but my hope is course staff would be upfront on the current condition. For same price or less, we could driven half the distance to play Wildfire, Boulders, Kierland, TPC Champions, or another Troon course to have a similar golf experience. In a nutshell, the course and staff are typically rock solid, but $79 for June golf at any course should be pretty solid. Today, the course was worth $29 as there were way too many approach shots that splashed sand and 5' zig zag puts, UGH!!!!!!
Staff tolerates drunk aggressive golfers
Frankly, staff does not care about golf environment. We were a little surprised (pleasantly) by policy of “don’t tee off on Par 4’s until group in front of you is on the green.” We then got hit into in the middle of the 12th fairway (par 4) and called staff to let them know. Talked to two different marshals. No one followed up. At end of round, group behind us pulled up to where bag crew were cleaning our clubs and were unapologetic and belligerent about what had happened. Staff did not care. Many groups on this course had music playing in their carts during the round. If you are going to care about dress code, outside food and drink, and charge $100+ per round, you need to act like a professionally managed course. Tell me that group behind us has been banned from the course and I’ll change my review.
Everything was perfect except the airrated greens.
It’s always nice to play at Quintero
Staff were very friendly. Course is not in the best shape as it is expected at this time of the year, some brown spot can be seen. There is an aerification alert in place. Players needs to be aware that greens do not have true roll.
Must Play!
This course is just top notch in AZ. The views and course layout are tough to beat. The conditions were excellent as the greens were rolling very nicely. I highly recommend booking a time out here to see for yourself!
Heaven on Earth
I travelled from California last week to do a week long golf trip last in the Phoenix area. After a year long shutdown I was so ready for a little R & R away from home. Though I had been out playing just about every week back home, nothing and I mean nothing compared to the experience that I had Quintero. Over 6 days of golfing in the Phoenix area this was truly the highlight experience of my trip. Everything from the condition of the course, the layout, pace of play, friendliness of the staff, the price was absolutely Awesome. Quintero offers the finest experience in what desert golf should be. I love it so much that as soon as my round was over, I went into the clubhouse and and purchased a replay. Hey if I’m going to come all this way to play golf you want to get everything out of your experience. Get job Quintero I will be back again next Spring.
Perfect
Beautiful course. Greens weren't as fast as expected. But rolled true. Every Par 3 was elevated.
Only knock was the beer prices. Seemed excessive.
Disappointing
First, the upside. The course is beautiful. Scenic; challenging; memorable. The practice area is very nice. But it is a long drive from Scottsdale, and, despite being around for nearly 20 years, the course does not have a clubhouse. With close to an hour of drive time, and a great course, it would be nice to enjoy a nice clubhouse. You aren't going to get that here. It is a glorified trailer. Our biggest issue with the course was pace of play, which was awful. The 4 hour 50 minute round on a hot day took all of the enjoyment out of the day. We were waiting on every hole. Impossible to get into any sort of rhythm. Even though there were Rangers, the pace was awful, simply because of packing the tee times too close together.
Favorite golf course
The conditions are amazing, every single one of the staff members was extremely friendly. Probably the best views you can get on any golf course anywhere. Well worth the drive from Scottsdale. I’ll never go back to AZ again without playing Quintero
Arizona’s Best Track
What a day. Just played the best course in Arizona. Staff was great all of them. All said Hi and what can we do for you. Course was in perfect condition. The green speeds were fast but not to fast. The scenery was dramatic at every hole. The Par 3’s were unbelievable. Find the best price . Better yet join this place and you would be in hog heaven. I played from the Senior tees my son from the tips. All I can say is we are coming back period. Thanks Quintero staff.
Beautiful course and a cookie!
Unbelievably beautiful course. Elevated tees and greens. We were so happy with the course and then they brought us a warm chocolate chip cookie while we were on the course!!!
Stunning as always
This course never disappoints! Greens are extremely smooth, fast and beautiful. Fairways are like manufactured carpet, Perfect in every way Kama stunning views in every direction. Make sure you bring your a game here though and play 1T Box forward from where you think. I've golfed this course 4 times now and can't wait to get back the next time! There is a reason why it's the number one rated course in Arizona. Food was also great they will even bring it to you on the course.
Now I understand why this is the top Public Course in AZ
Me and my two boys had played two great courses leading up to this Saturday round (Troon N - Pinnacle and Wickenberg Ranch), and thought "how is this course going to stand up to the incredible conditions and views the others provided us." We headed up to the practice area which is right beside the first tee. Practice range was nice and fully stocked with plenty of balls. Practice Greens were right behind the range and in great shape. Now to the tee...Well, right from the 1st tee this course provided us 18 different post cards of pure beauty. Tee boxes, fairways, greens and bunkers were all in great shape. Greens were really tough for us, but we think it was because the prior two courses rolled a bit faster than Quintero. Greens were very fair. Par 3's here are a lot of fun to play with the elevation changes. Loved hitting high iron shots and watching the ball come out of the sky and approach the green. #9 hole with the elevation change from tee to green may be the most unique hole we played in our 5 rounds. Absolutely beautiful! So many holes and surroundings I could speak of but this is not a book.
If you are looking for a course with a tremendous desert layout surrounded by mountains (Hieroglyphic Mountains), and in our opinion "the best public course in the state of AZ...Look no further. THIS IS A MUST PLAY FOR EVERY GOLFER>>>>YOU HAVE TO EXPERIENCE THIS COURSE IF REMOTELY NEAR QUINTERO!
*Only negative to this entire experience is the staff. We saw tons of videos of the Superintendent Mike Poe on You Tube which is how we found out about this course. The staff does not share Mike's approach to hospitality. From the time we pulled up and the person at the front gate rolled his eyes at us and just stared at us and didn't move, just waited for us to ask "well - what do we do bud?" This continued to the Pro Shop where we went to check in and had to wait until the three guys behind the counter stopped having their conversation about hockey before we could get some assistance. Upon heading to the carts outside we witnessed the same kid who was rude at the entrance gate get a bit rude with the person who was going to be playing in front of us. Luckily the gentleman was very savvy at handling people like this and moved on without incident. The starter this day on the first tee, Sean, saved the day as he was great. Very engaging and had a great personality. He did a great job of laying out what we should expect and things to watch for.
Perfect!
This course is the best in AZ. The layout and views are unlike any other course you will play. I highly recommend checking this place out!!
Quintero
Great experience!!! Great day. Everything about this place is top notch. Service and staff were pleasant and friendly. Food was really good. Course was pristine. If you don't love this place, you shouldn't play golf!!