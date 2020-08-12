Resorts at Ventana Canyon: Loews and The Lodge
About Resorts at Ventana Canyon: Loews and The LodgeTucson's Ventana Canyon development is home to a residential community and membership, 36 holes of Tom Fazio-designed golf, and two, four-star lodging properties, the Loews Ventana Canyon and The Lodge at Ventana Canyon. The Loews Ventana Canyon is the larger of the two with 398 guest rooms and suites, multiple dining areas and pools, including an adults-only pool. It also has four lighted tennis courts and a spa to go along with multiple dining concepts from fine to bar and casual. The Lodge at Ventana Canyon is smaller with just 50 suites that feature kitchenettes and oversized living areas. The Lodge has its own dining room for casual fare, the Catalina Dining Room, as well as its own pool and spa. Click here for the Lodge at Ventana Canyon website https://www.thelodgeatventanacanyon.com/ Click here for the Loews Ventana Canyon website https://www.loewshotels.com/ventana-canyon
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Resorts at Ventana Canyon: Loews and The Lodge
-
Tucson, ArizonaResort4.5436352941965
-
Tucson, ArizonaResort4.5436352941965
Images from Resorts at Ventana Canyon: Loews and The Lodge
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by u444820267 on 04/23/2021
-
Photo submitted by u314161182673 on 03/09/2021
-
18th box is a little intimidating Photo submitted by u000004619845 on 03/01/2021
-
18th green. Photo submitted by u00000929108 on 02/06/2021
-
Photo submitted by u572685527 on 12/26/2020
-
Photo submitted by Gabby12jack on 12/08/2020
-
Photo submitted by u314160856053 on 09/29/2020
-
Photo submitted by weathercommand on 03/01/2020
-
Photo submitted by bert1953pien on 01/24/2020
-
Photo submitted by bert1953pien on 01/24/2020
-
Photo submitted by bert1953pien on 01/24/2020
-
Photo submitted by bert1953pien on 01/24/2020
-
Photo submitted by bert1953pien on 01/24/2020
-
Photo submitted by u766204156 on 01/20/2020
-
Photo submitted by u766204156 on 01/20/2020
-
Bob the cat Photo submitted by Brian7710472 on 09/10/2019
-
Photo submitted by kmforney on 08/29/2019
-
Tee shot view on #18 from the Blacks. Photo submitted by nickesquire on 09/02/2018
-
Photo submitted by virgocurtis on 06/10/2018
-
Par 4 # 10 Whale hole Photo submitted by retired123 on 01/19/2017
-
Par 3 # 13 Photo submitted by retired123 on 01/19/2017
-
Par 5 18th Green Photo submitted by retired123 on 01/19/2017
-
Par 4 # 3 Photo submitted by retired123 on 01/19/2017
-
Number 4 monster Photo submitted by David4702427 on 04/12/2016
-
Yes, it's a long way down! Photo submitted by David4702427 on 04/12/2016
-
#3 - Plays 99 yards rain or shine, and I believe it rolls right. Photo submitted by David4702427 on 04/12/2016
-
#3 short Par 3 Photo submitted by David9262534 on 05/27/2014
-
1st tee Photo submitted by David9262534 on 05/27/2014
-
Photo submitted by David9262534 on 05/27/2014
-
Photo submitted by David9262534 on 05/27/2014
-
Photo submitted by 966bonita on 05/20/2014
-
Photo submitted by 966bonita on 05/20/2014
-
Photo submitted by 966bonita on 05/20/2014
-
18th from behind green Photo submitted by Cinda1964 on 03/18/2014
-
Photo submitted by Ayman0128 on 02/04/2014
-
#3a real beauty. Photo submitted by Rob5910994 on 11/14/2013
-
Photo submitted by Andrew3750072 on 10/12/2013
-
Photo submitted by doncagle on 09/03/2013
-
Mountain Course, Hole 3, Par 3 Photo submitted by eaglebeagle4 on 11/25/2012
-
Photo submitted by u000005857062 on 11/03/2012
-
love this hole Photo submitted by spectre1972 on 10/04/2012
-
long par 5 finishing hole Photo submitted by spectre1972 on 10/04/2012
-
not as easy as it looks Photo submitted by spectre1972 on 10/04/2012
-
signature par 3 Photo submitted by spectre1972 on 10/04/2012
-
par 5 with water Photo submitted by spectre1972 on 10/04/2012
-
challenging hole Photo submitted by spectre1972 on 10/04/2012
Don’t miss this course
We played to Mountain course in late May
Great shape with Fabulous views
Fun to play
But fairly pricey unless you get a deal or play it out of “ high season”.
We WILL. be back to play the Canyon Course
Great golf
Canyon course, little or no waiting. Pushed from behind, hit into, but not a course reflection. Fast, smooth greens. Some of the best around, compare to Sewailo, La Paloma.
Fairways full, bunkers especially good:fluffy and full. Overall a great golf experience that costs more but conditions reflect the added money. Didn’t see a drink cart but kiosk at the turn. Yardages on sprinkler heads (front, mid, rear) help. Layout is special as are the views.
Beautiful
My first impression was how friendly the staff was. I was greeted at the door and all the way through, with directions and help getting through the resort.
The course (Canyon) was in excellent condition. The greens were the best I've played all season. Hats off to the grounds crew
Most of the cups have a crown around them
The cups were not set properly and had a crown around them. Like the cone of a volcano. This caused many putts to be missed. This course and facility is too good to have this type of problem. Your course maintenance manager should be all over this. I talked to one of the employees and they said they've had the complaint before. I'd played with 3 others and we all had the same concern with the cups not set properly. You need to include proper cup setting in your green set up.
Greens and fairways were perfect. Switched courses on us because of aeration which is understandable but still disappointed.
Outstanding course layout.
Course condition was excellent. Pace of play was horrendous! Over booked.
Course forbids private food or drink, but turns around and charges $5.00 for a .69 cent bottle of soda. Didn’t buy food...to expensive.
Would not have found pro shop without help..poorly marked.
Driving range limits distance to 225 yards, so inadequate preparation.
Ventana Golf
Practice facilities were very good. The course is in a very pretty setting and well tended. The fairways were very forgiving but the greens were something I think even the pros would have trouble with, very difficult. The pace of play was terrible, we had to wait on the 3 some ahead of us on each hole and their was a 2 some behind us that was always right on our tail. Never saw a marshal. For the price of this course I would have expected better spacing.
I played Dove Mountain last week and didn't have any problem maintaining a rhythm without waiting to play each hole and having someone right behind me. Preferred that course over Ventana.
Excellent Par 3's
First time here and the course was excellent Weather was perfect and a lot of great scenery,
the par 3's were really great and the last hole was a thing of beauty., The Whale rock hole was also a real gem on this course. I highly recommend this course especially if you have never played it. I live in Pittsburgh and will probably never get here again and this one was on my bucket list.
Top 5 Course in AZ
Beautiful layout, pristine conditions, and unique holes that are fair, but challenge even the best golfers. You truly get what you pay for here.
Hole-in-the-Wall Mountain Highlight
Obviously a well-managed, well-maintained track, as one would expect given the price of play. But was surprised that the lightening fast greens did not roll smoothly and were marred by ball marks.
The amenities are considerable, the practice area is top shelf, and the Par 3 Hole-In-The-Wall is one of the most visually appealing holes anywhere.
I’m not convinced it was worth the money, but then most playing it are not particularly concerned with cost.
Don't play here!
The course has a strange lay-out to begin with--somer holes are 1/2 milk apart and the signage is missing to lackadaisical but we had to quit after 17 holes and 41/2 hours! Waited an every single tee box from #7 to #18n when we quit due to time constraints. Called the golf shop twice and they said "they were taking care of it"--never once saw a ranger. The municipal courses have a better pace of play. Will NEVER make the mistake of playing here again!
Odd layout, tough greens, nice views
The Canyons course is bizarre. One of the most oddly routed courses I've ever played. Some of the holes are 1mile apart! Holes wind their way through neighborhoods, across a major road and through all sorts of strange configurations and routes. You will get lost! Apart from the impossible to navigate design, the course is a decent test. The greens are HUGE and very challenging to navigate without a lot of local knowledge.
In the end it was a fun day but marred by a really strange design. The other course (Mountain) is better, although it does share some of the same visual and routing challenges its not as crazy.
Overall, the conditions were great and the staff was super nice but the layout was just too odd to enjoy. This course is impossible to walk and the carts lack GPS, so as a newbie, it was real challenge.
They need GPS and better signage. Finding your way around this place is a chore.
Best Course Played in Tucson
Ventana Canyon is a confusing layout, from finding the drop bag area to navigating long routes to the range and then back again to number 1 and 10 tee boxes. It is also expensive. In spite of the above, the property is beautiful, the course outstanding and I would still rate it as the best golf experience I have had in the Tucson area.