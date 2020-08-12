Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

Resorts at Ventana Canyon: Loews and The Lodge

7000 N Resort Dr, Tucson, Arizona 85750, US
(520) 299-2020
Location Map

About Resorts at Ventana Canyon: Loews and The Lodge

Tucson's Ventana Canyon development is home to a residential community and membership, 36 holes of Tom Fazio-designed golf, and two, four-star lodging properties, the Loews Ventana Canyon and The Lodge at Ventana Canyon. The Loews Ventana Canyon is the larger of the two with 398 guest rooms and suites, multiple dining areas and pools, including an adults-only pool. It also has four lighted tennis courts and a spa to go along with multiple dining concepts from fine to bar and casual. The Lodge at Ventana Canyon is smaller with just 50 suites that feature kitchenettes and oversized living areas. The Lodge has its own dining room for casual fare, the Catalina Dining Room, as well as its own pool and spa. Click here for the Lodge at Ventana Canyon website https://www.thelodgeatventanacanyon.com/ Click here for the Loews Ventana Canyon website https://www.loewshotels.com/ventana-canyon

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres1100
Year Opened1987
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar, Buffet
Room TypesSuite, Room
PoolAdults Only
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Resorts at Ventana Canyon: Loews and The Lodge

Reviews

4.5
965 Reviews (965)

Reviewer Photos

Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
u989250410
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Don’t miss this course

We played to Mountain course in late May
Great shape with Fabulous views
Fun to play
But fairly pricey unless you get a deal or play it out of “ high season”.

We WILL. be back to play the Canyon Course

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
u7734306
Played On
Reviews 98
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
tliguore
Played On
Reviews 38
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played

Great golf

Canyon course, little or no waiting. Pushed from behind, hit into, but not a course reflection. Fast, smooth greens. Some of the best around, compare to Sewailo, La Paloma.
Fairways full, bunkers especially good:fluffy and full. Overall a great golf experience that costs more but conditions reflect the added money. Didn’t see a drink cart but kiosk at the turn. Yardages on sprinkler heads (front, mid, rear) help. Layout is special as are the views.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
u000005872973
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Beautiful

My first impression was how friendly the staff was. I was greeted at the door and all the way through, with directions and help getting through the resort.
The course (Canyon) was in excellent condition. The greens were the best I've played all season. Hats off to the grounds crew

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
jwshattuck
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Most of the cups have a crown around them

The cups were not set properly and had a crown around them. Like the cone of a volcano. This caused many putts to be missed. This course and facility is too good to have this type of problem. Your course maintenance manager should be all over this. I talked to one of the employees and they said they've had the complaint before. I'd played with 3 others and we all had the same concern with the cups not set properly. You need to include proper cup setting in your green set up.

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
mooman69
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Greens and fairways were perfect. Switched courses on us because of aeration which is understandable but still disappointed.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
cbates1980
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
tvpizza
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
u444820267
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Outstanding course layout.

Course condition was excellent. Pace of play was horrendous! Over booked.
Course forbids private food or drink, but turns around and charges $5.00 for a .69 cent bottle of soda. Didn’t buy food...to expensive.
Would not have found pro shop without help..poorly marked.
Driving range limits distance to 225 yards, so inadequate preparation.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
sinned46
Played On
Reviews 27
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Ventana Golf

Practice facilities were very good. The course is in a very pretty setting and well tended. The fairways were very forgiving but the greens were something I think even the pros would have trouble with, very difficult. The pace of play was terrible, we had to wait on the 3 some ahead of us on each hole and their was a 2 some behind us that was always right on our tail. Never saw a marshal. For the price of this course I would have expected better spacing.
I played Dove Mountain last week and didn't have any problem maintaining a rhythm without waiting to play each hole and having someone right behind me. Preferred that course over Ventana.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
pbsparky
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Excellent Par 3's

First time here and the course was excellent Weather was perfect and a lot of great scenery,
the par 3's were really great and the last hole was a thing of beauty., The Whale rock hole was also a real gem on this course. I highly recommend this course especially if you have never played it. I live in Pittsburgh and will probably never get here again and this one was on my bucket list.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
LRE93
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

Top 5 Course in AZ

Beautiful layout, pristine conditions, and unique holes that are fair, but challenge even the best golfers. You truly get what you pay for here.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
u000003069787
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
PopsinAK
Played On
Reviews 20
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Hole-in-the-Wall Mountain Highlight

Obviously a well-managed, well-maintained track, as one would expect given the price of play. But was surprised that the lightening fast greens did not roll smoothly and were marred by ball marks.
The amenities are considerable, the practice area is top shelf, and the Par 3 Hole-In-The-Wall is one of the most visually appealing holes anywhere.
I’m not convinced it was worth the money, but then most playing it are not particularly concerned with cost.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
Terry9596
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Don't play here!

The course has a strange lay-out to begin with--somer holes are 1/2 milk apart and the signage is missing to lackadaisical but we had to quit after 17 holes and 41/2 hours! Waited an every single tee box from #7 to #18n when we quit due to time constraints. Called the golf shop twice and they said "they were taking care of it"--never once saw a ranger. The municipal courses have a better pace of play. Will NEVER make the mistake of playing here again!

Difficulty Moderate
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
belj01
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
john2630124
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
RGB8E35623A348A861A
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
PickyGolfGuy
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Odd layout, tough greens, nice views

The Canyons course is bizarre. One of the most oddly routed courses I've ever played. Some of the holes are 1mile apart! Holes wind their way through neighborhoods, across a major road and through all sorts of strange configurations and routes. You will get lost! Apart from the impossible to navigate design, the course is a decent test. The greens are HUGE and very challenging to navigate without a lot of local knowledge.

In the end it was a fun day but marred by a really strange design. The other course (Mountain) is better, although it does share some of the same visual and routing challenges its not as crazy.

Overall, the conditions were great and the staff was super nice but the layout was just too odd to enjoy. This course is impossible to walk and the carts lack GPS, so as a newbie, it was real challenge.

They need GPS and better signage. Finding your way around this place is a chore.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Poor
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
Default User Avatar
Glenn2872601
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Best Course Played in Tucson

Ventana Canyon is a confusing layout, from finding the drop bag area to navigating long routes to the range and then back again to number 1 and 10 tee boxes. It is also expensive. In spite of the above, the property is beautiful, the course outstanding and I would still rate it as the best golf experience I have had in the Tucson area.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
