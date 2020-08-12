Resorts at Ventana Canyon: Loews and The Lodge

Practice facilities were very good. The course is in a very pretty setting and well tended. The fairways were very forgiving but the greens were something I think even the pros would have trouble with, very difficult. The pace of play was terrible, we had to wait on the 3 some ahead of us on each hole and their was a 2 some behind us that was always right on our tail. Never saw a marshal. For the price of this course I would have expected better spacing.

I played Dove Mountain last week and didn't have any problem maintaining a rhythm without waiting to play each hole and having someone right behind me. Preferred that course over Ventana.