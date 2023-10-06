Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

The Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale

34631 N Tom Darlington Dr, Carefree, Arizona 85262, US
(480) 488-9009
Location Map

About The Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale

Located in Carefree just north of Scottsdale is the Boulders Resort, a Curio Collection hotel by Hilton. This 1,200-acre resort and community features striking, millions-year-old boulder formations and two, 18-hole golf courses that encircle them. The resort is a village compound with spacious casitas with private balconies, as well as a handful of villas and homes for rent. The golf club features two courses, the North and South, as well as a driving range and golf academy. Boulders is well known for its Golden Door Spa with 33,000 square feet and 24 treatment rooms, plus a wide variety of fitness classes and programming. There are five dining concepts, highlighted by the Spotted Donkey Cantina, well known locally for its Mexican fare. The beauty and tranquility of the Sonoran Desert is on full, luxurious display at the Boulders Resort.

Facts

Price Range$$$$, $$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres1200
Year Opened1985
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesSuite, Villas/Casitas
PoolAdults Only
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Articles on The Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale

Boulders Resort & Spa
Articles
Boulders Resort in Carefree, Ariz.: Bucket-list desert golf
The Boulders Resort is a bucket-list commune with Arizona nature that would make any city slicker from Wall Street look away from his iPhone, stop work thoughts and gaze.
4 Min Read
By David R. Holland
Boulders Resort in Carefree
Articles
The Boulders Resort in Carefree: Arizona tranquility 12 million years in the making
It all starts at The Boulders Resort with a setting unlike anything you're likely to find elsewhere in the world. Giant, 12-million-year-old boulders, perched in seemingly magical and precarious poses, help provide resort guests with a true escape. The Golden Door Spa and the golf are top notch. And if price is no concern, Mike Bailey writes, it's hard to make a better choice than this Arizona getaway.
3 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey

Golf courses at The Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale

Reviews

4.4
1027 Reviews (1027)

Reviewer Photos

South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
donovanmosser
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

The Boulders North

We played a noon round on 10/20/23. We knew the course was coming out from being overseeded. You could especially tell on the greens, as the putts did not roll true and were slightly bumpy and grown out a bit. The fairways and teeboxes were in great shape.
A discounted daily rated through Nov. 1 would probably have been appropriate for the green conditions. The North Course was a nice challenge with each hole providing its own unique opportunities. The desert landscaping is stunning, as it is very dense and beautiful. Tony was an excellent starter! So friendly and helpful. Found it weird that the proshop would be closed by at the end of our round (5 PM). It would have been nice to be able to shop inside. All in all, it was a nice experience, but a bit overpriced for this time of year based on the green condition.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
rrodriguez1
Played On
Reviews 25
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

North Course - Not that Scenic

My wife and I played the north course and we were overall disappointed. The course is not the scenic, plus it was cart path only because of seeding. Additionally there was a $18 surcharge for water reclamation added to my fee. Overall paid $440 for the round. There are many other courses in the area that are very nice and had much better prices.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
karstem
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Boulders are first class

Walked the 18 holes. N course. Definitely a walkable course due to overseeing carts on path Only .

walking, was the way to go with pull cart.

Could have a few more water stations.

A few of the bunkers were not raked; overall beauty of the location, layout, and conditions were first class..
The staff was very friendly as well.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
rrodriguez1
Played On
Reviews 25
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Nice Course but Very Expensive

My wife and I played the - North Course. Pretty nice but nothing spectacular for the price that you pa y - $440 which included a $37 water reclamation surcharge. Course was being seeded so that we only had cart path which made for a long and hot day. Overall it was an o.k. experience.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
u1882836162
Played On
Reviews 18
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
b7yv5Q8V4jzMzsIfsbvO
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Interesting layout

A good test of golf. Some tight shots. Some nice views

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
tammyreid
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course

Course was in great shape after overseeding. Very challenging for the girls but it was worth the struggle! Beautiful, scenic, friendly staff. Will definitely play again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
steffensda
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
u314164343872
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
u8957092
Played On
Reviews 22
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice course, but expect 2nd time playing would be better

Several blind or uncertain tee shots, but very nice course

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
u314159529722
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
u926466392
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Best golf experience of my life

Absolutely beautiful course. Highly manicured and cared for with awesome scenery. Course conditions were perfect- tee to green. The great course coupled with the views and rock formations made this the best experience! Great value too.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
Hal5471220
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

A True Golf Adventure

Challenging but fun golf course with an awesome layout with picturesque views. Paired with a some great players that made for a great golf experience.

Looking forward to playing it again!!!

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
Gary8566340
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
u000007733522
Played On
Reviews 5
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
u000004394842
Played On
Reviews 52
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
Ron3538670
Played On
Reviews 6
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great course, but don’t come thirsty!

Really enjoyed playing the Boulders. I bought two coors light from the cart lady….$28 plus tip! Seriously? I get it’s a resort, but $14 bucks for a coors light. Crazy.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
u723705769
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

worth the money

I think price is important but so is value! Its worth spending extra to play here. The condition of the course is excellent and the staff make sure you have a great all around golfing experience.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
MikeKaz
Played On
Reviews 18
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
jgomez27
Played On
Reviews 24
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

One of my favorites

I can honestly say I truly enjoy playing the Boulders. Greens were firm and fast. Absolutely perfect! Course in general was in excellent shape. My only issue was pace of play. While we finished in just over 4 hours we were backed up two groups on every tee on the back nine. I understood it’s a hard course and you have the usual hacks spraying it everywhere. But you expect better. Overall still a great golf experience. Definitely recommend this course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
