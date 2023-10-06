The Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale
About The Boulders Resort & Spa ScottsdaleLocated in Carefree just north of Scottsdale is the Boulders Resort, a Curio Collection hotel by Hilton. This 1,200-acre resort and community features striking, millions-year-old boulder formations and two, 18-hole golf courses that encircle them. The resort is a village compound with spacious casitas with private balconies, as well as a handful of villas and homes for rent. The golf club features two courses, the North and South, as well as a driving range and golf academy. Boulders is well known for its Golden Door Spa with 33,000 square feet and 24 treatment rooms, plus a wide variety of fitness classes and programming. There are five dining concepts, highlighted by the Spotted Donkey Cantina, well known locally for its Mexican fare. The beauty and tranquility of the Sonoran Desert is on full, luxurious display at the Boulders Resort.
-
Carefree, ArizonaResort/Semi-Private4.37171764711027
We played a noon round on 10/20/23. We knew the course was coming out from being overseeded. You could especially tell on the greens, as the putts did not roll true and were slightly bumpy and grown out a bit. The fairways and teeboxes were in great shape.
A discounted daily rated through Nov. 1 would probably have been appropriate for the green conditions. The North Course was a nice challenge with each hole providing its own unique opportunities. The desert landscaping is stunning, as it is very dense and beautiful. Tony was an excellent starter! So friendly and helpful. Found it weird that the proshop would be closed by at the end of our round (5 PM). It would have been nice to be able to shop inside. All in all, it was a nice experience, but a bit overpriced for this time of year based on the green condition.
North Course - Not that Scenic
My wife and I played the north course and we were overall disappointed. The course is not the scenic, plus it was cart path only because of seeding. Additionally there was a $18 surcharge for water reclamation added to my fee. Overall paid $440 for the round. There are many other courses in the area that are very nice and had much better prices.
Boulders are first class
Walked the 18 holes. N course. Definitely a walkable course due to overseeing carts on path Only .
walking, was the way to go with pull cart.
Could have a few more water stations.
A few of the bunkers were not raked; overall beauty of the location, layout, and conditions were first class..
The staff was very friendly as well.
Nice Course but Very Expensive
My wife and I played the - North Course. Pretty nice but nothing spectacular for the price that you pa y - $440 which included a $37 water reclamation surcharge. Course was being seeded so that we only had cart path which made for a long and hot day. Overall it was an o.k. experience.
Interesting layout
A good test of golf. Some tight shots. Some nice views
Great course
Course was in great shape after overseeding. Very challenging for the girls but it was worth the struggle! Beautiful, scenic, friendly staff. Will definitely play again.
Nice course, but expect 2nd time playing would be better
Several blind or uncertain tee shots, but very nice course
Best golf experience of my life
Absolutely beautiful course. Highly manicured and cared for with awesome scenery. Course conditions were perfect- tee to green. The great course coupled with the views and rock formations made this the best experience! Great value too.
A True Golf Adventure
Challenging but fun golf course with an awesome layout with picturesque views. Paired with a some great players that made for a great golf experience.
Looking forward to playing it again!!!
Great course, but don’t come thirsty!
Really enjoyed playing the Boulders. I bought two coors light from the cart lady….$28 plus tip! Seriously? I get it’s a resort, but $14 bucks for a coors light. Crazy.
worth the money
I think price is important but so is value! Its worth spending extra to play here. The condition of the course is excellent and the staff make sure you have a great all around golfing experience.
One of my favorites
I can honestly say I truly enjoy playing the Boulders. Greens were firm and fast. Absolutely perfect! Course in general was in excellent shape. My only issue was pace of play. While we finished in just over 4 hours we were backed up two groups on every tee on the back nine. I understood it’s a hard course and you have the usual hacks spraying it everywhere. But you expect better. Overall still a great golf experience. Definitely recommend this course.