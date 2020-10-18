Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

About
Packages
Courses
Images
Reviews
6902 E Greenway Pkwy, Scottsdale, Arizona 85254, US
(480) 624-1000
Visit Website
Location Map

About Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

Near the heart of Scottsdale, the Westin Kierland Resort features one of Arizona's largest and all-encompassing resort properties. Set on over 600 acres with 700-plus guest rooms, there are a wide variety of activities to enjoy before and after golf. For swimming, there is an adults-only pool, cabana rentals, as well as kids area with waterslide and lazy river. You can also try the Kierland "FlowRider" wave experience. Dining is a highlight here with Deseo restaurant serving up southwestern fare in a stylish setting. In addition to 27 holes and a driving range, Kierland Golf Club is known for its multiple ways to get around the courses, from earth-surfing boards to bikes and motorcycles (for current offerings, inquire with the golf shop). The spa and fitness center feature hot tub, steam room and sauna amenities. Westin Kierland, part of the Marriott family of brands, is located near TPC Scottsdale, host of the annual Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour. Westin Kierland Resort is part of the Arizona Culturekeepers Program which has recognized 100 Arizonans for their contributions to the state's history, culture, environment and economy.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres730
Year Opened2002
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Buffet, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
PoolAdults Only
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Featured Offers
the-phoenician-9.jpg
Scottsdale, Arizona
Scottsdale Golf Around Package
FROM $187 (USD)
U_Kierland_8x5.jpg
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale North Swing Package
FROM $187 (USD)
the-phoenician-11.jpg
Scottsdale, Arizona
Troon Trio Package
FROM $187 (USD)
Whirlwind 7 devils Claw-2.jpg
Scottsdale, Arizona
Troon Golf Vacations Phoenix Ironman Package
FROM $247 (USD)
the-phoenician-9.jpg
Scottsdale, AZ
The Phoenician Golf Around Package
FROM $277 (USD)

Golf courses at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

Reviews

4.0
238 Reviews (238)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
wppinell
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000004732273
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

A Golfers Desert Dream

Great courses, great staff. It was 112 degrees but you would hardly notice. We desert rats can find shade anywhere and ice water was always nearby. Good practice facility and snack bar. Ray, the starter, was a really cool dude. Very helpful and friendly with a wisecrack or two about my favorite football team. I live in Tucson and this will be my course of choice whenever I’m in the area.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
beerad5414
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Fair
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314159744577
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Excellent Course

Recommend this course to beginner players and the staff was organized and very helpful.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
clawston
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Paulelder3
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Kemo462015
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Poor Pace of Play

Group in front fell 2 holes behind. No marshal on course to speed up play. Pace of play was worst out of all 6 courses the played.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
kathy1putt
Played On
Reviews 28
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
4.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Wonderful AZ weather and pretty course.

Bag drop service needs a major reorganization. It is not user friendly or employee friendly. Time for a remodel that works.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
rvstone1
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u200082633
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Arizona Warmth

here from the midwest and enjoying warm temperatures. Golf was good and course in great shape. A couple of the par 3 tee boxes were a bit divot riddled but other wise really good shape. The greens were pretty consistent and would hold with a high shot in. Enjoyed the course and pace of play was good.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
bgould2
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
dbea8486-a471-58ec-8a7a-5e7830cf8ff5
NoonanSmails
Played On
Reviews 91
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 250 Contributor
Massachusetts Advisor
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Solid Layout With Excellent Conditions

I played Kierland for the first time and realized I should not have waited all of these years to do so. Everything about the experience is first class from bag drop to Pro Shop, driving range to starter. The conditions are immaculate and nary a blade of grass is out of place. The swirling bunkers are beautifully edged and a joy to play from. The man made moguls are clever design features to separate holes and to add some elevation to a flat piece of land. I was not a fan of some of the artificial water hazards as they seemed forced. The pace of play was great at 4:05, which suffered from a slight back up at the turn. Kierland is a first class Troon Golf facility and should be towards the top of your golf list in the PHX area.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Fatherson123
Played On
Reviews 6
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

ok

I was a single when I dropped my bag off I was asked if I wanted to join other golfers, I replied yes, When I went to first tee I was told I was playing alone, There was a husband and wife in front of me and the same in front of them and a three some in front of them took 4.5 hours to play

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Bobaritta
Played On
Reviews 1
2.0
First Time Playing

Five star hotel one star golf

6-15-2021, as a local one of the worst experiences I’ve had, staff advocate Ian so rude, pace of play so slow could’ve floated in the lazy river and kept up.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Fair
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314160966760
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Ok price but nice course

This course is very well maintained and has great practice facilities. I would say it is expensive, even for the on-season prices. In like Dec-Apr it is like $150 and in the off season it is like $65

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
scott11r
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u233387762
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Disappointed

No one was around at bag drop. It had rained and the pro shop was leaking water. It was wet so it was cart path only which was understandable. We finished around 4:00 and was going to go in the pro shop for a hat or shirt and it was closed.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Poor
Pace Average
Amenities Poor
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
5avPntK6tTPQ9uO3fYt0
Played On
Reviews 30
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

A little tattered

I was disappointed with the course conditions. I played here last year at roughly the same time and it seemed so pristine. The tee boxes are shredded. Greens aren’t terrible, they are all significantly pocked. Very fast and true though. Staff was terrific- they hustle and are very helpful. The place was just kind of beat up. For now at least I would suggest to a friend to take their $175.00 and play somewhere else.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000001348872
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Kierland-spendy but worth it

Greens were firm and fast. Entire course was in excellent shape. Will definitely go back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Mesquite/Ironwood at Kierland Golf Club
Default User Avatar
PhCDexv587394ZemcN7W
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me