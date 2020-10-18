About Westin Kierland Resort & Spa Near the heart of Scottsdale, the Westin Kierland Resort features one of Arizona's largest and all-encompassing resort properties. Set on over 600 acres with 700-plus guest rooms, there are a wide variety of activities to enjoy before and after golf. For swimming, there is an adults-only pool, cabana rentals, as well as kids area with waterslide and lazy river. You can also try the Kierland "FlowRider" wave experience. Dining is a highlight here with Deseo restaurant serving up southwestern fare in a stylish setting. In addition to 27 holes and a driving range, Kierland Golf Club is known for its multiple ways to get around the courses, from earth-surfing boards to bikes and motorcycles (for current offerings, inquire with the golf shop). The spa and fitness center feature hot tub, steam room and sauna amenities. Westin Kierland, part of the Marriott family of brands, is located near TPC Scottsdale, host of the annual Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour. Westin Kierland Resort is part of the Arizona Culturekeepers Program which has recognized 100 Arizonans for their contributions to the state's history, culture, environment and economy.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 730 Year Opened 2002 Number of Units 500+ Amenities Restaurants Fine, Casual, Buffet, Bar Room Types Room, Suite, Villas/Casitas Pool Adults Only Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No