Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
About Westin Kierland Resort & SpaNear the heart of Scottsdale, the Westin Kierland Resort features one of Arizona's largest and all-encompassing resort properties. Set on over 600 acres with 700-plus guest rooms, there are a wide variety of activities to enjoy before and after golf. For swimming, there is an adults-only pool, cabana rentals, as well as kids area with waterslide and lazy river. You can also try the Kierland "FlowRider" wave experience. Dining is a highlight here with Deseo restaurant serving up southwestern fare in a stylish setting. In addition to 27 holes and a driving range, Kierland Golf Club is known for its multiple ways to get around the courses, from earth-surfing boards to bikes and motorcycles (for current offerings, inquire with the golf shop). The spa and fitness center feature hot tub, steam room and sauna amenities. Westin Kierland, part of the Marriott family of brands, is located near TPC Scottsdale, host of the annual Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour. Westin Kierland Resort is part of the Arizona Culturekeepers Program which has recognized 100 Arizonans for their contributions to the state's history, culture, environment and economy.
Golf courses at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
Scottsdale, ArizonaPublic
Scottsdale, ArizonaPublic
Scottsdale, ArizonaPublic
Images from Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
Great fairways. Photo submitted by u000004732273 on 06/14/2021
Photo submitted by u432856256 on 10/18/2020
Photo submitted by u432856256 on 10/18/2020
Photo submitted by u432856256 on 10/18/2020
Ellwee Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 11/20/2019
new bunkers Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 11/20/2019
A Golfers Desert Dream
Great courses, great staff. It was 112 degrees but you would hardly notice. We desert rats can find shade anywhere and ice water was always nearby. Good practice facility and snack bar. Ray, the starter, was a really cool dude. Very helpful and friendly with a wisecrack or two about my favorite football team. I live in Tucson and this will be my course of choice whenever I’m in the area.
Excellent Course
Recommend this course to beginner players and the staff was organized and very helpful.
Poor Pace of Play
Group in front fell 2 holes behind. No marshal on course to speed up play. Pace of play was worst out of all 6 courses the played.
Wonderful AZ weather and pretty course.
Bag drop service needs a major reorganization. It is not user friendly or employee friendly. Time for a remodel that works.
Arizona Warmth
here from the midwest and enjoying warm temperatures. Golf was good and course in great shape. A couple of the par 3 tee boxes were a bit divot riddled but other wise really good shape. The greens were pretty consistent and would hold with a high shot in. Enjoyed the course and pace of play was good.
Solid Layout With Excellent Conditions
I played Kierland for the first time and realized I should not have waited all of these years to do so. Everything about the experience is first class from bag drop to Pro Shop, driving range to starter. The conditions are immaculate and nary a blade of grass is out of place. The swirling bunkers are beautifully edged and a joy to play from. The man made moguls are clever design features to separate holes and to add some elevation to a flat piece of land. I was not a fan of some of the artificial water hazards as they seemed forced. The pace of play was great at 4:05, which suffered from a slight back up at the turn. Kierland is a first class Troon Golf facility and should be towards the top of your golf list in the PHX area.
ok
I was a single when I dropped my bag off I was asked if I wanted to join other golfers, I replied yes, When I went to first tee I was told I was playing alone, There was a husband and wife in front of me and the same in front of them and a three some in front of them took 4.5 hours to play
Five star hotel one star golf
6-15-2021, as a local one of the worst experiences I’ve had, staff advocate Ian so rude, pace of play so slow could’ve floated in the lazy river and kept up.
Ok price but nice course
This course is very well maintained and has great practice facilities. I would say it is expensive, even for the on-season prices. In like Dec-Apr it is like $150 and in the off season it is like $65
Disappointed
No one was around at bag drop. It had rained and the pro shop was leaking water. It was wet so it was cart path only which was understandable. We finished around 4:00 and was going to go in the pro shop for a hat or shirt and it was closed.
A little tattered
I was disappointed with the course conditions. I played here last year at roughly the same time and it seemed so pristine. The tee boxes are shredded. Greens aren’t terrible, they are all significantly pocked. Very fast and true though. Staff was terrific- they hustle and are very helpful. The place was just kind of beat up. For now at least I would suggest to a friend to take their $175.00 and play somewhere else.
Kierland-spendy but worth it
Greens were firm and fast. Entire course was in excellent shape. Will definitely go back.