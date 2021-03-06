Wild Horse Pass
About Wild Horse PassWild Horse Pass is a 2,700-acre development on the Gila River Indian tribal community grounds with two separate hotels that are a partner of the 36-hole Whirlwind Golf Club, home to the Devil's Claw and Cattail courses as well as a full practice facility. The Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass is a 500-room, AAA Four-Diamond resort that features an Aji Spa with private pool and cafe and a Forbes Five-Star-award restaurant. Activities include four pools, one of which has a 111-foot waterslide, or enjoy the tribal terrain with horseback riding or trail rides. Particularly unique to the Phoenix-Scottsdale Sonoran Desert is Wild Horse Pass's marina with boat rentals on the Gila River. There is a Sheraton Adventure Club for kids with a full slate of guided activities. For casino gaming, guests can access the nearby Gila River Hotel & Casino at Wild Horse Pass, which has a 100,000 square-foot casino with live table games and live events from comedy to music shows at a 1,400-set venue.
Golf courses at Wild Horse Pass
Chandler, ArizonaResort4.6545764706512
Chandler, ArizonaResort4.5516882353428
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Course was in great shape, good pace of play and very friendly staff. Great value !
WhirlwindDevilsClaw
Fantastic condition throughout the course. Very enjoyable round.
Cattail course 05182021
Course is in great early summer condition. Course is being maintained beautifully. Greens are fast and true, soft and fast. Loved the bag guys and cart guys! I have been playing this course since opening day way back in the late 90’s. Beautiful layout and a challenging but fun track.
Excellent Golf All Around!
Whirlwind is a great place to play. Always in excellent shape, pace of play is good, and the staff in pro shop and on course are just super. I enjoy planing there ever time.
First week of May 2021
Staff is good. Course was okay. I was bummed that the bunkers were inconsistent. Some holes the bunkers looked okay, but were hard less than 1/2” below the surface. Some holes were muddy and unplayable. Yes, I should avoid the bunkers. And I should have some penalty for playing out of them. Just make sure they are consistent Which it was not for the price of the round.
Excellent course
Something about a Troon course that compares to no other. Always challenging but always perfect.
Coarse was in great shape as always,
Played devils claw had lunch decided on a replay and did the Cattail .... good thing as i shot my first ever hole-in-one on #15
Great afternoon of golf
The course was very fair with wide fairways and approachable pins. The cart GPS was very accurate and gave distance right to the pin which was nice. Greens rolled nice although a bit on the slow side.
Resort course and not that memorable
All of the holes are straight forward driver then hybrid or iron. Close to no elevation to speak of and as resort courses go not very memorable. Not worth the high fees. Amenities just ok no bottled water but a good restaurant for pre and after game drinks and food.