About Wild Horse Pass Wild Horse Pass is a 2,700-acre development on the Gila River Indian tribal community grounds with two separate hotels that are a partner of the 36-hole Whirlwind Golf Club, home to the Devil's Claw and Cattail courses as well as a full practice facility. The Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass is a 500-room, AAA Four-Diamond resort that features an Aji Spa with private pool and cafe and a Forbes Five-Star-award restaurant. Activities include four pools, one of which has a 111-foot waterslide, or enjoy the tribal terrain with horseback riding or trail rides. Particularly unique to the Phoenix-Scottsdale Sonoran Desert is Wild Horse Pass's marina with boat rentals on the Gila River. There is a Sheraton Adventure Club for kids with a full slate of guided activities. For casino gaming, guests can access the nearby Gila River Hotel & Casino at Wild Horse Pass, which has a 100,000 square-foot casino with live table games and live events from comedy to music shows at a 1,400-set venue.

Facts Price Range $$, $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 2700 Year Opened 2004 Number of Units 500+ Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual, Buffet Room Types Room, Suite Pool Adults Only Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Marina Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Casino Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Kids Program Yes Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No