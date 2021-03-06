Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

Wild Horse Pass is a 2,700-acre development on the Gila River Indian tribal community grounds with two separate hotels that are a partner of the 36-hole Whirlwind Golf Club, home to the Devil's Claw and Cattail courses as well as a full practice facility. The Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass is a 500-room, AAA Four-Diamond resort that features an Aji Spa with private pool and cafe and a Forbes Five-Star-award restaurant. Activities include four pools, one of which has a 111-foot waterslide, or enjoy the tribal terrain with horseback riding or trail rides. Particularly unique to the Phoenix-Scottsdale Sonoran Desert is Wild Horse Pass's marina with boat rentals on the Gila River. There is a Sheraton Adventure Club for kids with a full slate of guided activities. For casino gaming, guests can access the nearby Gila River Hotel & Casino at Wild Horse Pass, which has a 100,000 square-foot casino with live table games and live events from comedy to music shows at a 1,400-set venue.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres2700
Year Opened2004
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolAdults Only
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf courses at Wild Horse Pass

Reviews

4.6
940 Reviews (940)

Reviewer Photos

Whirlwind Golf Club - The Cattail Course
Default User Avatar
PhilMajor
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Cattail Course
Default User Avatar
CThorburn13
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Devil's Claw Course
Default User Avatar
clint4158429
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Devil's Claw Course
Default User Avatar
serge25
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Cattail Course
Default User Avatar
bdouglas2
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Course was in great shape, good pace of play and very friendly staff. Great value !

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Devil's Claw Course
Default User Avatar
u916886797
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Devil's Claw Course
Default User Avatar
markalfers1954
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

WhirlwindDevilsClaw

Fantastic condition throughout the course. Very enjoyable round.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Cattail Course
Default User Avatar
Manny6586297
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Cattail course 05182021

Course is in great early summer condition. Course is being maintained beautifully. Greens are fast and true, soft and fast. Loved the bag guys and cart guys! I have been playing this course since opening day way back in the late 90’s. Beautiful layout and a challenging but fun track.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Devil's Claw Course
Default User Avatar
fdxmike
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Devil's Claw Course
Default User Avatar
coreyg20
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Devil's Claw Course
Default User Avatar
tedshields
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Excellent Golf All Around!

Whirlwind is a great place to play. Always in excellent shape, pace of play is good, and the staff in pro shop and on course are just super. I enjoy planing there ever time.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Cattail Course
Default User Avatar
mulletman505
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

First week of May 2021

Staff is good. Course was okay. I was bummed that the bunkers were inconsistent. Some holes the bunkers looked okay, but were hard less than 1/2” below the surface. Some holes were muddy and unplayable. Yes, I should avoid the bunkers. And I should have some penalty for playing out of them. Just make sure they are consistent Which it was not for the price of the round.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Devil's Claw Course
Default User Avatar
David2452252
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Excellent course

Something about a Troon course that compares to no other. Always challenging but always perfect.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Devil's Claw Course
Default User Avatar
u000004747680
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Coarse was in great shape as always,

Played devils claw had lunch decided on a replay and did the Cattail .... good thing as i shot my first ever hole-in-one on #15

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Devil's Claw Course
Default User Avatar
u000002576029
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Devil's Claw Course
Default User Avatar
Jackhutch
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Devil's Claw Course
Default User Avatar
SKgolfer3797
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Great afternoon of golf

The course was very fair with wide fairways and approachable pins. The cart GPS was very accurate and gave distance right to the pin which was nice. Greens rolled nice although a bit on the slow side.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Moderate
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Devil's Claw Course
Default User Avatar
Searles3818
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Cattail Course
Default User Avatar
miltonfang
Played On
Reviews 25
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
4.0
First Time Playing

Resort course and not that memorable

All of the holes are straight forward driver then hybrid or iron. Close to no elevation to speak of and as resort courses go not very memorable. Not worth the high fees. Amenities just ok no bottled water but a good restaurant for pre and after game drinks and food.

Conditions Excellent
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Whirlwind Golf Club - The Devil's Claw Course
Default User Avatar
KipKaler
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
