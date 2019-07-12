Pebble Beach Resorts®

We enjoyed our first round of golf at this popular course.

The course was well maintained though the greens were bumpy and thus seemed to offer inconsistent breaks.

Overall, we'd positively recommend this course.

One disappointing fact was that the price we paid for this round thru Golfpasspaas (our first time using them too) was higher than what we would have paid had we booked directly with the course. Also, the price offered by GolfPass did not include cart fees.

Hence, in future we cannot trust GolfPass to offer superior value, versus booking directly with a course, and for that reason we will likely not use them in future.