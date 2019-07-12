Pebble Beach Resorts®
About Pebble Beach Resorts®Pebble Beach Resorts® celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019. Golfers can stay at The Lodge at Pebble Beach™, The Inn at Spanish Bay™, Casa Palmero® or the new Fairway One cottages at The Lodge. The resort is home to multiple restaurants, including the legendary Tap Room inside The Lodge and Sticks® (where a bagpiper plays at dusk every night); an award-winning spa; and three oceanfront courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links™, The Links at Spanish Bay™ and Spyglass Hill™ Golf Course.
Great Day
Some dry areas on the fairways but overall very good. Greens were true. Weather was beautiful. I will be back soon
No Beverage cart on hot sunny day!!!
Beautiful sunny day in a great course!! On the front 9 saw the beverage cart about 3 times wasn’t thirsty yet when I got to back 9 and lot warmer no sign of beverage cart at all and all of the back when on like that!!! I know there are a couple of water stations throughout the course but yet!! You want more than just waters when playing with friends
Good round of golf
We enjoyed our first round of golf at this popular course.
The course was well maintained though the greens were bumpy and thus seemed to offer inconsistent breaks.
Overall, we'd positively recommend this course.
One disappointing fact was that the price we paid for this round thru Golfpasspaas (our first time using them too) was higher than what we would have paid had we booked directly with the course. Also, the price offered by GolfPass did not include cart fees.
Hence, in future we cannot trust GolfPass to offer superior value, versus booking directly with a course, and for that reason we will likely not use them in future.
Great course
Conditions on the course where great even though it had punched greens and some fairways they still ran and rolled better than some courses that don’t have punched greens or fairways. Looking forward to going back.
Early start
Great relaxing golf day. Great staff and fun coarse.
Excellent course
Perfect day, no waiting, started exactly on time, narrow fairways and true greens. I look forward to playing here again!
Pricey for punched greens
Bad luck that I played after they punched the golf course. Still got charged 68.00 walking rate for a afternoon tee time with the course in poor condition. The course has a great classic older course feel nice layout with challenges on every hole. Late afternoon the local residents walk all over the golf course ? Kinda distracting when you’re hitting tee shots !
My rating would have been higher if not for above issues.
Fun day
The course played great even though the greens and fairways had been punched.
Don’t waist your time or money
As always is always the case with punched greens, the staff NEVER tells you. Three hour drive to a destination course with punched greens which were never mentioned when I made the reservation nor when I checked in nor by the starter at the first tee!
Nice job gang and making sure my golfing experience was top notch.
Greens just aerated so not great
Rough was weeds
Fairways fine but could be widened on some holes
Beautiful course
The only down side was they had aerated the greens, so putting was a bit challenging. Stay in the fairway because they cut the grass on the fringes with a mulching mower.
Green conditions
Not notified in advance that greens plugged by either
GolfNow or Del Monte..We were a foursome and although carts were a free compensation, the green issue was a distraction to a perfect day.