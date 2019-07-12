Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / California Golf Resorts

Pebble Beach Resorts®

1700 17-Mile Drive, Pebble Beach, California 93953, US
(831) 574-5606
About Pebble Beach Resorts®

Pebble Beach Resorts® celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019. Golfers can stay at The Lodge at Pebble Beach™, The Inn at Spanish Bay™, Casa Palmero® or the new Fairway One cottages at The Lodge. The resort is home to multiple restaurants, including the legendary Tap Room inside The Lodge and Sticks® (where a bagpiper plays at dusk every night); an award-winning spa; and three oceanfront courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links™, The Links at Spanish Bay™ and Spyglass Hill™ Golf Course.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Year Opened1919
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids Program
Yes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?
Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Monterey Peninsula Championship Courses
Pebble Beach, CA
Monterey Peninsula Championship Courses Stay & Play Package
FROM $1,037 (USD)
The Links at Spanish Bay - Hole 5
Monterey, CA
Premier Monterey Stay & Play Package
FROM $367 (USD)
Pebble Beach Golf Links - Hole 6
Pebble Beach, CA
Spring/Summer Stay & Play at The Inn at Spanish Bay
FROM $897 (USD)

Golf courses at Pebble Beach Resorts®

Images from Pebble Beach Resorts®

Del Monte GC
A view of a green protected by a bunker at Del Monte Golf Course Del Monte GC
Del Monte GC: #7
Del Monte Golf Course, the oldest course west of the Mississippi, rambles inland on flat terrain
Del Monte GC: #1
A view of the 1st hole at Del Monte Golf Course Del Monte GC
Pebble Beach GL at Pebble Beach Resorts
View of a green at Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach Resorts
Pebble Beach GL at Pebble Beach Resorts
View of a bunkered green at Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach Resorts
Pebble Beach GL at Pebble Beach Resorts
A view from Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach Resorts
Pebble Beach GL at Pebble Beach Resorts
It's a treacherous carry on the 8th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Pebble Beach Resorts
Spyglass Hill GC: #18
A view from fairway #18 at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Spyglass Hill GC
Spyglass Hill GC: #5
A view of hole #5 at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Spyglass Hill GC
Spyglass Hill GC: #3
A view of green #3 at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Spyglass Hill GC
Spyglass Hill GC
A view over the water from Spyglass Hill Golf Course Spyglass Hill GC
Links at Spanish Bay: #5
A view of the 5th hole at Links at Spanish Bay. Links at Spanish Bay
Links at Spanish Bay: #14
A view from fairway #14 at Links at Spanish Bay. Links at Spanish Bay
Links at Spanish Bay: Clubhouse
A view of the clubhouse (courtesy of Links at Spanish Bay) Courtesy of Links at Spanish Bay
Links at Spanish Bay: #4
A view of green #4 from Links at Spanish Bay Links at Spanish Bay
Links at Spanish Bay: #11
A view of fairway #11 at Links at Spanish Bay Links at Spanish Bay
Links at Spanish Bay
Links at Spanish Bay mark
Pebble Beach Golf Links - The Hay: #1
View from the 1st green at The Hay. Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach Golf Links - The Hay: #2
View of the 2nd green at The Hay. Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach Golf Links - The Hay: #8
View of the 8th green at The Hay. Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach Golf Links - The Hay: #9
Looking back from the 8th green at The Hay. Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach Golf Links - The Hay
Aerial view from Pebble Beach Golf Links - The Hay Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach Golf Links - The Hay
Aerial view from Pebble Beach Golf Links - The Hay Pebble Beach Golf Links

Reviews

4.4
276 Reviews (276)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000004330630
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Cold weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
JoeCox
Played On
Reviews 33
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
JoeCox
Played On
Reviews 33
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000002740389
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
pmart102
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great Day

Some dry areas on the fairways but overall very good. Greens were true. Weather was beautiful. I will be back soon

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Alejandro3651497
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

No Beverage cart on hot sunny day!!!

Beautiful sunny day in a great course!! On the front 9 saw the beverage cart about 3 times wasn’t thirsty yet when I got to back 9 and lot warmer no sign of beverage cart at all and all of the back when on like that!!! I know there are a couple of water stations throughout the course but yet!! You want more than just waters when playing with friends

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Razman23
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160869921
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Cold weather
Used cart

Good round of golf

We enjoyed our first round of golf at this popular course.
The course was well maintained though the greens were bumpy and thus seemed to offer inconsistent breaks.
Overall, we'd positively recommend this course.

One disappointing fact was that the price we paid for this round thru Golfpasspaas (our first time using them too) was higher than what we would have paid had we booked directly with the course. Also, the price offered by GolfPass did not include cart fees.
Hence, in future we cannot trust GolfPass to offer superior value, versus booking directly with a course, and for that reason we will likely not use them in future.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000004172405
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great course

Conditions on the course where great even though it had punched greens and some fairways they still ran and rolled better than some courses that don’t have punched greens or fairways. Looking forward to going back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314159290764
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Early start

Great relaxing golf day. Great staff and fun coarse.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
rolfjansen
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked

Excellent course

Perfect day, no waiting, started exactly on time, narrow fairways and true greens. I look forward to playing here again!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u9987701
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Pricey for punched greens

Bad luck that I played after they punched the golf course. Still got charged 68.00 walking rate for a afternoon tee time with the course in poor condition. The course has a great classic older course feel nice layout with challenges on every hole. Late afternoon the local residents walk all over the golf course ? Kinda distracting when you’re hitting tee shots !
My rating would have been higher if not for above issues.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
relypioroda
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
scottlarson831
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000004172405
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fun day

The course played great even though the greens and fairways had been punched.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
420djray
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
PlayGolf415
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Don’t waist your time or money

As always is always the case with punched greens, the staff NEVER tells you. Three hour drive to a destination course with punched greens which were never mentioned when I made the reservation nor when I checked in nor by the starter at the first tee!
Nice job gang and making sure my golfing experience was top notch.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Average
Amenities Poor
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u421397100
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Greens just aerated so not great
Rough was weeds
Fairways fine but could be widened on some holes

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
RGFF528C1F07C1EE46FB
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Beautiful course

The only down side was they had aerated the greens, so putting was a bit challenging. Stay in the fairway because they cut the grass on the fringes with a mulching mower.

Difficulty Moderate
Del Monte Golf Course
Default User Avatar
cptcurt
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Walked

Green conditions

Not notified in advance that greens plugged by either
GolfNow or Del Monte..We were a foursome and although carts were a free compensation, the green issue was a distraction to a perfect day.

Conditions Poor
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
