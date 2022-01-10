Westdrift Manhattan Beach
About Westdrift Manhattan BeachWestdrift Manhattan Beach is the perfect course to perfect your short game. Their par-27 9-hole executive features 24 rolling acres of lakes, palm trees, and strategic sand traps for golfers of any skill level. The Manhattan Beach Hotel offers close proximity to endless activities surrounding the property for non-golfers looking to explore. Just four miles from LAX, one mile from the beach, and walking distance to The Point, it makes for a perfect spot for both rest and play. On site, guests can indulge in outdoor swimming pools, coastal cuisine and cocktails, and Cross-fit inspired fitness facilities.
Golf courses at Westdrift Manhattan Beach
Images from Westdrift Manhattan Beach
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Photo submitted by u000007655856 on 07/05/2021
Nice and Green! Photo submitted by sumobreaking90 on 04/24/2021
Early Bird Sun Rise on hole@1 Photo submitted by sumobreaking90 on 03/27/2021
Private lot behind the hotel. Photo submitted by morourke00 on 03/20/2016
Water hazard Photo submitted by morourke00 on 03/20/2016
Lake Kathleen Photo submitted by morourke00 on 03/20/2016
course wildlife Photo submitted by morourke00 on 03/20/2016
water hazard Photo submitted by morourke00 on 03/20/2016
Really enjoyed playing here
Use to play the lakes course but after playing here this will be my go to 9 hole 3 par course
Fun Course to Work On Your Short Game
Really fun and quick playing course - played nine holes in under 90 minutes. Played solo and played multiple balls on more than a few holes. Didn't hold anyone up. Tee boxes are a little rough on some holes (hitting off dirt). The greens are extremely soft. Fix your ball marks people!! Staff is extremely friendly. I'd definitely play here again.
Nice little course to practice your short irons. The greens are soft and slow, but roll true. Fairways are all kept well, but tee boxes are absolutely awful. Mostly dirt with an occasional patch of grass.
The drift 9
Great course to work on short game.
Greens in good condition.
Longer than most exec courses
Westy
Great executive course to practice your short game.
Greens receptive and in good condition. Various holes to challenge your iron game.
Me likey.
Westdrift
Nice short par 3 nine. Decent shape except for some of the tee boxes. Greens are good. Great place to hone your short game
Beautiful and fun course
Fun course, super neat, and definitely for palm tree lovers. Great slopes to practice your short game.