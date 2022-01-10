Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / California Golf Resorts

Westdrift Manhattan Beach

A view from Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
1400 Parkview Avenue, Manhattan Beach, California 90266, US
(310) 939-1411
Visit Website
Location Map

About Westdrift Manhattan Beach

Westdrift Manhattan Beach is the perfect course to perfect your short game. Their par-27 9-hole executive features 24 rolling acres of lakes, palm trees, and strategic sand traps for golfers of any skill level. The Manhattan Beach Hotel offers close proximity to endless activities surrounding the property for non-golfers looking to explore. Just four miles from LAX, one mile from the beach, and walking distance to The Point, it makes for a perfect spot for both rest and play. On site, guests can indulge in outdoor swimming pools, coastal cuisine and cocktails, and Cross-fit inspired fitness facilities.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres24
Year Opened2018
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Bar, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolOutdoor
Short CourseYes
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
MarinaYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Westdrift Manhattan Beach

Reviews

4.4
216 Reviews (216)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u072671534
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u120615253
Played On
Reviews 5
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314163405990
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Walked
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314163123926
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
acameron2
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
AnneYang
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314162757804
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Really enjoyed playing here
Use to play the lakes course but after playing here this will be my go to 9 hole 3 par course

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
stateelec
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
louchui1
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked

Fun Course to Work On Your Short Game

Really fun and quick playing course - played nine holes in under 90 minutes. Played solo and played multiple balls on more than a few holes. Didn't hold anyone up. Tee boxes are a little rough on some holes (hitting off dirt). The greens are extremely soft. Fix your ball marks people!! Staff is extremely friendly. I'd definitely play here again.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
kingpinkev
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Previously Played

Nice little course to practice your short irons. The greens are soft and slow, but roll true. Fairways are all kept well, but tee boxes are absolutely awful. Mostly dirt with an occasional patch of grass.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000006451744
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

The drift 9

Great course to work on short game.
Greens in good condition.
Longer than most exec courses

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000006451744
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Westy

Great executive course to practice your short game.
Greens receptive and in good condition. Various holes to challenge your iron game.
Me likey.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
scotie123456
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u448824230
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000006451744
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Westdrift

Nice short par 3 nine. Decent shape except for some of the tee boxes. Greens are good. Great place to hone your short game

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
cscofield12
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Gkpoulin
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000002274881
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Katyyho
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Walked

Beautiful and fun course

Fun course, super neat, and definitely for palm tree lovers. Great slopes to practice your short game.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Westdrift Manhattan Beach Golf Club
Default User Avatar
cjbald
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
Search Near Me