About Westdrift Manhattan Beach Westdrift Manhattan Beach is the perfect course to perfect your short game. Their par-27 9-hole executive features 24 rolling acres of lakes, palm trees, and strategic sand traps for golfers of any skill level. The Manhattan Beach Hotel offers close proximity to endless activities surrounding the property for non-golfers looking to explore. Just four miles from LAX, one mile from the beach, and walking distance to The Point, it makes for a perfect spot for both rest and play. On site, guests can indulge in outdoor swimming pools, coastal cuisine and cocktails, and Cross-fit inspired fitness facilities.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 24 Year Opened 2018 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Casual, Bar, Buffet Room Types Room, Suite Pool Outdoor Short Course Yes Beach Access Yes Fitness Center Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Marina Yes Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No