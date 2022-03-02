Westin Desert Willow Villas

On Sep 1 the Marshall warned our twosome we would run into a fivesome, and they would let us play through and they did. On Sep 8 our twosome was flying through course and ran into a fivesome on 9. After waiting, we explored going to 12 and then returned to 9. After playing 9 a threesome cut in front of us. Neither would let us through. We played behind both for 2-3 holes then returned to 9 to create space. It worked well until 18 when we caught the threesome. We quit. After playing I complained to the manager on duty about the fivesomes our last two rounds and he said they never put fivesomes on the course and based on his standards I had a fast round.