Westin Desert Willow Villas

A view of a hole from Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort.
75 Willow Ridge, Palm Desert, California 92260, US
(760) 636-7000
Visit Website
Location Map

About Westin Desert Willow Villas

Westin Desert Willow Villas of Palm Desert provide like-home comfort in their stylish villas overlooking the Sonoran Desert. Guests can indulge in the resort’s two award-winning championship golf courses equipped with a world-class instruction facility. The property’s Firecliff course offers a more challenging track while the Mountain View course makes for a more relaxing, scenic round. Property guests may enjoy three swimming pools that include cabanas and a 159-foot waterslide, as well as workout facilities, on-site bars and restaurant, and 24-hour concierge service.
Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened2010
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesVillas/Casitas
PoolOutdoor
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Westin Desert Willow Villas

Reviews

4.7
1057 Reviews (1057)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Anonymous
Played On
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u314163194402
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course

Amazing course and fairways in excellent condition. Nice touch to have water and ice stations all along the way to hydrate.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000002604964
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Joel7971934
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Firecliff is the one

Both courses here are great but Firecliff is a bit more challenging. Staff is friendly and welcoming and the practice area is top notch. Very good golf course and good value for this area.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Nancy2626
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Mountain View at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
warden0007
Played On
Reviews 33
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Mountain View at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
roddodge
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u314159724826
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
lcwhelan
Played On
Reviews 23
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
lcwhelan
Played On
Reviews 23
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
alldaygarret
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Nancy2626
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
MLNMAAN
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Mountain View at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000005425894
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

We don't put "fivesomes" on the course

On Sep 1 the Marshall warned our twosome we would run into a fivesome, and they would let us play through and they did. On Sep 8 our twosome was flying through course and ran into a fivesome on 9. After waiting, we explored going to 12 and then returned to 9. After playing 9 a threesome cut in front of us. Neither would let us through. We played behind both for 2-3 holes then returned to 9 to create space. It worked well until 18 when we caught the threesome. We quit. After playing I complained to the manager on duty about the fivesomes our last two rounds and he said they never put fivesomes on the course and based on his standards I had a fast round.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Clive2798454
Played On
Reviews 21
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Excellent design, with some units hint bunkers

Never played this time of year. Surprisingly good but not quite as good as it will be after overseeing

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Clive2798454
Played On
Reviews 21
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
ljmacdon
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Great layout

Great course. Play it when ever I come to Palm Desert

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Mountain View at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
fra12691
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Mountain View at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u984122555
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mountain View at Desert Willow Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000004201908
Played On
Reviews 21
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
