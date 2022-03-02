Westin Desert Willow Villas
About Westin Desert Willow VillasWestin Desert Willow Villas of Palm Desert provide like-home comfort in their stylish villas overlooking the Sonoran Desert. Guests can indulge in the resort’s two award-winning championship golf courses equipped with a world-class instruction facility. The property’s Firecliff course offers a more challenging track while the Mountain View course makes for a more relaxing, scenic round. Property guests may enjoy three swimming pools that include cabanas and a 159-foot waterslide, as well as workout facilities, on-site bars and restaurant, and 24-hour concierge service.
Great course
Amazing course and fairways in excellent condition. Nice touch to have water and ice stations all along the way to hydrate.
Firecliff is the one
Both courses here are great but Firecliff is a bit more challenging. Staff is friendly and welcoming and the practice area is top notch. Very good golf course and good value for this area.
We don't put "fivesomes" on the course
On Sep 1 the Marshall warned our twosome we would run into a fivesome, and they would let us play through and they did. On Sep 8 our twosome was flying through course and ran into a fivesome on 9. After waiting, we explored going to 12 and then returned to 9. After playing 9 a threesome cut in front of us. Neither would let us through. We played behind both for 2-3 holes then returned to 9 to create space. It worked well until 18 when we caught the threesome. We quit. After playing I complained to the manager on duty about the fivesomes our last two rounds and he said they never put fivesomes on the course and based on his standards I had a fast round.
Excellent design, with some units hint bunkers
Never played this time of year. Surprisingly good but not quite as good as it will be after overseeing
Great layout
Great course. Play it when ever I come to Palm Desert