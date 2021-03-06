Mission Inn Resort & Club
About Mission Inn Resort & ClubThe family-owned Mission Inn is one of Florida's friendliest and most value-forward resorts. With two golf courses, including the century-old El Campeon layout, it is an ideal setting for buddies trips and, at about 45 minutes from Orlando International Airport (MCO), remains convenient to reach from afar while removed from O-town's occasionally chaotic energy.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Mission Inn Resort & Club
Howey in the Hills, FloridaResort4.3639117647749
Howey in the Hills, FloridaResort4.52951176471209
Images from Mission Inn Resort & Club
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Downhill then uphill. Photo submitted by ChristieSciacca on 05/11/2021
Downhill par three. Pretty hole. Photo submitted by ChristieSciacca on 05/11/2021
Signature hole. #17...518 yard par five. Lucky to get there with three "above my skill level" shots, then three putts!!! Photo submitted by ChristieSciacca on 05/11/2021
On the 17th Photo submitted by ZTM7TJWwog33L8ZOTYla on 04/14/2021
Bird nest you won’t see everywhere. Photo submitted by John1142613 on 03/14/2021
Table #51 (or #50???) Photo submitted by JamesLed007 on 03/01/2021
Sixteen Photo submitted by Bhoeffner01 on 01/31/2021
Mission Inn in the background and view of the flatter holes Photo submitted by u5427206 on 10/20/2020
Gate at the start of El Campeon Photo submitted by u5427206 on 10/20/2020
View from the clubhouse Photo submitted by u5427206 on 10/20/2020
Beautiful scenery... Photo submitted by sheertravel on 09/17/2020
Birdy hole Photo submitted by u495328400 on 06/01/2020
Breaking the morning dew at El Campeon Photo submitted by Scott4497478 on 05/25/2020
#15 Photo submitted by rob1827 on 01/01/2020
TGIF Road Trip Mission Inn Photo submitted by u9513129 on 04/24/2019
Map of holes, scorecard Photo submitted by bigzeee on 07/15/2018
17th hole Photo submitted by TrekSense on 01/18/2018
Does not get better than this Photo submitted by jfiore on 08/06/2017
what a place !!! Photo submitted by webbknight on 12/20/2015
Beautiful! Photo submitted by Zeuswon on 08/26/2015
#5 Green from the Fairway Photo submitted by Steve8905914 on 06/07/2014
#7 Green from the Fairway Photo submitted by Steve8905914 on 06/07/2014
#8 Green from the Fairway Photo submitted by Steve8905914 on 06/07/2014
#15 from Tee box Photo submitted by Steve8905914 on 06/07/2014
Water hazard running across #18 Fairway Photo submitted by Steve8905914 on 06/07/2014
#12 Fairway is narrow. Photo submitted by Steve8905914 on 06/07/2014
great day for golf Photo submitted by Parmaker66 on 05/01/2013
Rolling fairways at El Campeon Photo submitted by Gerry7187820 on 02/09/2013
View from #6 Green looking back towards the Inn. Photo submitted by Scott4497478 on 01/06/2013
Two Championship quality courses
Las Colima's is no slouch next to El Campeon. The course is in great shape.
Six Hour Round - Very Disappointing
I have played both courses at Mission Inn Multiple times and always enjoyed it. Yesterday was outrageous. There was a tournament ahead of us which we were not informed about. That in itself would not have been a problem. The concern was that there was no control on the pace of play resulting in a six hour round. There was a Marshall who avoided people, obviously to avoid any conflict. Six hours is not an exaggeration it was the longest round in the history of me playing golf. I will avoid Mission Inn in the future.
10 out of 10
From top to bottom, from customer service to the greens… They really have their act together, and care about you like we all want to be cared about. What a concept…
Thank you John, Dick and the rest for making my 16 year old son, literally fall in love with the sport of golf, after he played here one time!!!
We’re playing Las Colinas week, and “The Champion” again next week…
See you soon!
Pick Up The Pace!
I live in the area and have played both courses many times. I love the courses and the people that work here are always friendly.
My lesson learned is play during the week. Saturday was a 5 PLUS hour round. No Marshall’s looking after pace of play.
Only one working water fountain on the course and would not of been bad except only saw the beverage cart twice. Once on #1 and the next time was on #14 tee box.
The conditions were fantastic but the pace of play made for a very tough day.
Tee off first, or expect a 5 hour round
Course is in excellent shape, but we tee’d at 7:00 and a family of 4 with 2 young children went off at 6:40, not a ranger in sight, and they were allowed to play a 5.5 hour round. Great course, great conditions, very poor management of pace of play. Makes a nice course miserable to play.
Excellent Course. Very Challenging
Our group has played El Campion A few times and I always loved it. Decided to play Las Colinas for a change and also love it. The course conditions from Tee to green of very good. The course is very challenging with a variety of shot placements required. Very enjoyable and an excellent test of golf skills. Just what you would expect from a course that host amateur and professional golf tournaments. We played from the white tees which is just shy of 6400 yards. Next time I think I’ll move up a Tee box Which still plays around 6000 yards.
Hectic start, amazing course
Course staff was late getting there and short some help so getting started was a challenge. Once on the tee, it was perfect. Played behind a slow group but you’ll find that at any golf course in America. The layout was awesome, conditions were nearly perfect. Greens were punched a week ago and weren’t quite healed all the way but still ran fast and true. Apparently the greenskeepers wife beat on him the night before because some of the pin locations were insane but not unfair. I will be back as often as I can.
The starter wasn’t doing his job. That’s the second time that has happened
Awesome!!
This was my second time playing, but I brought a few buddies that had never played here before.We drove an hour and a half, for a 9:24am tee time. It was worth it!!!!
When you get done with your round, go have lunch in Knickers, and ask for Joe!!
Great Americans!!!
We are gonna make this a regular thing!!!
Whats to say?
Always a fun round! Elevation changes, water and vistas!
I think they made a mistake ?!
First time making it to Mission inn and it was definitely worth the trip! It took!an hour and 15 from NSB and boy was it worth it!. We played the El Campeon in just ober 3 hours and it was fantastic. Playing so fast we decided to check out Las Colinas and it was great also. 2 beautiful courses in the same place is amazing.!
The course did not disappoint!
I've always wanted to play Mission Inn and after photographing a couple of rounds of the Symetra Tour stop there, I had to make it happen. This course will challenge you on almost every shot and I didn't have a problem with that. The elevation changes make even a simple 100-yard wedge shot a bit more difficult. For me as a photographer, I was really taken in by how visually impressive the layout is. There are some tight holes and you might want to re-think hitting the driver, but then there are plenty of changes to "grip it and rip it". The greens were fast and more of a challenge than I'm used to as I'm not proficient at reading greens without a lot of undulations.
I can't think of anything negative about the course, it was amazing. I only wish I could have uploaded more photos!
Always a good change of pace
I’ve always loved both courses as a change of pace to my normal. Got a last minute tee time today and got out as a single and got around in about 3 hrs. Greens were punched about a week ago but are starting to smooth out. Always a good time
Awesome
Loved everything about this course. Will definitely go back.
Thank you for your input! We had 2 rangers on Las Colinas and had timed a 4:45 pace. We strive for 4 1/2, but this can be challenging with larger outings on course. Grounds is working on water bubblers and F&B will address the bev cart comment. Hope you return to Mission Inn