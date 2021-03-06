Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Florida Golf Resorts

Mission Inn Resort & Club

10400 FL-48, Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida 34737, US
(352) 324-3101
Location Map

About Mission Inn Resort & Club

The family-owned Mission Inn is one of Florida's friendliest and most value-forward resorts. With two golf courses, including the century-old El Campeon layout, it is an ideal setting for buddies trips and, at about 45 minutes from Orlando International Airport (MCO), remains convenient to reach from afar while removed from O-town's occasionally chaotic energy.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres1100
Year Opened1969
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Mission Inn Resort & Club

Images from Mission Inn Resort & Club

Las Colinas at Mission Inn: #7
Bunkers protect the front of the elevated green from the par-4 no. 7 on Mission Inn's Las Colinas course Russell Kirk / Golflinksphotography.com
Las Colinas at Mission Inn: #8
No. 8 at Las Colinas at Mission Inn features a sloping green protected by bunkers on the left and a lake on the right. Russell Kirk / Golflinksphotography.com
Las Colinas at Mission Inn: #4
Las Colinas at Mission Inn: the green from the par-4, 432-yards no. 4 has some subtle undulations Russell Kirk / Golflinksphotography.com
Las Colinas at Mission Inn: #17
Las Colinas at Mission Inn's 17th green Russell Kirk / Golflinksphotography.com
El Campeon Course at Mission Inn: #8
View from no. 8 ("Island Green") on El Campeon Course at Mission Inn Russell Kirk / Golflinksphotography.com
El Campeon Course at Mission Inn: #17
View from the par-5, 556 yards no. 17 ("Devil's Delight") on El Campeon Course at Mission Inn Russell Kirk / Golflinksphotography.com
El Campeon Course at Mission Inn: #15
No. 15 ('Gator') is the shortest par-3 on El Campeon at 142 yards and sits on a peninsula with plenty of water to the left. A slightly long shot can roll off the back and into the water. Russell Kirk / Golflinksphotography.com
El Campeon Course at Mission Inn: #7
The green from the par-4, 457-yards no. 7 from El Campeon at Mission Inn Russell Kirk / Golflinksphotography.com
El Campeon Course at Mission Inn: #16
The island green from no. 16 at Mission Inn's El Campeon is protected on all sides by sand Russell Kirk / Golflinksphotography.com
El Campeon Course at Mission Inn: #14
The elevated 14th green from El Campeon at Mission Inn is protected by multiple bunkers and a mature oak. Russell Kirk / Golflinksphotography.com
El Campeon Course at Mission Inn: #12
The par-3 no. 12 from El Campeon at Mission Inn usually requires a long utility club or wood to reach the small, elevated, two-level green Russell Kirk / Golflinksphotography.com

4.5
1958 Reviews (1958)

Reviewer Photos

Mission Inn Resort & Club - Las Colinas Course
Default User Avatar
mTTNqYkYWbhBo4Ci2qpK
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Two Championship quality courses

Las Colima's is no slouch next to El Campeon. The course is in great shape.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
Mission Inn Resort & Club - Las Colinas Course
Default User Avatar
Kevin9420117
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Previously Played

Six Hour Round - Very Disappointing

I have played both courses at Mission Inn Multiple times and always enjoyed it. Yesterday was outrageous. There was a tournament ahead of us which we were not informed about. That in itself would not have been a problem. The concern was that there was no control on the pace of play resulting in a six hour round. There was a Marshall who avoided people, obviously to avoid any conflict. Six hours is not an exaggeration it was the longest round in the history of me playing golf. I will avoid Mission Inn in the future.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Mission Inn Resort & Club - Las Colinas Course
Default User Avatar
Ryan3271560
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Mission Inn Resort & Club - El Campeon Course
Default User Avatar
u314159450397
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

10 out of 10

From top to bottom, from customer service to the greens… They really have their act together, and care about you like we all want to be cared about. What a concept…

Thank you John, Dick and the rest for making my 16 year old son, literally fall in love with the sport of golf, after he played here one time!!!

We’re playing Las Colinas week, and “The Champion” again next week…

See you soon!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mission Inn Resort & Club - Las Colinas Course
Default User Avatar
John9144780
Played On
Reviews 34
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Pick Up The Pace!

I live in the area and have played both courses many times. I love the courses and the people that work here are always friendly.

My lesson learned is play during the week. Saturday was a 5 PLUS hour round. No Marshall’s looking after pace of play.

Only one working water fountain on the course and would not of been bad except only saw the beverage cart twice. Once on #1 and the next time was on #14 tee box.

The conditions were fantastic but the pace of play made for a very tough day.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Fair
8c0f2547-dc60-504b-a636-1fde2f05eb33
Commented on 06/20/2021

Thank you for your input! We had 2 rangers on Las Colinas and had timed a 4:45 pace. We strive for 4 1/2, but this can be challenging with larger outings on course. Grounds is working on water bubblers and F&B will address the bev cart comment. Hope you return to Mission Inn

Mission Inn Resort & Club - El Campeon Course
Default User Avatar
nickolsd
Played On
Reviews 27
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0

Tee off first, or expect a 5 hour round

Course is in excellent shape, but we tee’d at 7:00 and a family of 4 with 2 young children went off at 6:40, not a ranger in sight, and they were allowed to play a 5.5 hour round. Great course, great conditions, very poor management of pace of play. Makes a nice course miserable to play.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Mission Inn Resort & Club - Las Colinas Course
Default User Avatar
u000002616994
Played On
Reviews 117
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 100 Contributor
First Time Playing

Excellent Course. Very Challenging

Our group has played El Campion A few times and I always loved it. Decided to play Las Colinas for a change and also love it. The course conditions from Tee to green of very good. The course is very challenging with a variety of shot placements required. Very enjoyable and an excellent test of golf skills. Just what you would expect from a course that host amateur and professional golf tournaments. We played from the white tees which is just shy of 6400 yards. Next time I think I’ll move up a Tee box Which still plays around 6000 yards.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mission Inn Resort & Club - El Campeon Course
Default User Avatar
mwardingley
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Hectic start, amazing course

Course staff was late getting there and short some help so getting started was a challenge. Once on the tee, it was perfect. Played behind a slow group but you’ll find that at any golf course in America. The layout was awesome, conditions were nearly perfect. Greens were punched a week ago and weren’t quite healed all the way but still ran fast and true. Apparently the greenskeepers wife beat on him the night before because some of the pin locations were insane but not unfair. I will be back as often as I can.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Mission Inn Resort & Club - Las Colinas Course
Default User Avatar
cjbowman01
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mission Inn Resort & Club - El Campeon Course
Default User Avatar
uDGII1983DG
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Mission Inn Resort & Club - El Campeon Course
Default User Avatar
u000005146499
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

The starter wasn’t doing his job. That’s the second time that has happened

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Mission Inn Resort & Club - El Campeon Course
Default User Avatar
u000006479505
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Awesome!!

This was my second time playing, but I brought a few buddies that had never played here before.We drove an hour and a half, for a 9:24am tee time. It was worth it!!!!
When you get done with your round, go have lunch in Knickers, and ask for Joe!!
Great Americans!!!
We are gonna make this a regular thing!!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mission Inn Resort & Club - Las Colinas Course
Default User Avatar
u4856175
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Mission Inn Resort & Club - El Campeon Course
Default User Avatar
RPWeller
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Whats to say?

Always a fun round! Elevation changes, water and vistas!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Mission Inn Resort & Club - El Campeon Course
Default User Avatar
IBJPJM
Played On
Reviews 72
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 500 Contributor
First Time Playing

I think they made a mistake ?!

First time making it to Mission inn and it was definitely worth the trip! It took!an hour and 15 from NSB and boy was it worth it!. We played the El Campeon in just ober 3 hours and it was fantastic. Playing so fast we decided to check out Las Colinas and it was great also. 2 beautiful courses in the same place is amazing.!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mission Inn Resort & Club - El Campeon Course
Default User Avatar
ocsportsnut
Played On
Reviews 25
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

The course did not disappoint!

I've always wanted to play Mission Inn and after photographing a couple of rounds of the Symetra Tour stop there, I had to make it happen. This course will challenge you on almost every shot and I didn't have a problem with that. The elevation changes make even a simple 100-yard wedge shot a bit more difficult. For me as a photographer, I was really taken in by how visually impressive the layout is. There are some tight holes and you might want to re-think hitting the driver, but then there are plenty of changes to "grip it and rip it". The greens were fast and more of a challenge than I'm used to as I'm not proficient at reading greens without a lot of undulations.
I can't think of anything negative about the course, it was amazing. I only wish I could have uploaded more photos!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Mission Inn Resort & Club - Las Colinas Course
Default User Avatar
u000007353171
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Always a good change of pace

I’ve always loved both courses as a change of pace to my normal. Got a last minute tee time today and got out as a single and got around in about 3 hrs. Greens were punched about a week ago but are starting to smooth out. Always a good time

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Mission Inn Resort & Club - El Campeon Course
Default User Avatar
u841815036
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Awesome

Loved everything about this course. Will definitely go back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mission Inn Resort & Club - El Campeon Course
Default User Avatar
u314161482639
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mission Inn Resort & Club - El Campeon Course
Default User Avatar
u9882814
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
