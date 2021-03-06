Mission Inn Resort & Club

I've always wanted to play Mission Inn and after photographing a couple of rounds of the Symetra Tour stop there, I had to make it happen. This course will challenge you on almost every shot and I didn't have a problem with that. The elevation changes make even a simple 100-yard wedge shot a bit more difficult. For me as a photographer, I was really taken in by how visually impressive the layout is. There are some tight holes and you might want to re-think hitting the driver, but then there are plenty of changes to "grip it and rip it". The greens were fast and more of a challenge than I'm used to as I'm not proficient at reading greens without a lot of undulations.

I can't think of anything negative about the course, it was amazing. I only wish I could have uploaded more photos!