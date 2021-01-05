Mystic Dunes Resort & Golf Club by Diamond Resorts
About Mystic Dunes Resort & Golf Club by Diamond ResortsLocated just minutes from the entrance to Walt Disney World, this resort, part of the Diamond Resorts family, appeals to families looking for easy access to The Happiest Place on Earth, as well as avid golfers. Mystic Dunes' Gary Koch-designed golf course is one of Central Florida's most popular. This resort's complimentary shuttle brings guests not just to Disney, but to SeaWorld and Universal Studios Orlando parks as well.
Mystic Dunes clubhouse


Large waste area that needs edging, definition and weeded.
Some maintenance is done but many areas have been let go to weeds.
Cart thru bunker










17


what happens when you are off target


eXtra water hazard !!

Course to ourselves
It has been approx. 10 years since I last played Mystic Dunes and I think they have flipped the front nine to the back nine now however it does seem slightly less "manicured" from how I remember it! The golf God's were watching over us weather wise as it was storming all round us most of the day but it only lightly sprinkled for a short time the entire round. All it all it was an enjoyable day on the course that could return to a top 10 Orlando facility with a little extra care and focus on each of the holes! Will be glad to book another tee time with friends in the future.
Greens were okay, rest was in rough shape.
Greens were okay. The layout is nice, and there's a lot of elevation changes for Florida. The conditions were bad, no drinking water on course. It just looks like they elected to not do a lot of maintenance, a lot of weeds, bald spots, etc.
Course in disrepair
While club house and staff were great, the course itself is in horrible condition overgrown with weeds, poorly maintained bunkers and dangerous cart path conditions.
Good but needs work
Course was interesting to play. Some very undulating greens that can be interesting if missed in wrong spot. Tee boxes and fairways are rather weedy and need some work. That would be my only complaint. Staff was very friendly and I would olay again.
Rough Shape
Good layout and good greens. The rest of the course is in bad shape. Tees and fairways recently verticut
Save your money!!
I should have known better than to play here again! The first time we played the grass on the tee boxes was so long it was impossible to find a place to tee the ball. This time it was the fairways and tee boxes. The fairways were just verticut and the tee boxes were lumpy. The greens were soft and slow. They were giving out replay discount cards when we checked in so that should have been a warning to me. On the up side the layout was okay with some challenging holes.
Interesting Mix of Holes
I had last played Mystic Dunes in 2008, so it had been a while and there was much more development around the course 13 years later. Played from the blue trees which provided an ample challenge for this low 20's handicapper. Greens were in very good shape. Fairways had recently been verti-cut, so they will need a few weeks to recover. Lack of recent rain in the Orlando area is not helping course conditions. I'd definitely play it again, but from a shorter set of tees.
Great! Thank you for visiting us at Mystic Dunes Golf Club. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.
Nice layout, very poor condition
The course layout is interesting and fun - even if some greens border on being "too" tricked out. I would've really enjoyed the round if the course had been in decent shape. Unfortunately, the tees & fairways were all violently verticut, bunkers were washed out, eroded, weedy and hadn't been tended in a while. Luckily, the greens, while slow, were mostly in decent shape.
Range balls are not included in green fee, practice green had no holes cut and the huge sign at bag drop, "Outside food & beverage prohibited," led me to believe F&B would be available on the course. Alas, all the water coolers had been removed and there was no food/bev cart, so I ended up in 93-degree heat with nothing but a Coke machine on each 9. Make sure to stock up on water, adult beverages and snacks at the bar & grill before heading out! There are no coolers on the carts, so it may be a challenge to keep your provisions cold/fresh.
A Cow Pasture -Horrible Course Condions
This is the fourth time I have played this course over the past 7 years. Previous times were disppointing as the rounds were in excess of 5 hours. We decided to giver MD a try again as we had not played this course in over 5 years.
First we we stood in line at the pro shop for about 5 minute. During this time we got a good dose of Fox News and it Right Wing Propaganda. The attendant was more attuned to Fox news than helping us get checked in. Personally I have nothing against Fox news it just that we wanted to play golf not get a dose of politics.
More importantly the course is in HORRIBLE CONDITION. Yes they are aeration the fairways, but the fairways are not maintained. There is an unacceptable amount of weeds and pot hole on every fairway. The Tee boxes are the same. Its hard to believe people are rating this course four and five stars. This course conditions are not what a reasonable person would come to accept for a Orlando Area Resort Course. It is literally a cow Pasture. I am challenging the Mystic Dunes Course golf course staff to prove that I am mis- characterizing our experience today and what we describe as cow pasture conditions.
Had a blast
This was a great experience for me...especially after not being able play for several months.
I had to get used to hitting the ball again. Once I found my swing the excitement only grew.
The course was a challenge for me with all the hill, and the greens were tricky. One point you think the lie is good and boom...your ball is rolling in different direction lol.
But i really had a blast playing at mystic dunes, I’ll definitely be back
Greens have gotten better
Played this course in early June. The greens were in great shape. The fairways and tee boxes were hit or miss, and generally need a little work. The layout is cool and interesting. It feels like Mystic Dunes is rounding the corner and would be a great track if they cleaned up just a few things.
Great course
Awesome layout, fairways are awesome in some places and not so much in others. Greens were fantastic, tee boxes need some love but I can’t complain about my experience. Awesome friendly staff
Potential, but gotta put the work in
Course lay out is really good. Driving range was decent. Greens were excellent condition.
The main issue was the fairways. Ground very hard and hard pan shots on every fairway. Fairway grass was not growing upward. From a groundskeeper perspective I can bet they skipped on aeration of the fairways. This course can be great, but there is a lot to pay attention to. Don't think they got it in them to do or pay for proper maintenance required for this course.
Challenging greens
Fun layout, greens were challenging lots of undulation
Tough course for my first time playing
The fair ways and greens were in excellent condition well maintained and faster rolling greens that a lot of course 10/10
