Mystic Dunes Resort & Golf Club by Diamond Resorts

The course layout is interesting and fun - even if some greens border on being "too" tricked out. I would've really enjoyed the round if the course had been in decent shape. Unfortunately, the tees & fairways were all violently verticut, bunkers were washed out, eroded, weedy and hadn't been tended in a while. Luckily, the greens, while slow, were mostly in decent shape.

Range balls are not included in green fee, practice green had no holes cut and the huge sign at bag drop, "Outside food & beverage prohibited," led me to believe F&B would be available on the course. Alas, all the water coolers had been removed and there was no food/bev cart, so I ended up in 93-degree heat with nothing but a Coke machine on each 9. Make sure to stock up on water, adult beverages and snacks at the bar & grill before heading out! There are no coolers on the carts, so it may be a challenge to keep your provisions cold/fresh.