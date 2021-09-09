The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon

They close at 7pm but we were only informed while teeing up at 4.20pm (and of course after paying), hence we tried to play fast to finish up. But, we had a flight of 6 (!) people playing in front of us which made it impossible to play 18 holes. After 14 holes, we then had to stop which is really a pity to pay more than 100$ for that. We’ve been to other clubs where you pay 1/3 of the price, staff may more friendlier and do inform you in advance of the conditions.

The course in itself is nice, not too difficult but in good conditions.