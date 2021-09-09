Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Florida Golf Resorts

The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon

2600 Tiburon Dr., Naples, Florida 34109, US
(239) 593-2000
Location Map

About The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon

Naples is a golf hotbed, and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon puts golfers in the center of the action. Guests have on-site access to the Black and Gold courses of Tiburon Golf Club, both designed by Greg Norman. With 16,500 square feet of on-site event space, the resort is also well set up for business groups and large family gatherings.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres800
Year Opened2002
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes

Golf courses at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon

Images from The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon

Black at Tiburón GC: #14
14th green on the Black course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - The Black: #18
Aerial view of the 18th hole from The Black Course at Tiburón Golf Club. Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Black: #7
View of the 7th hole from the Black Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Black: #6
View of the 6th hole from the Black Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Black: #4
View of the 4th hole from the Black Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Black: #17
View of the 17th hole from the Black Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Black: #16
View of the 16th hole from the Black Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Black: #14
View of the 14th hole from the Black Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Black: #13
View of the 13th hole from the Black Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Black: #11
View of the 11th hole from the Black Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Black: #10
View of the 10th hole from the Black Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Black: #1
View of the 1st hole from the Black Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Black: #10
Tiburón Black's 10th hole: players must carry the water and avoid the intimidating bunker just in front of the green.
Black at Tiburón GC: #8
#8 on the Black course at Tiburón: guarded by water on the left, trees frame the right side of this hole.
Black at Tiburón GC: 15th green
The rolling 15th green from the Black course at Tiburón is protected by a coquina waste area, greenside bunker and water.
A view from Tiburón Golf Club: Black Course
A view from the Black Course at Tiburón Golf Club
Black at Tiburón GC: #2
Black's course no. 2 provides the most demanding tee shot on the golf course, but also one of the most scenic. Once through the narrow chute of pines, the fairway opens up to an undulating green.
Tiburon GC - Gold: #9
View of the 9th tee from the Gold Course at Tiburon Golf Club Tiburon Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Gold: #8
View of the 8th hole from the Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Gold: #12
View of the 12th hole from the Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Gold: #13
View of the 13th hole from the Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Gold: #5
View of the 5th hole from the Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Gold: #14
View of the 14th hole from the Black Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Gold: #4
View of the 4th hole from the Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - The Gold: #9, #18
Aerial view of the 9th and 18th holes from The Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Gold: #16
View of the 16th hole from the Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Gold: #9
View of the 9th hole from the Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Gold: #17
View of the 17th hole from the Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Tiburón GC - Gold: #18
View of the 18th hole from the Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club Tiburón Golf Club
Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club: #18
Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club: #18 with the clubhouse in background
Gold Course at Tiburón: #11
#11 on the Gold course at Tiburón is another challenging par 4 hole with all of the Tiburón ingredient which plays for 421 yards from the Champion tees
Gold Course at Tiburón: #9
#9 from Gold Course at Tiburón: avoid the water on the second shot and enjoy the spectacular view of the Tiburón Clubhouse and The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples.
Gold Course at Tiburón: #3
#3 on the Gold Course at Tiburón: rolling fairway, coquina waste areas, water and an elevated green with collection areas on all sides
Gold Course at Tiburón: #4
Adjacent to a beautiful lake on the left, the par-4 #4 on the Gold course at Tiburón hugs the water the entire length of the hole providing a spectacular view

Reviews

4.7
171 Reviews (171)

Reviewer Photos

Tiburón Golf Club - The Gold Course
Default User Avatar
Nick9128931
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Late afternoon round

Had a great time with my son on this course - challenging and fair - 16 handicap and 7 handicap.
Greens a tiny bit slow, but true and a course the staff should be proud of.
Pricey - yes but it’s Tiburon and you need to cross this off your list

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Tiburón Golf Club - The Black Course
Default User Avatar
u314163067263
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Not worth the money

They close at 7pm but we were only informed while teeing up at 4.20pm (and of course after paying), hence we tried to play fast to finish up. But, we had a flight of 6 (!) people playing in front of us which made it impossible to play 18 holes. After 14 holes, we then had to stop which is really a pity to pay more than 100$ for that. We’ve been to other clubs where you pay 1/3 of the price, staff may more friendlier and do inform you in advance of the conditions.

The course in itself is nice, not too difficult but in good conditions.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Tiburón Golf Club - The Gold Course
Default User Avatar
msusm
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tiburón Golf Club - The Black Course
Default User Avatar
tomtoyota
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tiburón Golf Club - The Black Course
Default User Avatar
tomtoyota
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tiburón Golf Club - The Black Course
Default User Avatar
u314162685926
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Tiburón Golf Club - The Black Course
Default User Avatar
u314162685926
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great Time.

Everyone should experience the Black Course at least once.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tiburón Golf Club - The Black Course
Default User Avatar
u000005097520
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Nice Layout

We played on a beautiful May day. Perfect conditions, greens were fast but true. Never had a bad lie in the fairway. Only downside was pace of play was slow, especially on the back nine. Ranger should have stepped on the group in front of us. We waited on every shot.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Tiburón Golf Club - The Gold Course
Default User Avatar
RGC09903F21CB858E73C
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Awesome

Had a great afternoon of golf with a threesome pacer play was excellent we did have to let a twosome through but love the course highly recommend you play this course

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tiburón Golf Club - The Black Course
Default User Avatar
u314162697410
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tiburón Golf Club - The Black Course
Default User Avatar
mikecloutier
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Tiburon never disappoints!

Another fabulous day! Invited a friend to join, low handicap player and it blew his mind.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tiburón Golf Club - The Black Course
Default User Avatar
u9574265
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tiburón Golf Club - The Black Course
Default User Avatar
rhsteel
Played On
Reviews 9
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tiburón Golf Club - The Gold Course
Default User Avatar
u083705829
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tiburón Golf Club - The Black Course
Default User Avatar
u314161781733
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Tiburón Golf Club - The Black Course
Default User Avatar
CocoandSue
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

An excellent golf experience.

This course lived up to its reputation offering a challenging but fair round of golf. The course conditions and the VIP treatment and friendliness of the staff was particularly impressive.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tiburón Golf Club - The Black Course
Default User Avatar
rhsteel
Played On
Reviews 9
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tiburón Golf Club - The Black Course
Default User Avatar
SuperAlBommer
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Straight forward

Loved that this course was not full of trickery. Everything was in great shape

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tiburón Golf Club - The Gold Course
Default User Avatar
Johno651
Played On
Reviews 5
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Tiburón Golf Club - The Black Course
Default User Avatar
cathygaoying
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 25+
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
