Home / Courses / USA / Florida / Naples

Tiburón Golf Club - The Gold Course

4.5
42 Reviews (42)
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
4.5
42 Reviews (42)
5 Stars
26
4 Stars
11
3 Stars
2
2 Stars
3
1 Stars
0
Conditions
4.4
Value
3.8
Layout
4.5
Friendliness
4.6
Pace
4.5
Amenities
4.4
Tooltip Information Icon
91.3%
Recommend this course
37 out of 42 reviews
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
4.8
5 Reviews (5)
5 Stars
4
4 Stars
1
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
5.0
Value
4.3
Layout
4.8
Pace
4.2
Amenities
4.8
StaffFriendliness
5.0
100.0%
Recommend this course
5 out of 5 reviews
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
4.7
15 Reviews (15)
5 Stars
10
4 Stars
5
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
4.7
Value
3.8
Layout
4.5
Pace
4.7
Amenities
4.5
StaffFriendliness
4.7
93.3%
Recommend this course
14 out of 15 reviews
Read Reviews
Learn more about becoming a member at
Tiburón Golf Club - Gold Course
Membership Inquiry

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7382 yards
Slope 137
Rating 76.0
Satellite Course Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Championship 72 7382 yards 76.0 137
Back 72 6790 yards 73.1 132
Tiburón 72 6121 yards 69.6 119
Middle 72 5711 yards 67.5 115
Middle (W) 72 5711 yards 73.2 130
Forward 72 5112 yards 64.6 108
Forward (W) 72 5112 yards 69.6 119
Full Scorecard
Scorecard for Gold
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Championship M: 76.0/137 573 440 458 428 225 600 396 175 480 3775 365 430 215 350 578 420 205 559 485 3607 7382
Back M: 73.1/132 533 380 426 393 210 565 360 150 446 3463 340 406 185 325 545 390 170 515 451 3327 6790
Back/Tiburon M: 70.9/127 455 380 426 375 185 545 360 150 395 3271 340 350 156 325 495 390 170 515 354 3095 6366
Tiburon M: 69.6/121 455 335 398 375 185 545 340 128 395 3156 302 350 156 312 495 360 156 480 354 2965 6121
Tournament M: 68.4/116 435 335 398 337 145 519 340 128 385 3022 302 315 143 312 485 360 156 480 328 2881 5903
Middle M: 67.5/115 W: 73.2/130 435 315 388 337 145 519 310 106 385 2940 263 315 143 296 485 345 132 464 328 2771 5711
Forward M: 64.6/108 W: 69.6/119 401 270 347 284 113 492 279 82 333 2601 241 265 130 237 453 330 120 442 293 2511 5112
Handicap 11 9 5 7 13 1 17 15 3 18 10 12 16 2 4 14 8 6
Par 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72
Handicap (W) 3 13 9 7 11 1 15 17 5 18 16 14 10 2 4 12 8 6

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Greens Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Greg Norman (1998)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Men: Shirts with collars & sleeves, slacks or Bermuda length shorts; Women: Dresses, skirts, slacks or Bermuda length shorts

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Spa, Locker Rooms

Available Sports

Fitness, Tennis

Reviews

4.5
42 Reviews (42)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Default User Avatar
fmcclaine
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Wonderful resort course

Played the Gold course, incredibly well maintained, we have been playing golf throughout the south since Oct 15th. This is the best course we have played, and we have played multiple TPC courses and championship course layouts. The Greens are incredibly fast and difficult to read, however that is probably mostly the player.....Would highly recommend playing this course if it is your budget.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Dorothy3795259
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
TheRealPJ
Played On
Reviews 15
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Best Golf In Naples

I’m a quality over quantity type of guy.. you can’t really play a public course in the Naples area that is worth playing for more than $20 it’s a sad sad public golf scene. (Old Corkscrew Golf Club as the ONLY exception) if you don’t have a private club membership, you will find yourself playing courses where conditions are almost embarrassing and being price gouged for it. If you’re a golfer, and want a real GOLF experience at a public venue, Tiburón is unmatched. Both courses have impeccable greens (the black course noticeably faster, gold course was a bit sandy) perfect fairways (black is a little tighter can’t just grip and rip) and all surroundings including bunkers are perfectly manicured.

This is the place to golf in Naples

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
willdrobins
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Wow. Beautiful and fair.

This place is absolutely gorgeous. The clubhouse is very large. Driving range is nice. They have a dedicated chipping/sand area. They also have a couple putting greens. I played the Black/White hybrid tees. I'm a 9 handicap and the Black/White plays 6400 yards. It was actually too short. I had to keep my driver in the bag on 4 of the par 4s on the back. I was rewarded for playing hybrid off the tee. I've never played a course with the sandy cart path/trail along the course on every hole. I had to play off of it a few times and it plays much like fairway. No real rough in site. Being from Chicago, it's taking me a while to get used to the Florida greens. The ball just stops on a dime out here. I"m used to a bit of a roll out. My round took 3:15 on a weekday 11AM tee off. Two twosomes in front of me kept this from being an even faster round. I love this course!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
u7570535
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
TheGolfinGuy
Played On
Reviews 169
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart

A True Shark Experience

I lived in Fort Myers, FL for a few years and had the opportunity to play the Tiburón Golf Club on several occasions. There were several memorable holes; the finishing holes on each side and the first hole on the Gold Course, a reachable par five. More on that in a bit. Another memory that stood out in my mind about the course was the rough, or lack thereof. As I recall, the grass was the same length, whether you were in the middle of the fairway or rolling off the side into a palmetto bush. Any type of hook or slice – which was my game at the time – usually meant reaching into the bag for another ball. It also led to long rounds of golf; sometimes 4 ½ - 5 hours. Trust me, you didn’t want to be the group behind us!

That was about 7 or 8 years and several sets of clubs ago. A few months ago I had the opportunity to spend a couple of days at Tiburón and play both courses and my, how things have changed! There’s now a cut of rough which defines the fairways as well as areas around several greens where deeper Bahia rough has been recently planted and should fill in nicely before the 2020 season officially kicks off. For my money, both courses are a lot more playable and enjoyable.

In case you’re not familiar with the property, Tiburón Golf Resort is located in Naples, FL and features two 18-hole, Greg Norman-designed golf courses that are consistently rated among the top 20 golf facilities in Florida by Golf Digest and GOLF Magazine. Each year The Gold and The Black Courses play host to the LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship and the PGA TOUR's QBE Shootout (formerly the Shark Shootout). Tiburón – which by the way is Spanish for shark - Golf Club has been designated as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary by Audubon International.

As you play your way around either course, you’ll encounter numerous and various hazards. Towering pines form the boundaries on several holes and are often surrounded by coquina shell waste areas. You’ll also need to play around or over water on at least 13 holes depending on how bad you spray it. Many of the greenside bunkers have stacked sod walls which look great and can be very penal, although I hit into one on the 9th hole of the Gold Course and it shot around and out the other side like the high banked ovals at Daytona!

The Gold Course opened in 1998 and the Black Course in 2001. Both courses follow Norman's philosophy of blending the course in with the natural allure of the land. Tiburón is a semi-private golf club meaning memberships are available and guests of the hotel and the general public are welcome to play. Although Tiburón’s average age is probably in the mid-60s - low for this part of the country - they do cater to a younger crowd by offering Golfboards – a motorized type of skateboard with a golf bag attachment - as an alternative to golf carts.

Of the two courses, the Gold Course is a little over 400 yards longer and can play a masochistic 7,382 yards, compared to 6,949 yards on the Black. However, the slope rating on the Gold is 137 vs 147 for the Black, making it considerably easier. There are enough sets of tees on each course that you’ll find a comfortable yardage regardless of your ability.

The Gold Course opens with a short risk-reward par 5 with towering pines in play the entire hole. The hole doglegs slightly to the right before bending back to the left as it winds around a large lake. A good drive down the right half of the fairway will leave a manageable distance to the green but be warned, the green is surrounded by trouble.

The closing holes on each nine are the most photographed on the course and evidenced by the signage near the tee boxes; the clubhouse and Ritz Carlton are in full view. They are both par 4s, with water in play off the tee on Number 9 and in play on your approach shot to the green on 18. There are also several sod walled bunkers around the green on 18. Par both of these and you’re probably shooting a pretty good round.

Within Tiburón's 27,000 square-foot Mediterranean-style clubhouse you’ll find private locker rooms for members with lounge areas and an award-winning golf shop. There are also three dining rooms including Sydney’s Pub, which has a full liquor bar and features daily drink and happy hour specials. They also offer a rotating selection of local draft beers. The non-member dinner menu includes a wide variety of items including meatloaf, chicken pot pie, and braised short ribs. The Ritz Carlton Golf Resort is located on the property as well. As a Tiburon Club Member, you’ll have access to the tennis courts at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort as well as the fitness center, pool, and spa.

Becoming a member at Tiburon is easy; they offer several options that will meet anyone’s needs and budget. Medallion, Associate Club and Signature Memberships are available to both residents and non-residents of Tiburón communities and also include the use of Tiburón Golf Club's Member Concierge Program. The Medallion Membership is by invitation only. There’s also a Preview Membership if you’re not 100% sure, but with everything Tiburón has to offer how can there be any doubt?

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
u7205046
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

First time

From my first impressions. Staff is friendly and accommodating. Course is in good shape,. Sand traps excellent, fairways all so excellent, greens would be the only thing I would give a minus too. Hard and couldn’t get any in coming shots to stop. Pitch and run Shots were hard to judge. Make sure you left putts on the bottom side of the hole.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Featured
Find Out More >>
b7a3e7a2-a29d-525b-b223-f881545c2b60
ThomasGram
Played On
Reviews 96
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played

Top notch

Troon knows golf and this is one of the flagship venues for a reason

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
MikeMurray87
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Perfect but pricey

The Gold Course at Tiburon provided a fantastic day. The layout is very pleasing to the eye and the holes are fun to play. Plenty of tees to choose from for every skill level and fairly generous fairways to invite you to use your driver. The greens were fast and large with a lot of undulations making for some exciting putts. I’ve played both black and gold and 3 out of every 4 rounds I’d choose to play it over the black. It’s just prettier and I liked the green complexes better. We had lunch at Tiburon after and it too was very good. Sat outside and enjoyed the view and the weather. Only downside is it is not cheap. At $279 a round in peak season it’s easily the most expensive course in Naples.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Hawkeye124
Played On
Reviews 16
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
4.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

The Gold Course Does Not Live Up to the Tiburón Reputation

If you want to play Tiburón, play the Black Course. The Gold does not offer enough to justify it’s price. Be aware that booking a Tee Time before 10:00 am will result in getting a fore caddy - whether you want one or not. Mine paid more attention to the other players, so I know I did not get any value from it. They do it for pace of play, but we played faster without one the day before with a 10:00 am Tee time. It’s still a good experience, just not worth the price. Enjoy the 19th Hole and staff - they’re great.

Conditions Excellent
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
jjbda
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
u000002667147
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

High End & Expensive

Played for the 1st time here along with a partner. We both thoroughly enjoyed the course & our round.
Course is meticulously maintained with a wonderful layout. Very picturesque.
We played as a threesome in under 4 hours.
Expensive round but didn’t disappoint.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
MauryB
Played On
Reviews 26
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

I liked the layout

Enjoyed playing the course and the fore caddy was very helpfull

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
lyoung
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Nice Course

Played on this courses as part of a large group but it was obvious that they try to keep a good pace of play. Enjoyed playing this course and would definitely play again. Ate at restaurant and food was good.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Featured
Find Out More >>
Default User Avatar
tylerhankins
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
dhutchings
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
u3994039
Played On
Reviews 6
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good ay

Course was in great shape. Value tremendous through the GN app

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
u518672663
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Insufficient Course information

Not have a good time today as 1. The bathroom being locked without any code provided to use; 2. The 10th hole is far away from 9th, and directions to find the hole is not sufficient. sign s

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
loroberts
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Excellent!

We’ve played Tiboron twice before and drove up from staying at Marco to play again. Gold course is interesting, greens were true and in perfect condition. Played 4 some in under 4 hrs. And if you like to shop, they have one of the best stocked pro shops ever..

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
lpiciacchia
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Previously Played

Must play when dry

Played the Gold course a week ago and the Black course today. Gold course was soggy on 18 holes and cart path only. The Black Course was wet on half the holes and cart path only. So much for the negative. The course layout is challenging and well maintained, down to the manicured sand traps. Greens were fast today, have recently been punched and sanded.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
1 2 3
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Black at Tiburón GC: #14
Tiburón Golf Club - The Black Course
Naples, Florida
Resort
4.1028176471
65
Write Review
Stonebridge CC
Stonebridge Country Club
Naples, Florida
Private
4.0
1
Write Review
The Club at the Strand
The Club at the Strand - Savannah/Sabal Course
Naples, Florida
Private
4.0
2
Write Review
Pelican Marsh GC: Clubhouse
Pelican Marsh Golf Club
Naples, Florida
Private
5.0
2
Write Review
LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort
LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort
Naples, Florida
Private/Resort
5.0
5
Write Review
Vineyards of Naples: aerial view
North at Vineyards of Naples, The
Naples, Florida
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Quail Village GC
View Tee Times
Quail Village Golf Club
Naples, Florida
Private
4.3182058824
492
Write Review
East at Imperial GC: #18
East at Imperial Golf Club
Naples, Florida
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bay Colony GC
Bay Colony Golf Club
Naples, Florida
Private
5.0
2
Write Review
The Club at the Strand
The Club at the Strand - Preserve/Savannah Course
Naples, Florida
Private
4.0
2
Write Review
Cypress Woods GCC
Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club
Naples, Florida
Semi-Private
3.5
2
Write Review
The Club At Olde Cypress
The Club At Olde Cypress
Naples, Florida
Private
5.0
2
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Birdie Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
Eagle Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful House on the Hill
Partner Offers
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful “House on the Hill"
From $300
Donald Ross Package at Pinehurst Resort
Partner Offers
Donald Ross Package at Pinehurst Resort
From $653
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Partner Offers
2020 Ryder Cup Stay & Play Packages
From $218
Desert Duo at TPC Scottsdale
Partner Offers
Desert Duo at TPC Scottsdale
From $279
Featured Content
Chicago Area Golf Courses Re-Open Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Articles
Golf in 2020 told in 10 stories
2020-treasure-coast-am.jpeg
Articles
In spite of COVID, competitive golf hit its stride in 2020
Torrey Pines South - fog
Photo Galleries
2020 Photos of the Year
U.S. Open - Final Round
Articles
5 biggest golf fashion statements in 2020
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me