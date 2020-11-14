Laura S. Walker State Park
About Laura S. Walker State ParkGeorgia's Laura S. Walker State Park is located in the southeast part of the state near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge and the largest nearby city is Jacksonville 90 minutes away by car. The state park is home to The Lakes Golf Course, an 18-hole course opened in 1996 and plays 6,656 yards from the back tees. Overnight guests of the state park can stay in one of six cabins, each of which are two bedrooms. There are also RV and campsites available. Off-course amenities here include a dog park, sand beach along the lake, boating, kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals.
Golf courses at Laura S. Walker State Park
Greens under repair.
Greens under repair. Good be a very nice course when completed.
Going to be nice when greens are done. Overall, very good course.
No Greens
This course is replacing all the greens. You play 18 temporary greens. The new greens may be ready by next year.
Messed up
I paid $70 for two rounds on a hot deal and get to the course to find out all 18 greens are completely under renovation and have to play temporary greens on every hole. On top of that I found out the course is only charging $20 plus tax for a round I just paid $35 for.
The Lakes at Laura Walker
Like the layout. Nice open course and not tricked up as so many try to be. A little long in the tooth and needs new greens. Rest of course in pretty good shape.
Greens are about to be replaced
The course will be going to temporary greens the first weeks of April. The pro shop person said 3 months before the new greens will be in place. Call before you book to see.
Greens are rough this time of year
Not bad greens are bumping and no live grass yet but worth it to play
Greens are getting redone soon which will help as there isn’t much grass left to putt on at the moment. Have played here for years and is an excellent course for ladies.
Greens
Today the greens were in really ruff shape! Tee boxes good.
Needs work
The layout is good, fairways and sand traps are good, but the greens need a lot of work.