About Laura S. Walker State Park Georgia's Laura S. Walker State Park is located in the southeast part of the state near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge and the largest nearby city is Jacksonville 90 minutes away by car. The state park is home to The Lakes Golf Course, an 18-hole course opened in 1996 and plays 6,656 yards from the back tees. Overnight guests of the state park can stay in one of six cabins, each of which are two bedrooms. There are also RV and campsites available. Off-course amenities here include a dog park, sand beach along the lake, boating, kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals.

Facts Price Range $ Property Class ★ Acres 626 Year Opened 1996 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities & Services Restaurants Casual Practice Facility Yes Marina Yes Beach Access Yes Banquet Space Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No