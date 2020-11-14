Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Georgia Golf Resorts

Laura S. Walker State Park

5653 Laura Walker Road, Waycross, Georgia 31503, US
(912) 285-6154
Location Map

About Laura S. Walker State Park

Georgia's Laura S. Walker State Park is located in the southeast part of the state near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge and the largest nearby city is Jacksonville 90 minutes away by car. The state park is home to The Lakes Golf Course, an 18-hole course opened in 1996 and plays 6,656 yards from the back tees. Overnight guests of the state park can stay in one of six cabins, each of which are two bedrooms. There are also RV and campsites available. Off-course amenities here include a dog park, sand beach along the lake, boating, kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals.

Facts

Price Range$
Property Class
Acres626
Year Opened1996
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Laura S. Walker State Park

Reviews

4.2
254 Reviews (254)

Reviewer Photos

Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
u314161746719
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Greens under repair.

Greens under repair. Good be a very nice course when completed.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
Golfing21
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Going to be nice when greens are done. Overall, very good course.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
u000002473128
Played On
Reviews 2
1.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

No Greens

This course is replacing all the greens. You play 18 temporary greens. The new greens may be ready by next year.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
Driver33
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
tkronheim
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Messed up

I paid $70 for two rounds on a hot deal and get to the course to find out all 18 greens are completely under renovation and have to play temporary greens on every hole. On top of that I found out the course is only charging $20 plus tax for a round I just paid $35 for.

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
asptsman
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

The Lakes at Laura Walker

Like the layout. Nice open course and not tricked up as so many try to be. A little long in the tooth and needs new greens. Rest of course in pretty good shape.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
Connie4455536
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
bldeen
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
jameyosteen
Played On
Reviews 42
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Top 1000 Contributor
Perfect weather
Used cart

Greens are about to be replaced

The course will be going to temporary greens the first weeks of April. The pro shop person said 3 months before the new greens will be in place. Call before you book to see.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
herbermeyer
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
Baileycw
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
bldeen
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
tkronheim
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Greens are rough this time of year

Not bad greens are bumping and no live grass yet but worth it to play

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
TALLTABB
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Poor
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
u879745624
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
u879745624
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Greens are getting redone soon which will help as there isn’t much grass left to putt on at the moment. Have played here for years and is an excellent course for ladies.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
Lee8696920
Played On
Reviews 19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
gwanghkwon
Played On
Reviews 27
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Cold weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
tkronheim
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Greens

Today the greens were in really ruff shape! Tee boxes good.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
u000005430066
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Needs work

The layout is good, fairways and sand traps are good, but the greens need a lot of work.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
