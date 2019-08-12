Kapalua Golf Resorts (Maui)

I played with my son and his buddy. Both are about 8 handicaps and I'm about a 12. The staff at the pro shop and the outside guys were all super. We warmed up on their great driving range and hit the course. Number one is a great starting hole and we got a bit of rain on 1 and drenched on 2 a par 3 and after that perfect and sunny. The wind was whipping but the course was in great shape. A real challenge. I've been playing this course for over 30 years and still to this day it does not disappoint. Once you get on the back nine and reach the now 16th for that great shot with a 3 wood or 4 hybrid to a tiny corner toward the green you go, WOW. This is special. Looking over Fleming beach and the crashing waves and Honolua Bay just further north it takes your breath away. Then you hit 17. One of the best par 3 anywhere. Mother nature couldn't have given a better gift to golf. Waves, sunshine and 160-180 yards over the water to a really sneaky green, It goes fast toward the ocean there. The grain in amazing. you have to be there to understand. Amazing place and can't wait to go again.