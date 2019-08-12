Kapalua Golf Resorts (Maui)
About Kapalua Golf Resorts (Maui)Kapalua is a resort community on the northwest side of Maui that is home to a collection of luxury resorts and 36 holes of golf. Options include the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, Montague Kapalua, and The Kapalua VIllas, which offer one-, two- and three-bedroom vacation villas with ocean or golf views. Kapalua also has tennis and pickleball as well as a small village with shops and dining. Surfers also enjoy the beaches on this spectacular part of the Maui isle. The Plantation Course at Kapalua, recently tweaked by original designers Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw, is a PGA Tour host course and considered among the best courses in Hawaii. The Bay Course, meanwhile, has the only coastal par-3 on the island, and features a routing that goes past the famous Honolua General Store. Dining ranges from the taverna bar with italian fare, the Plantation House restaurant at the Plantation Clubhouse and the Bay Cafe, located at the old Bay Course clubhouse below Outrigger Villas reception.
Golf courses at Kapalua Golf Resorts (Maui)
Not as expected
Course conditions were below standard for Kapalua, brown spots in many places, greens bumpy, poor value for $238
Bucket list crossed off
What more can be said? It's Kapalua!!! yeah, it's price., But yeah, you can say you played it. After the redesign, course conditions have changed. The roll out you used to get is not there now. But it will return.
Nothing like standing on the 10th tee, on a picture perfect day, and watch whales jumping everywhere.
Staff is professional. Want something, don't hesitate to ask. They will do everything to accommodate.
Don't forget to get your complimentary engraved bag tag.
Course is kept in immaculate condition. From the tee boxes to the greens. Played 2 days. First was right after the greens were top dressed, and were slow. Played a week later and the ball rolled like on a table top,
Couldn't ask for a better experience. Planning my next trip.
One tip, Check put the Tournament package. You get rounds of golf on the Bay course, one on the Plantation, and a hour private golf lesson at the learning center.
Best lesson I ever got. Ask for Ben.
The Baby course
Hey, you're on the island of Maui, and you are at Kapalua.
What more is there to say. Yes, this is the afterthought when you think of Kapalua. The club house was moved, recently. It is now the old Village course clubhouse was.
With such, the course now plays in a different order than prior. That is ok, because the ocean holes play toward the end.
What a sight, when you stand on 16 tee, and watch whales playing in the bay. Or the unforgettable view from the 17 tee, as you tee over the ocean..
The only downside I noted was the bunkers. The sand is fluffed up so much, your feet sink getting in and out. As such, playing from the bunkers is a whole new experience.
Play the Champions Package. You get rounds on the Bay course, one on the Plantation, and a one hour private lesson at the learning center.
They pack you onto the course like sardines.
For the cost of a round you'd think they wouldn't pack us onto the course like sardines. I was playing alone and it wasn't long before there was a wait at every tee box. It wasn't because the twosome in front of me was slow. They were waiting at every tee box as well. The front nine took 2.5 hours and everyone was stacked up on top of each other. It looked like the back nine was going to be even worse. I gave up after nine. They didn't comp me when I returned to the club house.
Ask, then ask again.
Playing two weeks ahead of the 2020 Sentry Classic was a treat and a nightmare.
They closed the course for almost 11 months just to reseed greens and fairways. Well the effort was not wasted, almost like playing and putting on carpet. The greens were plywood hard, so much so I couldn't find a ball mark anywhere. Even though the greens were extra firm the grainless nature of the new putting surfaces they were surprisingly slow.
The carts were not allowed to leave the cart path. The renovation of the course removed every yardage marking from sprinkler heads. You were forced to play the course blind. The GPS in the cart was not portable so you had to guess on every shot; NOT cool for $359 a round.
The course should have informed this return client that there were no ways of determining yardage and that a rangefinder is mandatory for any chance of posting a score. I won't be back.
Beauty of a Course
I played this course twice recently while in Kapalua. While it is not quite on the level of its sister course, Plantation, it is a great track in its own right. The back tees are only 6,600, so it is a little short for long hitters, but I just bagged my driver on most holes. The layout was very nice and everything was in great shape. Greens were slower than Plantation, but still rolled very smoothly. Much like the Plantation Course, the elevation changes and wind added some challenge. Great practice facility, clubhouse, and staff as well.
Fun day at the Bay
I played with my son and his buddy. Both are about 8 handicaps and I'm about a 12. The staff at the pro shop and the outside guys were all super. We warmed up on their great driving range and hit the course. Number one is a great starting hole and we got a bit of rain on 1 and drenched on 2 a par 3 and after that perfect and sunny. The wind was whipping but the course was in great shape. A real challenge. I've been playing this course for over 30 years and still to this day it does not disappoint. Once you get on the back nine and reach the now 16th for that great shot with a 3 wood or 4 hybrid to a tiny corner toward the green you go, WOW. This is special. Looking over Fleming beach and the crashing waves and Honolua Bay just further north it takes your breath away. Then you hit 17. One of the best par 3 anywhere. Mother nature couldn't have given a better gift to golf. Waves, sunshine and 160-180 yards over the water to a really sneaky green, It goes fast toward the ocean there. The grain in amazing. you have to be there to understand. Amazing place and can't wait to go again.
Spectacular Course and Views
My family and I traveled to Maui for a vacation and my son and I played this course twice. The staff was great, the GPS carts were new and very accurate. The course was pristine and the greens were flawless.The winds and elevation changes made this a very challenging course. They have 6 or 7 tee boxes, however, so it is definitely playable for higher handicaps who play from the appropriate tee. The price is very high, but as far as once in a lifetime type courses, I would put this one up there with Old Head in Ireland and Whistling Straights in Wisconsin.
Spectacular Course and Views
My family and I traveled to Kapalua on Maui recently and played this course while there. The price is pretty high, but as far as expensive, top of the line courses go, this one is right up there with Old Head in Ireland as my favorite. The conditions were pristine and the greens were flawless. The elevations and wind create quite a challenge on what looks like a wide open course.
This is a great course with difficult greens. Scenery is great and course conditions are very good.
Great place
I always enjoy playing this course. Great staff. Rental clubs were new callaways. Could have been cheaper but you get what you pay for.
Disappointed Revamp
Course was revamped in 2019. Course greens redone with half the break. Several holes have new forward tee boxes shortening the course. These changes weren’t needed and took the challenge out of the course. Not worth $340+
Kapalua is a must play!
My wife and I played Kapalua Plantation recently during our visit to Maui. The course had just undergone a major $25 million renovation and was in perfect condition. The staff made sure that we were well taken care of and even gave us unlimited free snacks since the restaurant was also being renovated and was closed on the day we played. This course is a must-play at least once.
Enjoyable
Love the Bay course! The routing is excellent, even if it has been rerouted to put the ocean holes (16 and 17) at the back of the round. That leads to some switch-backs along the way, but it's a minor glitch for what is an enjoyable experience all the way around.
In may ways, the Bay is more "fun" than the Plantation. It's forgiving without being easy. Remember, LPGA and PGA Tour players competed on it back in the day, so there are plenty of bunkers pinching greens.
The two coastline holes are pretty cool with the 17th a par 3 over an ocean inlet. For those looking for "island" golf without much stress, hang out at the Bay.
Maui golf is fun.
Played with two sets of strangers and had a blast playing Kapalua Bay course.
Great layout and beautiful views.
Would highly recommend to all levels of golfers.
Add To Your Bucket List
My wife and I played as part of the Golf Advisor Getaway and we were both blown away with the beautiful views. The course had just recently reopened from re sodding so it was cart path only and made it a 5 1/2 hour round was the only negative. Lots of elevation changes with high wind made this an extremely challenging course. Greens rolled very true and everything seemed to break hard towards the ocean [ expected ] but even putts that looked obvious to break away from ocean still broke towards the ocean as well. If you haven't played here before it was truly spectacular and should be added to your bucket list if it hasn't already.
Third time a charm
Playing the remastered Plantation course twice in two days helped me better understand how amateurs like me can take on the host of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
The first round was a soaker for nine holes, but the reward was a vibrant rainbow that lit up the backdrop. The second round brought perfect weather and light winds. This is a course you must play twice to figure out the most difficult holes and 3-4 blind tee shots. The first hole must be played up the left, otherwise it's an impossible approach over a chasm from a sidehill lie. A lot of golfers aren't fans of the 17th. You have to be a strong ball striker to clear the hazard on the second shot. As a short hitter, I was forced to layup right to a thin strip of land that wasn't meant for layups. I think it would have been a better hole as a par 3, something NBC Golf Analyst Mark Rolfing proposed when the course was originally built.
Nevertheless, the scale and views of this grand layout are epic and unforgettable. The redesign by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw didn't change much, other than the "calming" of the greens and a few new bunkers. It hopes to bring back the bouncing, firm conditions that will help resort golfers run shots into greens and play mind games with the pros. After watching the tournament all these years, isn't it time to test your game on Hawaii's most famous course?
Beautiful course
Played this course on Tuesday December 3 2019 and although it was cart path only due to the Sentry Championship next month and the restaurant closed for remodeling this was definitely a once in a lifetime experience. Every hole presents a new challenge and one spectacular view after another . The fairways and greens were in great shape would definitely recommend to any one looking for a great time .
destination golf
One of those golf courses you are willing to travel a long way in order to play. Fantastic views abound and you get to tee off over the Pacific ocean on #17 Amazing!.
Golf Advisor Getaway Maui crown jewel
A course the pro's will be playing in 2 weeks so I don't think I need to go on about how amazing and beautiful this course is, let's go with it's everything it's cracked up to be. Incredible views on every hole on top of being a top caliber course is a bucket list check mark!