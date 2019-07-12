Mauna Lani, from Auberge Resorts Collection (Hawaii Island)
About Mauna Lani, from Auberge Resorts Collection (Hawaii Island)Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection, is located on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii Island's west coast north of Kailua-Kona. The resort is home to two 18-hole championship golf courses at Mauna Lani, the North and South courses, as well as a WikiWiki short course for casual rounds. The Auberge completed a $200-million reimagination of the property in 2020. The resort has more than 300 guest rooms and suites, plus a limited number of bungalows. The greater Mauna Lani development has over three miles of Big Island beachfront. There are five open-air restaurants at the resort featuring locally sourced dishes and items. There is an abundance of outdoor activities to partake in on both land and sea, and the SurfShack is a hub of activity that has everything from board rentals to yoga classes and scuba. Five 4,000-square-foot bungalows are also available for rent for larger groups, featuring two bedrooms, three baths and a private swimming pool and spa.
Photo submitted by u314161181557 on 02/14/2021
Photo submitted by u314161181557 on 02/14/2021
Photo submitted by u314161181557 on 02/14/2021
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 01/29/2020
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 01/29/2020
Photo submitted by u980704217 on 12/07/2019
Photo submitted by u980704217 on 12/07/2019
View from the clubhouse Photo submitted by TonyaKucic on 09/03/2015
Photo submitted by TonyaKucic on 09/03/2015
Photo submitted by TonyaKucic on 09/03/2015
#15 par 3 Photo submitted by TonyaKucic on 09/03/2015
One of many ocean holes, #7 par 3 Photo submitted by TonyaKucic on 09/03/2015
#17 North Course from 18th tee Photo submitted by msmithcsrs on 07/14/2015
The 15th hole on the South course at Mauna Lani Resort is an ocean thriller. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 01/28/2014
The 17th hole of the Mauna Lani Resort's North course sits in a bowl of lava rock. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 01/28/2014
Out of bounds * 2 for GolfNow
LET ME START BY SAYING A BIG THANK YOU TO THE STAFF AT MAUNA LANI. FOR FIXING THE ERRORS OF GOLFNOW
Very frustrated with GolfNow, I booked Hapuna Golf course for today. last Friday the course staff contacted me to say that GolfNow didn’t alert users that they had aerated the course and they highly encouraged me to rebook elsewhere as the greens were still not good. When I did this GolfNow refused to reimburse me and instead sent me 10+ $20 coupons to be used next time I book some golf, covering the cost of the booking.
I then booked MAUNA LANI North Course - when I arrived there today I was told the North Course was aerated and the greens were not in good condition. Again the golf course was explaining to me what GolfNow didn’t.
Thankfully the staff were able to find a slot on the South Course for my son and I. Really enjoyable round but very frustrated with GolfNow
Great conditions
Great shape. Fun course...everything in prime shape. Very good resort course feel no real signature hole but fair and very enjoyable.
Tough Track
Well maintained course, rough was thick ,lava fields swallowed up a few of my balls. Green aeration affected putting and we had a 3 putt max. Views of ocean, mountains, and nice homes made the day.
Simply beautiful!
Wonderful layout, beautiful scenery and 18 different holes - all memorable.
Easier at least for me than the North Course.
Fairways, greens are in pristine condition. Doesn’t hurt when you play well and get to see humpback whales playing off the shore.
What a way to wreck a place
If you love time share selling practices, this is your place
Troop is know for squeezing everything out of you and let the service fail
Club house restaurant closed for “rethinking “
If you want to rethink, dump Troon like others have
If you go there , great course. But bent over and think of Christmas
Great course if you don’t get behind a 6-some.
Course layout is spectacular but after 4 hole came up on at least 2 groups in front of us waiting at every tee. On a couple hole there was a third group in front of us at the tee as well and it had 6 player. It is ridicules to pay $235 for a round and have them let a group of 6 go out in front of us. Tried to buy a sandwich from the cart since there is no snack bar at the turn didn’t see her for at least 2 hours then when she did show up only had a vegetarian sandwich. If you want to play a great course and don’t mind waiting 20 minutes plus at every hole this is the place for you.
Unforgettable
If get a chance to play this course do it. The holes on the water are incredible. The course plays fair. So much fun to snap a few photos along the way. Great time. Only criticism is that there is no 19th hole. It would have been awesome to debrief the round over a drink and a bite. Pricey but worth it.
Expensive but nice
Very nice course, the 15 th. Hole did not disappoint as far as pictures is concerned! Very nice par 3. Other holes was beautiful for pictures. Love the design of course. It was challenging and fun. A little overpriced to me.
mauna lani wik wiki actually for Keiki’s
Don’t be fooled into a round on this so called course. It’s not a “quick” 3 par track. It is 100% a kids or beginner setup. At 39.00 for the 9 holes it is a serious ripoff to adults that play a little. For kids up to age 10-11 i’d recommend it but that’s it. The course is glorified mowing of old driving range and a fairway and that’s it.
An adult 15-30 hdcp won’t pull out anything beyond a PW and the putter. save the 39.00 per player and use the range!
The other great course in big island
This was my second best course in the big island to the south course. Even though the scenery was not as beautiful as the south course, the layout was more challenging and fun. The course is just as well taken care as the south. I played in Mauna Kea too but the courses in Mauna Lani are much better kept and not crowded.
The most beautiful course I ever played.
This course should be in your golf bucket list. If you stay and play there, you will notice the grounds keepers start working early in the morning. And there are more grounds keepers than players! That alone will tell you how well this place is being kept. Spotless, meticulous and absolutely gorgeous! And if you can, stay in one of their resort because you won't be disappointed.
Outstanding Course
My brother in law and I were staying on the 8th fairway and we decided to play one more round that week. It was a little more money than we expected but was well worth it. I have played a number of courses all over the world and this is in my top 5 . Loved the layout, had our cheering section on the balcony of our residence as we played the 8th hole. The greens putted true and the scenery was outstanding. The only critique i might have is that there could have been better and more sand in the traps. Otherwise it was a really enjoyable experience. Didnt hurt that I shot a 79 . 5 stars for sure.
Great Course and great staff
Spent 3 weeks on the Big Island and had several great experiences on both Mauna Lani golf courses. The South course gets all the attention because of several ocean holes but the North is a real hidden gem. The layout is tighter, most holes are tree lined with some nice undulations. A nice mixture of Par 4s and Par 3s with a couple of Ocean holes. The course condition was outstanding, the outside staff and in shop staff were very friendly and helpful. Our experience at Mauna Lani was better than my experience at my private club in Arizona. I encourage you to visit the Mauna Lani Golf Resort and experience the wonderful staff, great course conditions and the hidden gem, North course.