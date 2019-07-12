Mauna Lani, from Auberge Resorts Collection (Hawaii Island)

LET ME START BY SAYING A BIG THANK YOU TO THE STAFF AT MAUNA LANI. FOR FIXING THE ERRORS OF GOLFNOW

Very frustrated with GolfNow, I booked Hapuna Golf course for today. last Friday the course staff contacted me to say that GolfNow didn’t alert users that they had aerated the course and they highly encouraged me to rebook elsewhere as the greens were still not good. When I did this GolfNow refused to reimburse me and instead sent me 10+ $20 coupons to be used next time I book some golf, covering the cost of the booking.

I then booked MAUNA LANI North Course - when I arrived there today I was told the North Course was aerated and the greens were not in good condition. Again the golf course was explaining to me what GolfNow didn’t.

Thankfully the staff were able to find a slot on the South Course for my son and I. Really enjoyable round but very frustrated with GolfNow