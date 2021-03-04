Waikoloa Beach Resorts (Hawaii Island)
About Waikoloa Beach Resorts (Hawaii Island)Waikoloa Beach is a 1,350-acre master-planned resort community on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii (Big) Island. It offers multiple hotels, plus additional condominium and villa units. It is home to a wealth of water sports, restaurants and nightlife, as well as three 18-hole golf courses. Accommodations include the Hilton Waikoloa Village, Hilton Grand Vacations, Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Marriott's Waikoloa Ocean Club and the Lava Lava Beach Club Cottages. Condominiums are offered both on golf course fairways and overlooking the coastline. The golf club features the Beach Course, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., and the Kings' Course, designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish. The Waikoloa Village Course is another option that is more affordable and inland for primarily local play. Waikoloa Beach Resort is located 17 miles from Kona International Airport.
Golf courses at Waikoloa Beach Resorts (Hawaii Island)
Waikoloa, Hawaii
Waikoloa, Hawaii
Waikoloa, Hawaii
Reviews
05/25/2021
04/03/2021
02/22/2021
06/29/2020
7th Green 01/19/2018
Distant Ocean View 10/13/2014
Water guards the par-3 seventh hole on the Kings course at the Waikoloa Beach Resort. 01/28/2014
Beach coarse
Course in pretty good shape Hank the starter was awesome only bad thing beach coarse doesn’t pass club house and drink cart flew past us on #1 didn’t stop and never saw them again
A good "muni" course with ocean view
The course is fairly easy even from the tips. Condition is average. Green is slow. Some holes have ocean view which is really nice. With GolfNow hot deal, this is good value. The visitor rack rate is not worth it.
Like a well kept Muni.....thats a good thing
Nice layout. Nice staff. “Gold” tee at 5799 yd good for a Senior like me (age 76) but Fwd Red tee too long for my wife at 5501 Yd. Need a more Forward tee..
Enjoyed it.
A nice course, very forgiving. The staff was very friendly and the price was a good value relative to other courses on the island. Course conditions could have been better but they weren’t bad.
Big Island Day 1
We stayed at a Waikoloa Village resort and have a view of both the Second Hole and the Third Tee.
Not much discount as a resort guest, $5, but a nice savings on a Hot Deal.
Course had some nice views of the nearby volcanos.
Typical resort style course, with fairway bunkers, and many greens protecting the greens.
Course winds through both resorts and residential neighborhoods.
Small pebbles in the bunkers instead of sand.
Great alternative to the high end resort courses charging much more.
Awesome course -just hole #7 is worth the price of admission!
Such a friendly greeting at front desk - and by the starter! Course in great shape and pace moved along at a nice clip!
Stunning views - hole #7 - we were able to just play the front nine this time but will return for all 18!!
Not worth your time
The course is OK, but the pace of play is NOT monitored and horrible. Even for the golf now reduced price, not a good value at all.
Had a fun day
Nice layout, challenging and fair. Good staff that is helpful and welcoming. Very fair price. Played with Cec who lives near the course and had a fun time. Experienced the “Lahaina Noon” (No visible shadow as the sun was directly above us at 12:19 PM”. Thank you Cecilia!!
Surprise
I was confused by name, and hoped to play down by the ocean. My mistake, but easy to make. Greens were in great condition, just too slow. Fairways were better than most public courses, not country club quality.
Worth playing
We enjoyed playing this course. Not difficult and good for a beginner to average player.
Good course, greens are molasses
The course is a good one to have a nice day of golf. Not overly challenging but fun for all levels. The greens are so slow you almost need a driver to make a 10 foot putt. My only issue with the course.