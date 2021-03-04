Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Hawaii Golf Resorts

Waikoloa Beach Resorts (Hawaii Island)

The 442-yard 16th hole of the Kings' Course at Waikoloa Beach Resort is defended by a pond up the left side.
600 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Waikoloa, Hawaii 96738, US
(808) 883-9621
Location Map

About Waikoloa Beach Resorts (Hawaii Island)

Waikoloa Beach is a 1,350-acre master-planned resort community on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii (Big) Island. It offers multiple hotels, plus additional condominium and villa units. It is home to a wealth of water sports, restaurants and nightlife, as well as three 18-hole golf courses. Accommodations include the Hilton Waikoloa Village, Hilton Grand Vacations, Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Marriott's Waikoloa Ocean Club and the Lava Lava Beach Club Cottages. Condominiums are offered both on golf course fairways and overlooking the coastline. The golf club features the Beach Course, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., and the Kings' Course, designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish. The Waikoloa Village Course is another option that is more affordable and inland for primarily local play. Waikoloa Beach Resort is located 17 miles from Kona International Airport.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres1350
Year Opened1972
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas, Fractional Ownership
PoolAdults Only
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Waikoloa Beach Resorts (Hawaii Island)

Reviews

4.2
339 Reviews (339)

Reviewer Photos

Waikoloa Beach Resort - Beach Course
Default User Avatar
u694057015
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser

Beach coarse

Course in pretty good shape Hank the starter was awesome only bad thing beach coarse doesn’t pass club house and drink cart flew past us on #1 didn’t stop and never saw them again

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
pcheng7858
Played On
Reviews 22
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

A good "muni" course with ocean view

The course is fairly easy even from the tips. Condition is average. Green is slow. Some holes have ocean view which is really nice. With GolfNow hot deal, this is good value. The visitor rack rate is not worth it.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
4zachboy
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
alvinfields
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Hosh6858
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Like a well kept Muni.....thats a good thing

Nice layout. Nice staff. “Gold” tee at 5799 yd good for a Senior like me (age 76) but Fwd Red tee too long for my wife at 5501 Yd. Need a more Forward tee..

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
kchristofanelli
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Enjoyed it.

A nice course, very forgiving. The staff was very friendly and the price was a good value relative to other courses on the island. Course conditions could have been better but they weren’t bad.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000001518660
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Big Island Day 1

We stayed at a Waikoloa Village resort and have a view of both the Second Hole and the Third Tee.

Not much discount as a resort guest, $5, but a nice savings on a Hot Deal.

Course had some nice views of the nearby volcanos.

Typical resort style course, with fairway bunkers, and many greens protecting the greens.

Course winds through both resorts and residential neighborhoods.

Small pebbles in the bunkers instead of sand.

Great alternative to the high end resort courses charging much more.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Waikoloa Beach Resort - Beach Course
Default User Avatar
afurman
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Awesome course -just hole #7 is worth the price of admission!

Such a friendly greeting at front desk - and by the starter! Course in great shape and pace moved along at a nice clip!
Stunning views - hole #7 - we were able to just play the front nine this time but will return for all 18!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u161347573
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u1846267021
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Not worth your time

The course is OK, but the pace of play is NOT monitored and horrible. Even for the golf now reduced price, not a good value at all.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Amenities Fair
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000007266255
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Had a fun day

Nice layout, challenging and fair. Good staff that is helpful and welcoming. Very fair price. Played with Cec who lives near the course and had a fun time. Experienced the “Lahaina Noon” (No visible shadow as the sun was directly above us at 12:19 PM”. Thank you Cecilia!!

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
bcarli2004
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000003574747
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Surprise

I was confused by name, and hoped to play down by the ocean. My mistake, but easy to make. Greens were in great condition, just too slow. Fairways were better than most public courses, not country club quality.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u404955356
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
cokizaki
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Worth playing

We enjoyed playing this course. Not difficult and good for a beginner to average player.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314159794449
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
cdnd73
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
canuckinaz
Played On
Reviews 15
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good course, greens are molasses

The course is a good one to have a nice day of golf. Not overly challenging but fun for all levels. The greens are so slow you almost need a driver to make a 10 foot putt. My only issue with the course.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314161391757
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Poor
Pace Fair
Amenities Poor
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314161371698
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
