About Waikoloa Beach Resorts (Hawaii Island) Waikoloa Beach is a 1,350-acre master-planned resort community on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii (Big) Island. It offers multiple hotels, plus additional condominium and villa units. It is home to a wealth of water sports, restaurants and nightlife, as well as three 18-hole golf courses. Accommodations include the Hilton Waikoloa Village, Hilton Grand Vacations, Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Marriott's Waikoloa Ocean Club and the Lava Lava Beach Club Cottages. Condominiums are offered both on golf course fairways and overlooking the coastline. The golf club features the Beach Course, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., and the Kings' Course, designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish. The Waikoloa Village Course is another option that is more affordable and inland for primarily local play. Waikoloa Beach Resort is located 17 miles from Kona International Airport.

Facts Price Range $$$$ Property Class ★★★★★ Acres 1350 Year Opened 1972 Number of Units 500+ Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual, Buffet Room Types Room, Suite, Villas/Casitas, Fractional Ownership Pool Adults Only Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Beach Access Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Kids Program Yes Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No