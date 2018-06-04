Belterra Casino Resort

Let me start by saying this place is awesome! Loved the layout, loved the greens and fairways! For early season golf, it was awesome! I will definitely be back based on these factors.

Now to the negative, our round was 2:40 in the afternoon, we were a twosome. When we got to the first tee there was a foursome in the fairway and no one on the green. By the 5th hole we realized the foursome had no intentions of letting us play through and we didn’t see a group in front of them at all! Fast forward to the 9th hole... cart GPS states it had warned the group in front of us to speed up as we were 38 minutes behind pace. Nothing changed!! We finished at 7:35.

Need rangers or golfers who know golf etiquette.