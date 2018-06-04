Belterra Casino Resort
About Belterra Casino ResortThe Belterra Casino Resort on the Ohio River in southern Indiana sits at the crossroads of three states, easily drawing guests and golfers from Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The main hotel offers comfy rooms, a salon and spa, shops and pool. Six dining options and a lobby bar keep people satisfied. There’s also the Ogle Haus Inn complete with a pool on a riverside deck, Jacuzzi suites and meeting space. Belterra’s Tom Fazio course is one of the best casino courses in the Midwest.
Fantastic
Gorgeous layout! Unbelievable condition especially since took on 2” rain night before. Only negative was traps but understandable with rain
Meeting expectations easily
Belterra Casino GC has always come highly recommended, but I’ve never been able to get matched there from Frankfort, Ky. I’m not a gambler so I was never there to peep the course. But when I finally obtained an affordable rate through Golfnow, all the hype about the layout, conditions and views, were confirmed. I will definitely play as often as possible. I may even start placing a bet or two on the roulette wheel..... lol.
Best in SE Indiana
This Tom Fazio course challenges every club in your bag. Greens are quick and roll true. Staff is the best.
Speechless
Course was in great shape! Staff was extremely friendly and helped me with whatever I needed. I will be back again for sure!
Bunkers
Bunkers were rough but expected that from the massive amount of rain they received
Best in No Ky
However one hike is steep walking up and down hills long par no carts allowed
Great golf course but poor pace
Let me start by saying this place is awesome! Loved the layout, loved the greens and fairways! For early season golf, it was awesome! I will definitely be back based on these factors.
Now to the negative, our round was 2:40 in the afternoon, we were a twosome. When we got to the first tee there was a foursome in the fairway and no one on the green. By the 5th hole we realized the foursome had no intentions of letting us play through and we didn’t see a group in front of them at all! Fast forward to the 9th hole... cart GPS states it had warned the group in front of us to speed up as we were 38 minutes behind pace. Nothing changed!! We finished at 7:35.
Need rangers or golfers who know golf etiquette.