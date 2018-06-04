Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Indiana Golf Resorts

Belterra Casino Resort

An hour from Louisville is the Tom Fazio-designed Belterra, part of a casino resort.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
777 Belterra Drive, Florence, Indiana 47020, US
(812) 427-7777
Visit Website
Location Map

About Belterra Casino Resort

The Belterra Casino Resort on the Ohio River in southern Indiana sits at the crossroads of three states, easily drawing guests and golfers from Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The main hotel offers comfy rooms, a salon and spa, shops and pool. Six dining options and a lobby bar keep people satisfied. There’s also the Ogle Haus Inn complete with a pool on a riverside deck, Jacuzzi suites and meeting space. Belterra’s Tom Fazio course is one of the best casino courses in the Midwest.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres315
Year Opened2000
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Belterra Casino Resort

Reviews

4.5
386 Reviews (386)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000005630416
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Jallen62
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Fantastic

Gorgeous layout! Unbelievable condition especially since took on 2” rain night before. Only negative was traps but understandable with rain

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
ccollinsworth51
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Kerry6212835
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u7198645
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
BrianB32
Played On
Reviews 30
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314161505173
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000007510279
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Meeting expectations easily

Belterra Casino GC has always come highly recommended, but I’ve never been able to get matched there from Frankfort, Ky. I’m not a gambler so I was never there to peep the course. But when I finally obtained an affordable rate through Golfnow, all the hype about the layout, conditions and views, were confirmed. I will definitely play as often as possible. I may even start placing a bet or two on the roulette wheel..... lol.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Blukatt1234567890000
Played On
Reviews 22
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
BrianB32
Played On
Reviews 30
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Ken5426865
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Best in SE Indiana

This Tom Fazio course challenges every club in your bag. Greens are quick and roll true. Staff is the best.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
kcmi227
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Speechless

Course was in great shape! Staff was extremely friendly and helped me with whatever I needed. I will be back again for sure!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
JY2384
Played On
Reviews 17
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Sripleytank
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Bunkers

Bunkers were rough but expected that from the massive amount of rain they received

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Haxgolf
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Bsandra
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Best in No Ky

However one hike is steep walking up and down hills long par no carts allowed

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Golfnutt71
Played On
Reviews 17
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Great golf course but poor pace

Let me start by saying this place is awesome! Loved the layout, loved the greens and fairways! For early season golf, it was awesome! I will definitely be back based on these factors.
Now to the negative, our round was 2:40 in the afternoon, we were a twosome. When we got to the first tee there was a foursome in the fairway and no one on the green. By the 5th hole we realized the foursome had no intentions of letting us play through and we didn’t see a group in front of them at all! Fast forward to the 9th hole... cart GPS states it had warned the group in front of us to speed up as we were 38 minutes behind pace. Nothing changed!! We finished at 7:35.
Need rangers or golfers who know golf etiquette.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u153794578
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
mikemcgowan89
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Belterra Casino Golf Club
Default User Avatar
JY2384
Played On
Reviews 17
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
