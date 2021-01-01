Indiana Golf Resorts

Indiana, the Hoosier state, might be known for basketball, but there's also an eight-some of golf resorts worth visiting, none more famous than the French Lick Resort. French Lick's native son is Larry Bird. Two of golf's best architects, Pete Dye and Donald Ross, also boast lasting legacies with two contrasting courses at the 757-room historic resort.

The state's other golf resorts are less known: Underrated places like the 36-hole Swan Lake Resort, the Cold Springs Resort, Salt Creek Golf Retreat and Kent's Harbor and the Sagamore Resort on Brooksville Lake. Two casino golf resorts, Belterra and Rising Star Casino Resort, hug the Ohio River on the Kentucky-Indiana border, each with their own course.

The Fort Golf Course Resort ranks among the most interesting golf resorts in the entire Midwest. Its Pete Dye course and the 27-room Fort Harrison Inn were created in the late 1990s from the Fort Benjamin Harrison, an army barrack. Today, they are part of the rolling hills and natural splendor of a 1,700-acre state park.

