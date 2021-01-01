Indiana Golf Resorts

French Lick Resort's picturesque West Baden Springs Hotel sits atop natural springs.

Indiana, the Hoosier state, might be known for basketball, but there's also an eight-some of golf resorts worth visiting, none more famous than the French Lick Resort. French Lick's native son is Larry Bird. Two of golf's best architects, Pete Dye and Donald Ross, also boast lasting legacies with two contrasting courses at the 757-room historic resort.

The state's other golf resorts are less known: Underrated places like the 36-hole Swan Lake Resort, the Cold Springs Resort, Salt Creek Golf Retreat and Kent's Harbor and the Sagamore Resort on Brooksville Lake. Two casino golf resorts, Belterra and Rising Star Casino Resort, hug the Ohio River on the Kentucky-Indiana border, each with their own course.

The Fort Golf Course Resort ranks among the most interesting golf resorts in the entire Midwest. Its Pete Dye course and the 27-room Fort Harrison Inn were created in the late 1990s from the Fort Benjamin Harrison, an army barrack. Today, they are part of the rolling hills and natural splendor of a 1,700-acre state park.

    Harbor Links at Sagamore Resort: #5
    Kent's Harbor and the Sagamore Resort
    Liberty, Indiana
    Kent’s Harbor and the Sagamore Resort in Liberty, Indiana, take advantage of a special location on Brooksville Lake 20 minutes from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Condo-style lakeside accommodations are perfect for families looking for a watersports adventure launched from the 400-slip marina or buddies dreaming of a golf getaway playing the…
    Swan Lake Resort - Silver: #1
    Swan Lake Resort
    Plymouth, Indiana
    The Swan Lake Resort unfurls across 500 acres of countryside in Plymouth, Indiana. The 36-hole resort is a throwback to a simpler time, opening in 1969. A charming hotel, quaint cottages, rustic cabins and modern villas house guests, while a state-of-the-art conference center, fitness center, pools and golf entertain them. The Dickies restaurant…
    Belterra Casino GC
    Belterra Casino Resort
    Florence, Indiana
    The Belterra Casino Resort on the Ohio River in southern Indiana sits at the crossroads of three states, easily drawing guests and golfers from Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The main hotel offers comfy rooms, a salon and spa, shops and pool. Six dining options and a lobby bar keep people satisfied. There’s also the Ogle Haus Inn complete with a pool…
    Salt Creek GC
    Salt Creek Golf Retreat
    Nashville, Indiana
    The Salt Creek Golf Retreat is off-the-beaten path just minutes from quaint Nashville, Indiana, and the Brown County State Park. This natural setting is perfect for golf and an overnight stay in condo-style lodging. A sports bar, seasonal pool and hot tub and meeting space for events and weddings make this a versatile retreat. The 6,308-yard golf…
    The Fort Golf Resort
    Fort Golf Course Resort
    Indianapolis, Indiana
    The Fort Golf Course Resort was created in 1996 from Fort Benjamin Harrison, once a key U.S. Army post. The redeveloped military base has become a popular 1,700-acre state park with hills galore for hikers, bikers and golfers. Owned and operated by the State of Indiana, the 7,148-yard Pete Dye design features tree-lined fairways and Dye’s penchant…
    The Links At Rising Star Casino
    Rising Star Casino Resort
    Rising Sun, Indiana
    The Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, is docked on the Ohio River with more than 1,000 of the most popular slot machines and other table games. There’s also a grand theater, anchor lounge and multiple restaurants. The 294-room hotel features an indoor pool, hot tub and sauna for relaxation. The 6,400-yard Links course was designed…
    Cold Springs GC: #13
    Cold Springs Resort
    Hamilton, Indiana
    The Cold Springs Resort overlooking Hamilton Lake is only a summer retreat open from May through September. It dates back to 1899, entertaining people for generations with dancing and live music and life on the state’s fourth-largest lake, which is known for fishing, boating and sailing. A beach and dock are onsite for guests. Two marinas, a…
    French Lick Resort - The Valley Links
    French Lick Resort
    French Lick, Indiana
    The French Lick Resort is one of golf’s most historic, and esteemed, resorts. It embraces the natural beauty of the Hoosier National Forest in southern Indiana. Guests will have a tough decision choosing where to stay among the 757 guest rooms and suites of The French Lick Springs Hotel (listed on the National Register of Historic Places), the…
