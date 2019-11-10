French Lick Resort

Had a ton of fun playing at Sultan Run Golf. The weather was perfect and the only unfortunate thing was that it had just rained and the course was cart path only.

Their staff was very friendly and accommodating, the course was fun, challenging and with awesome views all around. Loved the GPS system in the car that would allow me to know, pin location, green slopes, etc. When playing the course for first time this was very needed.

The 18th hole is just incredible. You have to hit the perfect tee shot and then you're between 130 and 150 out. Great view of the green with the waterfall in the back. So cool!

Definitely want to play it again and would recommend 100%!