French Lick Resort
About French Lick ResortThe French Lick Resort is one of golf’s most historic, and esteemed, resorts. It embraces the natural beauty of the Hoosier National Forest in southern Indiana. Guests will have a tough decision choosing where to stay among the 757 guest rooms and suites of The French Lick Springs Hotel (listed on the National Register of Historic Places), the West Baden Springs Hotel (a National Historic Landmark) or the newer Valley Tower (opened in 2019). There are 45 holes of golf, a Callaway Fitting Studio, two spas, a casino, horseback riding, kids’ activities and endless meeting space. The Pete Dye course, host of numerous tournaments, ranks among the most scenic and demanding courses in the country. The classic Donald Ross course provides a nice complement. Beyond the game, there’s seven dining options; an activities center with tennis, pickleball and basketball courts; a bowling alley; arcade; fitness center and outdoor/indoor pools.
The beautiful 18th hole
18 Approach
1st tee
The tips on the 15th hole play 665 yards.
Stout 18th hole finish
It's a long way to the 13th green from the tips.
#16, par 3, 133 yards with a difficult green
Great Finishing Hole
Beautiful course with reasonable price with friendly staff We will return ⛳️
Love this course
I have always loved this course. The staff is so friendly, the course is in great shape and is really scenic. No residential areas to mar the scenery. Holes 15-17 are really nice and the par 3's have real character. Don't miss this diamond in Southern Indiana.
Boone43atc, thank you for your kind words! The team has worked very hard to get where we are, and we appreciate golfers like you taking notice. We hope to see you again at the course very soon for another 5-star experience. Thanks for choosing Sultan's Run Golf Course
We love hearing about our golfers' experiences, bcalley. Please tell us more about what you enjoyed during your round. Thanks for choosing Sultan's Run Golf Course!
Great value course!
Had a ton of fun playing at Sultan Run Golf. The weather was perfect and the only unfortunate thing was that it had just rained and the course was cart path only.
Their staff was very friendly and accommodating, the course was fun, challenging and with awesome views all around. Loved the GPS system in the car that would allow me to know, pin location, green slopes, etc. When playing the course for first time this was very needed.
The 18th hole is just incredible. You have to hit the perfect tee shot and then you're between 130 and 150 out. Great view of the green with the waterfall in the back. So cool!
Definitely want to play it again and would recommend 100%!
Thanks so much for your wonderful review, lluisaltimires. We are thrilled to hear how much you enjoyed your time with us. Please visit again soon. Thanks for choosing Sultan's Run Golf Course!
We love hearing about our golfers' experiences, gsdSl963NVdeSndVEy2Z. Please tell us more about what you enjoyed during your round. Thanks for choosing Sultan's Run Golf Course!
We love hearing about our golfers' experiences, Ajamison. Please tell us more about what you enjoyed during your round. Thanks for choosing Sultan's Run Golf Course!
It's Really Unreal...
Nestled in a very peaceful area of Indiana, yet close enough to seems not far away. The staff was gracious to my late arrival and helpful to help us get in as much play as we could before closing. I drove 78 miles just to try the course out. It was worth two times the mileage and three times the time!
The fairways are forgiving of the occasional errant shot, but you need to be accurate for this topography. It's like walking on a newly laid mid-shag carpet. The greens are excited and exciting once you get there. A short game champ will be happy here!
Par 5's are perfect fives for both distance, startegy needed to land right, and lots of landing room. Par 3's are no pushover but the newbie can play them well too.
If you get the chance, take the change, and visit "The Real Run"!
Thanks so much for your wonderful review, Airantisubron24. We are thrilled to hear how much you enjoyed your time with us. Please visit again soon. Thanks for choosing Sultan's Run Golf Course!
Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Sultan's Run Golf Course!
Great 3rd Course to French Lick Package
Beautiful layout! Course was in great shape! If you are part of the French Lick Package, make sure you play Sultan's Run. You will not be disappointed. Zoysia fairways were pristine.
Thank you so much for the great review. We are glad you had an incredible time, and we hope to see you again soon! Thanks for choosing Sultan's Run Golf Course.
Put On Your Bucket List
Had researched French Lick for 5 years and finally committed. Boy am I glad I committed! Awesome layout. Do need to play it a 2nd time if you don't have a caddie. Immaculate conditions. Have already told a bunch of my golfing buddies to come here.
If Not On Your Bucket List - Add It!
Our caddie Josh was great! Gave us some history and also was very helpful. Played with a wonderful couple from Mt Carmel, IN. Dye and Ross courses are easily two of the toughest courses I've ever played! Conditions were immaculate. Definitely want to come back!
Best value in Indiana
Sultans Run is a MUST play if you’re in the Southern Indiana area. The course is always impeccable and the staff are exceptional. The value, especially during the week simply cannot be beat for a course of this caliber. The views of all the holes are spectacular, and the 18th is something to behold.
Thanks so much for your wonderful review, Douglas9208392. We are thrilled to hear how much you enjoyed your time with us. Please visit again soon. Thanks for choosing Sultan's Run Golf Course!
THE SULTAN OF PUBLIC GOLF COURSES
Course was in great shape, as usual. They just hosted the Senior LPGA event so it was in top shape. If the course was closer to me I would play it often, but it is worth the 4 hour drive to get there.
Thanks so much for your wonderful review, ForeRoonie. We are thrilled to hear how much you enjoyed your time with us. Please visit again soon. Thanks for choosing Sultan's Run Golf Course!
A great experience
I have played Sultan's Run a number of times over the years but never took the time to review it. I just got back from a buddies' golf trip on which we played Sultan's Run twice last week. I just want to say that it was a wonderful experience from the moment we drove into the facility to the last putt dropping on Indiana's most beautiful finishing hole.
The staff was terrific and most welcoming! The condition of the course was excellent as expected for a track that was getting ready to host a Senior LPGA event in a couple of weeks.
The holes are varied, scenic, and wonderfully laid out. In general, the greens are expansive and undulating, but fair. There is a fine range facility for your pre-round warm-up.
The Dye Course at nearby French Lick gets a lot of the publicity in this part of Indiana, but for my money, you can't beat a round at Sultan's Run!
Thank you so much for the great review. We are glad you had an incredible time, and we hope to see you again soon! Thanks for choosing Sultan's Run Golf Course.
The course was in perfect condition
Had a great time golfing, the only problem was when I made the tee time I made it for a foursome, 1 guy backed out and still had to pay for the fourth player. I've golfed there many times over the years, and this has never been done before and had I known they changed it I would have cancelled the fourth and just had a 3-person tee time. The course was in perfect condition like always and really enjoy playing there but I must say it might be a while before I go back.
Thanks so much for your wonderful review, PR4192. We are thrilled to hear how much you enjoyed your time with us. Please visit again soon. Thanks for choosing Sultan's Run Golf Course!
Best course in the area!
If you want to play a quality golf course, this one’s for you. By far the best course in this area.
Your feedback is important to us, LJMohr. Thank you for sharing your 5-star experience. We look forward to seeing you again at the course soon! Thanks for choosing Sultan's Run Golf Course.
Great Course
Played for first time with 2 locals. They along with gps helped a lot. Excellent course layout. Lots of risk reward shots. Greens aerated not too long ago should b fine in 2 wks. Zoysia in fairways needs a little more time to grow in also. Overall great course great price also .would play again
Hello, Simerm. We appreciate you leaving a review and rating us 5 stars. We're delighted to hear how much you enjoyed the pristine course conditions. We work hard to provide an exceptional experience, and it's very satisfying to hear from golfers like you who appreciate our efforts. We will inform the entire team so they know their hard work is paying off. We look forward to having you back Sultan's Run Golf Club!
Excellent early season course conditions. Fun track!
Hello Wannabees, Thank you for taking the time to leave us a review. We were delighted to see that you were treated so well by our staff and that you valued your experience. We hope to see you again soon to deliver more of the courtesy and service you enjoyed. Thanks for choosing Sultan's Run Golf Club.
Thank you so much for the great review. We are glad you had an incredible time, and we hope to see you again soon! Thanks for choosing Sultan's Run Golf Club
over priced beverages
Course, as usual, in great shape. Only complaint is they charged $39 for a 6 pack! I have played course all over the midwest, and this is MORE THAN DOUBLE any other course. Ridiculous. Will never buy a beverage there again.
Thanks so much for your wonderful review, GretaCecil. We are thrilled to hear how much you enjoyed your time with us. Please visit again soon. Thanks for choosing Sultan's Run Golf Course!