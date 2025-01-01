Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
French Lick Resort - The Sand Creek Course

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par 27
Length 602 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 27 602 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2024
Golf Season Open: 4/01 Closed: 10/31

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Golf attire is preferred.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Spa

Available Sports

FootGolf
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

