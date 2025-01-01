French Lick Resort - The Sand Creek Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par 27
Length 602 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|602 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2024
Golf Season Open: 4/01 Closed: 10/31
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Golf attire is preferred.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Spa
Available SportsFootGolf
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Nearby Courses
French Lick, Indiana
Resort
4.8801714286
33
English, Indiana
Public
3.8780538954
67
Jasper, Indiana
Public
4.4204104719
145
Jasper, Indiana
Public/Municipal
4.1907554276
150
