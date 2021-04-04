Harrah’s Gulf Coast
About Harrah’s Gulf CoastHarrah's Gulf Coast is one of the signature casino hotels in Biloxi, stocked with amenities such as a pool, five restaurants, the Bellissimo Spa & Salon, concerts on the Great Lawn and more. The Grand Bear Biloxi Golf Course was designed by Jack Nicklaus on 650 acres of the DeSoto National Forest.
Photo submitted by paulharley on 05/22/2021
Photo submitted by TheGolfinGuy on 04/04/2021
Photo submitted by evgyan on 07/08/2019
Photo submitted by evgyan on 07/08/2019
Photo submitted by evgyan on 07/08/2019
View from the 17th tee Photo submitted by Bwest90 on 06/28/2019
Photo submitted by scottlsu on 05/28/2017
Photo submitted by scottlsu on 05/28/2017
Perfect fairways and bunkers. Photo submitted by scottlsu on 05/28/2017
12 foot gator....huge! Photo submitted by scottlsu on 05/28/2017
Photo submitted by Target00 on 03/19/2016
A must play coarse
Beautiful coarse, Friendly Staff. It had been raining for about 5 days , 2 days later coarse was in excellent condition could not believe it.
Fantastic day!
3rd time playing GB & it never disappoints. Wonderful layout & great conditioning. Wonderfully secluded with no outside distraction. Some wildlife. Top notch clubhouse makes you not want to leave. Only negative is the distance to drive from I-10, but no big deal. Well worth it. Haven't been to Fallen Oak or The Preserve, but, to me, GB is #1 on the coast, and maybe beyond.
Wow, thank you for the high praise! We're proud to be considered one of Mississippi Gulf Coast's best golf experiences, and we're glad to know you appreciated the Jack Nicklaus signature design, course conditions, and first class service. We look forward to your fourth visit to Grand Bear.
Golf course was in 9 out 10 rating with fairways and greens in great condition. Staff was awesome. Very informative and accommodating. Course was not crowded and play was fast for us. Clubhouse was top notch and well maintained. Tract of golf course was well layed out and challenging. I would recommend to others for a great experience. I believe one of the better courses in the gulf coast area.
Wow. Thank you for the glowing remarks on your experience at Grand Bear. We too think Grand Bear is a top golf experience on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, so we're glad you appreciated the property and our signature Grand Bear service. Hope to see you again.
Excellent course!
This is a great course! The price is large but honestly if you want a great course that will challenge you and that you'll really enjoy, this is the place for you!
Thank you for the 5 star rating. Glad you appreciated the Jack Nicklaus signature design at Grand Bear, and the unique challenge it presents. Hope to see you again.
Beautiful course. Well designed. Staff was very friendly and accommodating. Hope to play it again!
We appreciate the 5 stars! We're glad to know you appreciated the natural beauty at Grand Bear, the Jack Nicklaus signature design, and the friendly service we're known for. We look forward to your next visit to Grand Bear!
Exceptional
Fabulous course and great staff. Everyone was extremely hospitable and friendly. The course was challenging, but not painful for the less experienced golfer.
Thank you for the 5 stars, and for the kind words. We're glad you enjoyed the Jack Nicklaus Signature design.
Great course.
This Jack Nicklaus signature course was amazing. He gives every golfer chance to make good shots and if you miss in the proper area, l you still have a chance to make a respectable score. The only reason why I get your score of the Amenities as 5 start because they can only serve hotdogs. That’s the pandemic problem.
Thank you for the 5 star rating! Sorry our offerings in the Grill fell short of the expectation. We're working hard on that and look forward to once again offering some of the best golf course dining options in the area!
Gran Bear 2021
Course in excellent condition. Green super and fair
Pace of plsy
I was a single playing behind 2 groups of 5!!! Their pace was pitiful! They did not tell me I was playing behind these two groups! Almost 3 hrs to play 9 holes!
Sorry we fell short this time. It's always challenging when a single gets behind foursomes, or worse still fivesomes like was your case. Sounds like we could have managed the situation better. We hope you will give us another chance to deliver one of South Mississippi's best golf experiences.
Dynamic pricing? Beware
All the staff I interacted with were courteous and professional. Course layout and club house are great, food and drinks were reasonably priced., but the course conditions were only so-so. Greens are not in great shape. Lots of dead spots and bumpy/inconsistent surfaces.
Be on the lookout for their “dynamic pricing”. They quote you their “as low as” price but if it’s busy that day, they’ll charge you more for your round. Feels a little like bait and switch at a place that’s far removed from anywhere else when you arrive.
Thank you for the honest feedback. Dynamic Pricing is set to change rates as availability changes. The "as low as" is the starting rate for the time period, but once tee times are booked then the surrounding rates go up. It's the same in the airlines and hotel industries. Pro tip: don't wait - book early and secure the tee time you want at the lowest rate possible. We hope to see you again next time you' visit the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Great course
For price I expected greens to be as excellent as rest of course. Not so , greens were in need of work and more!
Thank you for the 5 star rating! We are sorry the greens didn't meet your expectations, but glad to know the rest of the experience delivered. We hope to see you again when you're down on the Mississippi Gulf Coast again.
