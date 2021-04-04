Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Mississippi Golf Resorts

Harrah's Gulf Coast

280 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi, Mississippi 39530, US
(800) 946-2946
Location Map

About Harrah's Gulf Coast

Harrah's Gulf Coast is one of the signature casino hotels in Biloxi, stocked with amenities such as a pool, five restaurants, the Bellissimo Spa & Salon, concerts on the Great Lawn and more. The Grand Bear Biloxi Golf Course was designed by Jack Nicklaus on 650 acres of the DeSoto National Forest.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1994
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Harrah's Gulf Coast

4.7
288 Reviews

Reviewer Photos

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314161786443
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

A must play coarse

Beautiful coarse, Friendly Staff. It had been raining for about 5 days , 2 days later coarse was in excellent condition could not believe it.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
141314
Played On
Reviews 26
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/22/2021

We appreciate the 5 star rating!

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Daryl111
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Fantastic day!

3rd time playing GB & it never disappoints. Wonderful layout & great conditioning. Wonderfully secluded with no outside distraction. Some wildlife. Top notch clubhouse makes you not want to leave. Only negative is the distance to drive from I-10, but no big deal. Well worth it. Haven't been to Fallen Oak or The Preserve, but, to me, GB is #1 on the coast, and maybe beyond.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/22/2021

Wow, thank you for the high praise! We're proud to be considered one of Mississippi Gulf Coast's best golf experiences, and we're glad to know you appreciated the Jack Nicklaus signature design, course conditions, and first class service. We look forward to your fourth visit to Grand Bear.

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000008223728
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/22/2021

Thank you for the 5 stars!

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u272035887
Played On
Reviews 6
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Golf course was in 9 out 10 rating with fairways and greens in great condition. Staff was awesome. Very informative and accommodating. Course was not crowded and play was fast for us. Clubhouse was top notch and well maintained. Tract of golf course was well layed out and challenging. I would recommend to others for a great experience. I believe one of the better courses in the gulf coast area.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/14/2021

Wow. Thank you for the glowing remarks on your experience at Grand Bear. We too think Grand Bear is a top golf experience on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, so we're glad you appreciated the property and our signature Grand Bear service. Hope to see you again.

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u367165940
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Excellent course!

This is a great course! The price is large but honestly if you want a great course that will challenge you and that you'll really enjoy, this is the place for you!

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/12/2021

Thank you for the 5 star rating. Glad you appreciated the Jack Nicklaus signature design at Grand Bear, and the unique challenge it presents. Hope to see you again.

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
ga237243273
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful course. Well designed. Staff was very friendly and accommodating. Hope to play it again!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/12/2021

We appreciate the 5 stars! We're glad to know you appreciated the natural beauty at Grand Bear, the Jack Nicklaus signature design, and the friendly service we're known for. We look forward to your next visit to Grand Bear!

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u783145226
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/07/2021

Thank you for the 5 star rating!

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
randy2337515
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/07/2021

Thank you for the 5 stars!

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
kayduffy13
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Exceptional

Fabulous course and great staff. Everyone was extremely hospitable and friendly. The course was challenging, but not painful for the less experienced golfer.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/07/2021

Thank you for the 5 stars, and for the kind words. We're glad you enjoyed the Jack Nicklaus Signature design.

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Greg6122157
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/28/2021

Thank you for the 5 star rating!

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
papajoe70003
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/28/2021

Thank you for the 5 star rating!

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160051353
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course.

This Jack Nicklaus signature course was amazing. He gives every golfer chance to make good shots and if you miss in the proper area, l you still have a chance to make a respectable score. The only reason why I get your score of the Amenities as 5 start because they can only serve hotdogs. That’s the pandemic problem.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/28/2021

Thank you for the 5 star rating! Sorry our offerings in the Grill fell short of the expectation. We're working hard on that and look forward to once again offering some of the best golf course dining options in the area!

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
paulharley
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Gran Bear 2021

Course in excellent condition. Green super and fair

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/28/2021

Thank you for the 5 star rating!

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u564482292
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/28/2021

Thank you for the 5 stars!

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u742234368
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/28/2021

Thank you for the 5 star rating!

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000005579578
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Pace of plsy

I was a single playing behind 2 groups of 5!!! Their pace was pitiful! They did not tell me I was playing behind these two groups! Almost 3 hrs to play 9 holes!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/28/2021

Sorry we fell short this time. It's always challenging when a single gets behind foursomes, or worse still fivesomes like was your case. Sounds like we could have managed the situation better. We hope you will give us another chance to deliver one of South Mississippi's best golf experiences.

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Mikemd83
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing

Dynamic pricing? Beware

All the staff I interacted with were courteous and professional. Course layout and club house are great, food and drinks were reasonably priced., but the course conditions were only so-so. Greens are not in great shape. Lots of dead spots and bumpy/inconsistent surfaces.
Be on the lookout for their “dynamic pricing”. They quote you their “as low as” price but if it’s busy that day, they’ll charge you more for your round. Feels a little like bait and switch at a place that’s far removed from anywhere else when you arrive.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/28/2021

Thank you for the honest feedback. Dynamic Pricing is set to change rates as availability changes. The "as low as" is the starting rate for the time period, but once tee times are booked then the surrounding rates go up. It's the same in the airlines and hotel industries. Pro tip: don't wait - book early and secure the tee time you want at the lowest rate possible. We hope to see you again next time you' visit the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
TalleyDT
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course

For price I expected greens to be as excellent as rest of course. Not so , greens were in need of work and more!

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/28/2021

Thank you for the 5 star rating! We are sorry the greens didn't meet your expectations, but glad to know the rest of the experience delivered. We hope to see you again when you're down on the Mississippi Gulf Coast again.

The Grand Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
golfwise
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/28/2021

Thank you for the 5 star rating!

