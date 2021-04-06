Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Mississippi Golf Resorts

Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast

711 Hollywood Boulevard, Bay St Louis, Mississippi 39520, US
(866) 758-2591
About Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast

Like most of the large casino hotels on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the 14-story Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast offers greens by day (on the course) and night (at the tables). It features 291 rooms and suites, a pool with a swim-up Cabana Bara and lazy river, fitness center, arcade and golf on the Arnold-Palmer-designed Bridges Golf Club. The casino is home to more than 1,100 slot machines and table games and four restaurants and bars. There's also an RV Park and marina.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres600
Year Opened1992
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual, Buffet, Fine
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast

Reviews

3.3
31 Reviews (31)
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
u6309557
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
james2398244
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Nice course

1.great layout
2. Great staff
3.nice greens
4.bunckers playable
5. Tee boxes terrible

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
u143448092
Played On
Reviews 5
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

In good condition

Course is wet from all of the rain we’ve had. Greens were in great shape playing at about a 10 and smooth.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
Umpy3951670
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
u1468265
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Over priced

This course has really gone down hill. I will not be going back.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
Jc2363191
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Bridges

Only 9 holes available. Wouldn’t have played it if I knew prior

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
TBoneSSUBears
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Really a 2.5 star track

The good; sand traps had adequate sand. Layout is really good, wild life abundant. saw many gators. grass was good. The bad and really bad. The greens were awful. I mean so bad it took at least one or two stars away.

Conditions Fair
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
naisenrab
Played On
Reviews 20
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing

The Potential is There

The Bridges at Hollywood Casino is a golf course with a lot of potential. The layout is great, especially the par threes! The course is a very stern test of golf and you will need your best game to score well. If this course was in top shape, it could easily be one of the best in the area if not the state.
Unfortunately, the course seemed to have suffered from some heavy rain and neglect. The rain damage is understandable since the weather is uncontrollable. But the weeds creeping into the greens, some dead spots in small areas of the greens, the total neglect of some tee boxes, and lack of sand/maintenance in most bunkers was a let down. I am no business guru but seeing as this is a casino course, one would think funds would be easily available for the upkeep of this course. It’s a shame to see a terrific Arnold Palmer layout not live up to its potential.
So if you’re wanting to play on a course that is in top shape, this isn’t the place. However if you want to be challenged and play a fantastic layout, then you might just want to give The Bridges a try.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
Chucksr07
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
Clint5645033
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Clint Ragas and Friends

The Bridges golf course is very nice and challenging

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
uFVST2569FV
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Coastal golf

This is a very good course. It may not be for all golfers because you have to have a pretty good carry or you won't carry the hazard layout is very good and the greens were in good shape for this time of year. If you go enjoy.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
kev1golf
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Nice Course

The course was great I've wanted to play there for 18 years and I had a great time and the staff was also great, but it would've been nice to be able to get something to eat there at the grill Thanks Kevin

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
Michael9772922
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great Review

Great course! Highly recommend it! Will definitely play again!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
Daryl111
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Great day

Everything was very good: fairways and greens. Just wished I would have played better.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
stevekap1
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Another Great Palmer Course

The Bridges was in great shape ( except for tee box on #12) greens had been sanded a few days earlier we were advised and received a discount. The greens still rolled OK. There is water and marsh on every hole. Though I felt the fairways were wide enough and allowed room to get the ball in the fairway. The course is routed through the marshlands and the bay is visible on several holes. The course is not overly long so you can get wedge in your hands. Long hitters may not be able to hit driver very often. Great Par 3's

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
Leroy6423732
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Well-designed course

Really enjoyed our round. Course was in great condition. It was a challenging course for our level of play, yet not daunting!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
u874198194
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

great golf course

Back tees make for a challenging course. Other tees make it still fun for everyone. Need to play again. Some blind tees. Excellent layout good greens

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
cwk1979
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Course is in great condition for this time of year

Greens were just about perfect and the fairways were too. It's a challenging test from the yellow/gold tees b/c driver is too much club from the tee box on several par 4s and one par 5. The course features a ton of forced carries. I would highly recommend this course, this time of year.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
u111800785
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Average weather
Used cart

Shot-shaper's delight!

The course is short, but shots require some real thought, especially from the tee. Expect semi-blind tee shots. I recommend purchasing the yardage book or having a golf GPS app on your phone. Know your safe landing areas!

The greens were large, and the pins could be challenging given the course layout. No big undulations in the greens.

Missing from the tee could spell disaster to your score. There are marshy areas throughout, and give the wind full consideration since the course is adjacent to a bay.

Sneaky fairway bunkers. While the rough was not deep, the grass was "grabby". Do not expect your ball to 'sit up' in this rough.

I only whipped out my driver twice (holes No. 1 and 18 - both par 5s). The par-5 No. 11 begs for a carry of the marsh (~275 yds), but the wind will dictate whether or not you should attempt it. It is a dogleg right after this marsh. If you can make the second shot, it will call for a draw. Just do not lose it right. There is marsh covering the right of the green, and a deep bunker front left.

The course makes you think a bit. Only a handful of fairways are "wide open". Tee shots can play with your eyes a bit, so make sure your alignment is spot on.

Course was in okay shape. It certainly was not in as good of shape as one would expect given it is a resort course. From a pure "golf" standpoint, it is a fun course because you must consider 'the leave'.

If you are a shot-shaper, I think you will enjoy this course.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Default User Avatar
ja0713
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Previously Played

The Bridges demands accuracy!

Course demands accuracy, not forgiving on bad shots. A plus is distance is not put at a premium like other courses. The bombers hate this place, short accurate hitters love it. Condition of course was good. Worth the reduced rate, not so much at full weekend price. Pace of play was a negative. Had us tee off on #10, no big deal until getting back to #1. They let groups start on #1 which slowed everything down.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
