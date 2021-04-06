Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast

The Bridges at Hollywood Casino is a golf course with a lot of potential. The layout is great, especially the par threes! The course is a very stern test of golf and you will need your best game to score well. If this course was in top shape, it could easily be one of the best in the area if not the state.

Unfortunately, the course seemed to have suffered from some heavy rain and neglect. The rain damage is understandable since the weather is uncontrollable. But the weeds creeping into the greens, some dead spots in small areas of the greens, the total neglect of some tee boxes, and lack of sand/maintenance in most bunkers was a let down. I am no business guru but seeing as this is a casino course, one would think funds would be easily available for the upkeep of this course. It’s a shame to see a terrific Arnold Palmer layout not live up to its potential.

So if you’re wanting to play on a course that is in top shape, this isn’t the place. However if you want to be challenged and play a fantastic layout, then you might just want to give The Bridges a try.