Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast

The course is short, but shots require some real thought, especially from the tee. Expect semi-blind tee shots. I recommend purchasing the yardage book or having a golf GPS app on your phone. Know your safe landing areas!

The greens were large, and the pins could be challenging given the course layout. No big undulations in the greens.

Missing from the tee could spell disaster to your score. There are marshy areas throughout, and give the wind full consideration since the course is adjacent to a bay.

Sneaky fairway bunkers. While the rough was not deep, the grass was "grabby". Do not expect your ball to 'sit up' in this rough.

I only whipped out my driver twice (holes No. 1 and 18 - both par 5s). The par-5 No. 11 begs for a carry of the marsh (~275 yds), but the wind will dictate whether or not you should attempt it. It is a dogleg right after this marsh. If you can make the second shot, it will call for a draw. Just do not lose it right. There is marsh covering the right of the green, and a deep bunker front left.

The course makes you think a bit. Only a handful of fairways are "wide open". Tee shots can play with your eyes a bit, so make sure your alignment is spot on.

Course was in okay shape. It certainly was not in as good of shape as one would expect given it is a resort course. From a pure "golf" standpoint, it is a fun course because you must consider 'the leave'.

If you are a shot-shaper, I think you will enjoy this course.